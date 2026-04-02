With a guy singing his bony ass off out of a wheelchair, he and the band stranded in a basement studio in West Germany, and seven original songs whipped out in roughly three weeks — record time, just about, — the band hurrying to get the hell out of the studio to make way for the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin’s “Presence,” the band’s seventh album, ain’t bad.

No, it’s not anywhere near as good an album as “Physical Graffiti,” the one that preceded it or the album with “Stairway” — (no way to reproduce the album title with a typewriter, one of the first signs of Jimmy Page’s quirky sense of humor) — but hey, it’s Led Zeppelin. You’re going to quibble?

Somebody on Facebook the other day posted a picture of “Presence’s” very strange album cover and noted it was the album’s 50th anniversary. Has it been 50 years since this album came out? Is rock, hard rock, Led Zep-style, built to endure?

Can you be, like, say, 70+ and STILL listen to it? Huh? I said, CAN YOU STILL LISTEN TO IT? (Just putting my copy on the turntable for the first time in, well, decades.)

Well, yeah. You might have to turn it up. Which, I suspect, Jimmy Page would be OK with. As for the neighbors…well…

Led Zeppelin's "Presence" is 50! How can it be half a century already?

The album was actually the least-selling of any Zeppelin album, qualifying “only” triple Platinum. “Physical Graffiti,” by way of comparison, was 16 times triple Platinum. But even Shohei Ohtani doesn’t hit a home run in every at bat. Considering Robert Plant nearly died in a car crash in Greece a few months earlier and the band was rocking out in West Germany, for goodness sakes, you can’t expect miracles. Even from Led Zeppelin.

Now, let’s be clear. Us writerly types sort of look the other way when people discuss “content” in Led Zeppelin. Lyrically speaking, you sort of have to go along with whatever screaming Viking fantasy Plant happens to cook up, like on the album’s best song, “Achilles Last Stand.” When he’s singing about how “the mighty arms of Atlas hold the heavens from the Earth,” well, you sorta have to take his word for it, don’t you?

The critic Robert Christgau had a fascinating take on this dilemma and wrote about it in his book “Grown Up All Wrong.” He called them “genius dumb.”

“Immersed in a grandiose mysticism that spurned the frontier folkieness, blues-boy grime, homespun doper wit, and Wild West local color of the original California strain,” Christgau wrote, “they bought the myth of the sixties as it now misremembered, then sold it back with a coherence and vision that rolls right over such competing art-school wankers as Cream, King Crimson and Pink Floyd. Led Zeppelin weren’t just dumb, they were genius dumb.”

Now, that makes me feel better. (Wink.) Funny enough, as much as I liked Led Zeppelin — I bought all their studio albums — I never was tempted to see them in concert. A decision, I believe, that was confirmed by their rather ragged film “The Song Remains The Same,” a title that they may have come to regret over time.

Page, who cut his guitar-riffing teeth as a teenage studio sensation (he played on records by the Kinks, the Who, among others), was at his best in those studio environs, if you ask me, not on stage competing with bare-chested Robert Plant’s strut or John “Bonzo” Bonham’s thunderous drums, which were always trying to steal the show. Yeah, there are a few Zep shows I’ve seen that I liked but to me, their studio work was far superior, more imaginative, sharper focused and almost always exciting.

Other than “Achilles” and perhaps the Side Two opener, “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” I can’t say that there are any tracks here that rival my Zep faves. But should we expect “Whole Lotta Love” or “Stairway To Heaven” or “Ten Years Gone” every time out? I mean, they got together in a West German studio in the basement of a hotel and rocked out for three weeks and came up with another album. How can we be against that?

Page later explained to The Guardian what the band was up to on “Presence.” "Robert was really keen to do the recording, and we all were, because there wasn’t anything else that we could do,” he explained, Plant’s recent injuries precluding any tour. “There was a unified will to do this album. I mean, he’s singing his heart out and that’s all there is to it. We weren’t thinking about tomorrow, we were thinking about that immediate point in time, collectively."

And here it is, blaring off my stereo all these years later. Ten years gone? Try fifty!

Oh, and explaining the cover, this black obelisk which mysteriously appears on the front, back and in each of the eight inside photos was a nod to the obelisk in Stanley Kubrick’s film “2001” and also a cryptic way for Zeppelin to have a little fun with their fan base. Page understood that the unexplained, odd black shape might well send many of them into intensive, Aleister Crowley-flavored, desperate searches for meaning that won’t lead them anywhere. All in good fun, right, Jimmy?

Looking back, Led Zeppelin was certainly famous for plenty of things. Humor was never one of them. But maybe that all changed by album seven. For one thing, their lead singer lived. And hell, I mean, they just spent three weeks in West Germany.

