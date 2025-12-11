It had to be the Catholic in me that prompted last night’s long and thoughtful look over my 562 Substack posts, all written in this space since May 8, 2024.

That’s 582 days, if you’re counting, which I was. You see, I had just been thumbing through 2003’s “Cash: The Autobiography” written with Patrick Carr, looking at what Johnny Cash wrote about his first recordings at Sun Studios in Memphis, just after Elvis Presley beat him to the studio door by a few months, back in the mid-fifties.

It was sad to note that in all that time, the only real words I had shared about Johnny Cash were in my fictional “Bob Dylan Plays Woodstock,” a fictional two-parter where Cash and producer John Hammond played a key role in persuading Uncle Bob to take a brief jaunt down the road and play a delightful set so he could be part of the Woodstock Festival, just not out in the middle of the mud and madness.

Shame on me. Sorry, Johnny. You deserved better.

Judging from that shameful personal track record, you might think the only time Cash’s baritone actually tickled my eardrums was on U2’s “Zooropa’s” marvelous album closer where Bono was able to turn his noted gift for gab into actual persuasion, getting Cash to do the vocal for “The Wanderer,” recounting the quest of a song that was the perfect sonic ending for U2’s most experimental album.

It was a stroke of genius letting Cash’s somber, calming delivery gently pull down the shade as U2 looked to the future. The irony of the 61-year-old Cash’s haunted and haunting voice being channeled through a microphone in a Dublin recording studio must have given everyone within earshot goosebumps. It’s a wonder the tape actually had the nerve to capture that spooky other-worldly sound that still resonates.

Johnny Cash's two live recordings for "a captive audience" are, oddly enough, freeing

Cash’s intentionally dispassionate reading of that lyric - “I went out there in search of experience. To taste and to touch and to feel as much as a man can - before he repents” truly seemed to be written for Cash, who’d struggled with drugs and the slow drip helplessness of a collapsed and directionless recording career before Rick Rubin’s late-in-life resuscitation.

It was almost like dying in plain sight before roaring back with dramatic re-interpretations of songs written by artists young enough to be Cash’s grandchildren, like “Hurt,” a Nine Inch Nails track that Cash’s video won an award from the MTV crowd and a Grammy.

For me, hearing that U2 song and “Hurt” and Cash’s unmistakable voice was a reminder to go back, once again to his two fabled live recordings — “Johnny Cash live at Folsom Prison” and “Johnny Cash Live At San Quentin” — albums that brought him front and center to my musical world a few years earlier.

Here were two records where, Cash, playing for a literally captive audience, brought something out of him and his music that personally delighted and inspired those in attendance and those who sat down with both records and listened in.

For a little while anyway, Cash not only lifted the blackened souls of these hardened murderers, felons and thieves in a way that was joyful, healing and maybe for some, redeeming.

He sang these songs as if he were getting away with something, which also translated to you, as a listener. Even though there wasn’t anybody in the house who was going to come in your room and take that record off the player, you felt like someone might. Which made the listening all that more precious.

Later, we found out there was redemption on the other end. Merle Haggard was in the audience for the San Quentin show as was Glen Shirley, an inmate who actually contributed a song - “Greystone Chapel” to the Folsom show and who, with Cash’s help, actually turned his life around, briefly. Did Cash’s show ignite Haggard’s long, country music Hall of Fame career? You could say that.

These two albums, recorded in successive years, 1968 and 1969, not only revived Cash’s career with Columbia, the record company who would actually drop him in 1986, but for this rock and roll fan, they were a bridge to another door in American popular music. When your only real drift into country music was following Bob Dylan’s brief Tennessee turn (“Nashville Skyline” and “Self-Portrait”), dipping a big toe into the pool of country music, Cash’s records were lively, sassy and defiant.

On both records, Cash made it a point to mock authority, walking right up to and hopping over the line into the kind of violence that got some of these guys into the joint in the first place. On the self-written “Cocaine Blues” - “Early one morning I was making the rounds, I took a shot of cocaine and I shot my woman down…I can’t forget the day I shot that bad bitch down,” drawing roars of approval, recognition and celebration from the inmates.

This was OK, in the politically incorrect sixties — and Cash would later bring out his wife, June Carter, dressed in a suitably short skirt. You might say it was meeting his audience where they were.

Hearing it now and wincing (and laughing), you could definitely sense the outlaw Johnny Cash, made famous by that photograph snapped during Granada’s filming of the San Quentin concert.

Johnny Cash “salutes” photographer Jim Marshall at San Quentin Prison.

Given the recent run of rock bios, Cash’s “Walk The Line” actually led the way with an Oscar-nominated performance by Joaquin Phonix as the then-drug addled Cash, trying to turn his life and career around.

The film seemed to give director James Mangold an idea of how to do these sorts of movies, he later directed “A Complete Unknown,” the Bob Dylan story. That “Walk The Line” had a sweeter ending could only be attributed to the love and devotion of June Carter, who seemed to complete Cash in a way no one could for Dylan.

That those two albums, earmarked with two sets of songs directly aimed at a hardly desirable audience ended up sparking Cash’s record sales — he even had an improbable hit with the Shel Silverstein novelty cut “A Boy Named Sue” — was odd but so was his entire run, first, as a quirky hit-maker for Sun (“I Walk The Line” “Big River”) then as a Native American and Prison System Reform advocate, a chronicler of the Holy Land, a musically groundbreaking TV star with “The Johnny Cash Show,” a fixture on the country music scene then finally, rescued from musical oblivion by Rubin with a series of poignant, affecting late-life albums that sent him off the planet with dignity.

So, sorry, Johnny, that it took a while for me to get around to you, your story, those prison albums that seemed, for a while to set so many people, including you, free. Those records showed everybody that an artist could - if he or she wanted - truly target an audience. And that redemption, believe it or not, just might follow.

PLEASE CHECK OUT “THE WANDERER” ON YOU TUBE AS WELL AS “JOHNNY CASH: LIVE AT SAN QUENTIN” THE GRANADA TV SHOW

