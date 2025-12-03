If we’re going to blame somebody, I suppose it has to be my old ex-brother-in-law Randy Scaletta.

Married for a while to my singing sister Lisa, he was a songwriter/singer in a country band, a wonderful guy who noted that his brother-in-law was deeply passionate about music, had a room full of albums and CD’s, was always reading, talking and playing music.

But unlike his younger brother, Scott or his sister or his mother, Ada or even his Dad, Buck, he didn’t play an instrument. Or even try. He once took piano lessons for a couple of weeks but found it too hard. That was it.

One day, Randy came to the house with an old guitar of his. It was brown, had a crack on the front, not quite like Willie Nelson’s but nonetheless, not stageworthy. “This is my old guitar,” he said, handing it to me. “Somebody who loves music like you do, you need to play.”

He sat me down, showed me the chords, A-B-C-D-E-F-G and wished me good luck. That was my one guitar lesson. Which you could probably tell, once you hear me play.

But damn, it was fun.

The teacher’s annual hammering through Dylan’s “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll.”

And so it began. Figuring out which fingers go on which strings. What chords were easy to play (A & D & G & E minor), which ones were difficult (F and B minor) and how first I had to get the tips of my fingers used to the pain of pushing the strings down on the fretboard. It hurt, especially at first.

But genetics, I think, helped. Because I had a good ear, had heard who knows how many songs in my life at that point and amazingly, once I was able to go from G to E minor - a matter of moving fingers from three strings to two -- I recognized the beginning of Elvis Presley’s “Marie’s The Name Of His Latest Flame.” GGGGGG E minor. That was the hook. Wow! It was like discovering plutonium.

I remember I was sitting on the picnic table in our backyard so as not to disturb the household and was so excited when I hit it, I kept on playing it. It was exciting.

Appropriately enough, the first actual song I played was Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” just three chords. So simple. So brilliant. And the good news was, the artists that I loved the most, Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, their songs, some of them, anyway, were playable.

Once you got your fingers to a place where they could actually change positions on the neck with reasonable speed, you could play “Badge” or “Badlands” or a song that thrilled me when I figured it out, “Tangled Up In Blue.” Once you started looking at how these songs were built, most used the 1-4-5 progression, in other words, you played A (three fingers stretched across the second fret), then went to D and E. And there were tons of songs who used that progression. Figuring that out greatly expanded your repertoire. So many rock songs fit that pattern.

You had to figure out which keys you could sing in (using the term “sing” loosely) and you had to learn how to tune the guitar. I can’t tell you how many times I had to call my unofficial guitar teacher Steve Robinson to have him play me an “E” string so I could tune my guitar but he always did and once we started playing together — and he had to go very slow — it was a blast. And of course, I wished I’d have learned how to play when I was a teenager because I definitely would have wanted to be in a band.

Once I started teaching, I would take one class to bring in the guitar to play a Bob Dylan song, “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll” - pretty easy, three chords - and the kids, who love that sort of thing, would get their phones out and make a big deal out of the teacher trying to sing. But it was fun. And I hope educational, a great song. For those you out there who love music but are hesitant to try to learn an instrument, don’t be. Try it.

As time went on, I added Neil Young to my repertoire, some of his songs, some of which I learned watching his great performance on “Austin City Limits.” And Hank Williams, a few Beatles’ songs, some U2. Being able to approximate what the big boys are doing connects you with their music in a different, more intimate way, I think. It was interesting to see where some of these songs came from.

To be honest, I haven’t played as much as I should. No playing partner. Honestly, I was a little out of practice when I recorded this but I thought at some point, there may be a time when I write about learning guitar and that, even though this ain’t great, you can get the idea. And it’s YOU that is making your own music. Which is cool. (It’s only 1:40)

Apologies to Mr. Young but it’s cool song to play.

So far, other than in my classroom, the only time I got to play on stage was at a fundraising event in Port Huron, Michigan where it was like a Sadie Hawkins Night or something where they had men do something on stage, sing, recite a poem, whatever, to attract women to bid on what you did.

I proudly took the stage with my acoustic guitar and played Chuck Berry’s “My Ding-A-Ling.” Fortunately, there were no bootleg recordings that night. I didn’t win.

But in a way, I sure did. And now, when people ask about my guitar playing, I’m not too proud to borrow U2’s Bono’s comment.

“I always wanted to play guitar very badly. And now I do.”

HERE’S NEIL YOUNG ON AUSTIN CITY LIMITS. GET YOUR GUITAR OUT!

