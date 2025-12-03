John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Marquis's avatar
Chuck Marquis
14h

Of course you can play the guitar. You are a natural! Little known factoid about me… I took guitar lessons when I was about 10 years old for two years. I can now play the theme song to Batman (4 notes) and the middle of “Never on a Sunday” to please my Greek mother.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Joker and the Thief's avatar
The Joker and the Thief
14h

Keep on rockin’ John!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Nogowski
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture