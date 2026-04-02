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William Routhier
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I saw Led Zep twice, the first one of the legendary Boston Tea Party shows on their first American tour. They were awesome, but had that bluesy sloppy thing too. There was improv, they weren't replicating the records. I would heartily recommend How the West was Won, on DVD. It goes through all their live periods, and by the end, they were levitating on stage. They were so tight and plugged in it was incredible. There's this idea in physics that consciousness emerges when conditions are right, and this has application in groups, sports teams, like when the Boston Celtics with Bird and Parrish were telepathic, Brady's Patriots at their best, the Beatles - and Zep was certainly an example of that playing live later on. Something else was happening onstage, beyond the 4 individuals. And it was magic. Or Jimmy probably felt, Magick.

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