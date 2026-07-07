For most of the Boston Celtics’ 2026 NBA regular season, Jaylen Brown was able to achieve what, in retrospect, seems as if it was his one overriding personal goal.

Yeah, it was great for him and his Celtics to win a World Championship a couple years ago. Fabulous that after all the hype and praise and hosannas heaped on teammate Jayson Tatum all the way along that 2024 title run, when it came to the actual NBA Finals, the MVP nod went to the then-often-overlooked Brown. Tatum seemed delighted, Celtic fans seemed happy and Brown felt acknowledged.

In 2026, with Tatum recovering from an Achilles’ injury and expected to be out for the year, Brown had his chance to dominate and did, finishing sixth in the MVP voting, putting up career highs in every category. Numbers aside, there was something else, or so it seemed to me, watching a bunch of Celtic games on TV. Something that might be hard to explain or pin down precisely. But there, nonetheless.

Finally, inarguably, unquestionably, he got to be The man.

Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens and team owner Bill Chisholm discussed the Jaylen Brown trade to Philly

That’s why it wasn’t all that surprising to me - as it apparently was to most of the rest of Celtics’ Nation - when, after the team’s shocking loss to Philly, Brown came out and said, “this was his favorite year.”

To have the not-exactly-subtle Brown saying this even after Boston blew a 3-1 Series lead to Brown’s new team, the 76ers. Even after neither he nor Tatum could make a big shot down the stretch to stop that Sixer surge. Even after Tatum was surprisingly able to come back and play quite well at the end of the Celtics’ regular season until the two of them stopped making shots in mid-playoff. Then, Tatum couldn’t play in Game Seven and the C’s ended up losing, again, in an early round. Ugly.

“The favorite year” comment aside - and in watching many of the team’s games, to be fair, you’d have to say there wasn’t any more indication that Brown played more selfishly this year than any other (his assists actually went up) - the flat-out fact is the Celtics have persisted with this Dynamic Duo approach for quite a long time. They lost in the Finals in 2022, won the one title two years later, then have lost to the Knicks in the second round where Tatum got hurt, then fell to the Sixers in the first round, despite, as mentioned, that 3-1 series edge.

Even with Tatum coming back healthy and Brown coming off his most brilliant season, Celtics’ boss Brad Stevens looked over the past couple seasons as well as how teams across the league have won championships and concluded - probably correctly -that he’d played this hand out. Tatum and Brown, Brown and Tatum, as good as the two of them were together and separately, weren’t going to be enough to win another title.

If that was the case - and that certainly seems what fueled Stevens’ thinking, how do you fix things? You try and make a deal and you’re certainly not going to trade Tatum, a better player and one coming off an injury. So, you offer Brown and apparently, the response from across the league was “yeah, so…”

Considering Brown’s already healthy contract and the circumstances of what lay ahead with the potential financial layouts for him - as an All-NBA choice in 2022-2023, he was eligible for a $304 million extension to make him the league’s highest-paid player, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe - few teams seemed all that interested in laying out that kind of coinage. He’s a fine player but clearly, not in the league’s top five.

Maybe Brown’s driving, relentless style of play isn’t a fit for everyone else. The guy couldn’t have had a better season and you might think the suitors would be lining up. But they weren’t. Was it him? Was it the contract?

As I watched Stevens in Monday’s press conference, he seemed like a guy who didn’t really want to trade Brown but had already played every hand he could think of. He couldn’t think of another way to keep the Celtics in the hunt for another title.

“I’m not saying it was the right call,” Stevens said at one point. If Brown was offered to just about everybody and the only taker that made sense ended up being the hated historic rival that just knocked them out of the playoffs, that couldn’t have stung more.

Yeah, Jaylen Brown had himself a terrific season. Finally got to be The Man. And now, he’s a 76er.