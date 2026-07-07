John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Robert C. Gilbert's avatar
Robert C. Gilbert
1d

This is a valiant attempt to try to make sense out of what Brad Stevens did here but it still strikes me as a bewildering trade and with Tatum presumably healthy next year, I can't help but think it was worth a shot to give the two J's another chance at a title. Brown was the heart and the soul of the team, and while I will cheer the Celtics as I always do, it's going to take some time to come to terms to Brown's tenure as a C coming to an end.

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Jeff Pomerantz's avatar
Jeff Pomerantz
1d

John- I can only presume that the Celtics must feel that Brown’s best days are behind him and that the opportunity to acquire more draft picks outweighs Brown’s current value. Paul George, a fine player as a younger man, at 36 years old doesn’t seem to be much for the 76ers to give for a player of Brown’s level.

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