When you are launched into a professional sports locker room after a game, it’s hard to explain to a civilian the chaos of the moment. You just watched a game, you need some quotes - probably because your boss insisted on it - so you have some players to hunt down. And they obviously understand who is on the list and react accordingly.

There are those athletes who head for the training room when the slew of writers are let in (like Fred Lynn or Dennis Rodman), others who only light up when there’s a TV camera poised at them (like Isiah Thomas) and those who are just waiting for some poor soul to ask them a question so they can be a dick (like Bill Laimbeer, Albert Belle, Mark Brunell, I could go on….)

Occasionally though, if you pick your spots and are patient and good fortune and timing are with you, there might be a moment worth remembering - and treasuring.

Locker room encounters can surprise you - and them, too! Doug Flutie, Jack Morris, Larry Bird

Doug Flutie, fresh out of Boston College and as sensational a college quarterback as he was, Flutie was not someone the NFL was particularly interested in (too short, not a strong enough arm). He settled for a mighty five-year, seven-million dollar contract from some spendthrift named Trump. He had just won a dramatic game with the Generals at the Meadowlands and afterwards, a herd (and that’s exactly what they were) of the New York media, cameras and tape recorders and attitude, crowded around his locker, blasting Flutie for lax statistics, interceptions, how short he was, etc. It was an onslaught so severe, you almost forgot he won the game. He handled them as gracefully and patiently as he could. Finally, he stopped talking and they stormed off.

After a moment, I walked over and asked, “Doug, do you ever feel like you have to defend yourself?” The look on his face, I’ll never forget it. After he spoke for a bit, I asked him if I could share a personal moment. He said, “Of course.”

I told him about my late stepfather Bob Hayes, who died a few years earlier of lung cancer. The very last triumphant moment of his life was watching your Boston College win over Miami and that “Hail Mary” pass. He was down to about 130 pounds, had a Winston long cigarette in his mouth at the time and somehow found the strength to stand up out of his chair, raise his arm in triumph when Gerard Phelan caught your pass and let out a yell. He died two days later.

Flutie was touched. “Moments like that," he said. “They make it all worthwhile, don’t they?”

A few years later, I was covering the Detroit Tigers near the end of Sparky Anderson’s reign. Those great Tigers, Alan Trammell, Lou Whitaker, Jack Morris were all getting older and Morris had just been on the IL with elbow problems. He returned, gave up three home runs in a game and immediately went back on the IL.

I saw him the next day - he was a prickly sort. It was the day before he got into it with a woman reporter named Jennifer Frey. She’d asked Morris a question. He just came out of the shower and said “The only time I talk to women when I’m naked is when I’m on top of them or they’re on top of me.” He got a lot of heat for that, deservedly.

But the day before, I approached him and suggested that my son had a remedy about giving up the home runs. I prefaced it with a smile and a wink. We had chatted before so he knew me a bit. He laughed and said “Shoot.”

I told him my son said, “Dad, if Jack Morris just uses the whiffle balls we use in the yard, they aren’t hitting those out of Tiger Stadium.”

He loved it and said he was going to call the Commissioner.

Finally, it was Larry Bird’s last season, his final trip to the Palace of Auburn Hills. His back was killing him, the aging Celtics had been losing and lost here.

Earlier, with the Boston press herd gathered around him (not all that nicer than the New York mob) I had noticed that during the game, he made sure everyone on the team had a basket before he started shooting. I mentioned it and he quipped “Yeah, now I’m a point forward,” sarcastically. It became a rage in the Boston papers the next day (answering MY question).

Later on, after everyone had left, it just so happened it was just me and Bird in the far corner of the visitor’s locker room. I was stunned. Larry Bird. All by his lonesome.

I went up and explained that while I was there as a sportswriter, there were at least a hundred people I knew who would have given a limb to be able to talk to Larry Bird one on one. I told him the hell with being a sportswriter right then.

I told him how much I enjoyed the way he played, the smarts, the hustle, the guts, the fire and how he made everyone around him better. I told him he was the finest player I ever got to watch and that included Michael Jordan. Nobody ever played the game any harder and I thanked him for all those seasons in a Celtics’ uniform, told him I was teaching my son to play the way he did.

He seemed genuinely surprised and pleased.

“I know you guys aren’t supposed to do this,” he said. “Thank you.” And he shook my hand with that crooked right index finger.

For the legendary sportswriters like Bob Ryan or Dan Shaughnessy or Peter Gammons or Mike Lupica, David Halberstam or Red Smith, they’ll remember and write about the historic games they were there to witness. Game Six of the 1975 World Series or a Tom Brady Super Bowl comeback for the ages or Willis Reed limping onto the floor to lead the New York Knicks to an NBA title. They got to see all the big games, the moments that live on in sports history.

There weren’t that many opportunities for me, not that I’m complaining one bit. Those few moments I had lasted and I’ve savored them ever since. Still do. Always will.

John Nogowski, who worked as a sportswriter/editor/columnist for 25 years at various newspapers, has written an assortment of books with more on the way, I hope. Two on baseball - “Diamond Duels” a look at the game’s greatest historic matchups, “Last Time Out” - a collection of stories about the final MLB games of the all-time greats, two books on music: “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” due later this year or early next and a book about my teaching experience at a struggling Florida minority high school, teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” He’s written a more-or-less daily Substack heading into Year Three (666 posts…chatty) and it’s free. He’s also a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant (33 columns and counting!)