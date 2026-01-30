Thirty-four points! Wow! I knew it was going to happen one of these days. Really. I’m not big on predictions. I think Yogi Berra had a good line about that. He said something like “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”

But in a way, that’s exactly what I did. It was last New Year’s night, I was lying in bed, flipping channels on the TV, I was looking some something positive, uplifting, a way to kick off the new year. There’s a lot of bad out there, I wanted something good, something to start 2025 the right way.

I kept on flipping and on some channel out of New York, I get the replay of the UConn women’s basketball game vs. Marquette. There are NBA games on but I’m tired of dunks and three’s so not interested. And I happened to hear about Allie Ziebell. This freshman woman from Wisconsin. Let me explain.

If you love basketball and you’re a purist, you’ve got to love the way Geno Auriemma’s teams play. They are relentless because he is, they pass the ball, they share the glory (and the flack they get) and they almost always are always fun to watch.

I remember once sitting behind the UConn bench a few years ago at the Tucker Center, listening to Geno for a whole game. You know, as a writer, trying to increase my vocabulary, learning new words, that was a good thing, right?

So I’m watching the Marquette game — I knew the final score already since it happened earlier in the day, an easy UConn win — and I see a player check in, one I didn’t recognize. Marquette is in Wisconsin, of course.

Then I spot this little graphic on the screen: “Allie Ziebell. Gatorade Player of the Year for Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin? A basketball player from Wisconsin? At UConn? What do I know about Wisconsin? Cheese. Green Bay. Paul Bunyan. Babe, the Blue Ox. But basketball?

And Geno, that sentimental old fluff, knows Allie is from Wisconsin and figures (correctly) she’ll probably have a bunch of folks here. She gets some time. Where is she from? I look it up. Neenah. Neenah? Geno finds a basketball player in Neenah?

As a personal aside, let me say I went to Wisconsin once, to a wedding and they had the most amazing meal and incredible dessert tray as well as the friendliest people you could imagine. If I ever lived there, I’d be 300 pounds, 300 people would come to my funeral and I would have gone out with a smile and a burp.

So now, I’m watching Allie. She plays some in the first half. Nothing of note. UConn’s ahead by about 20 at the half. My favorite player on UConn and probably yours is Paige Bueckers but she’s in foul trouble, her first shot of the second half is a three-pointer that doesn’t reach the backboard. Clearly, it’s an off-night.

Now I’m focused on Allie. She’s listed at 6-foot, has long dark hair pulled back in one of those ferocious ponytails that so many hoopsters favor. She has expressive blue eyes from what I can see and when she first came in, she looked stressed. Geno, I thought.

UConn's Allie Ziebell, a woman from Neenah, had a 34-point night!

She checks back in with about three and a half minutes to go, UConn up 67-43. And I notice she has a Wisconsin tan, the whitest kid on the floor. (I can relate). She puts up a 3 right in front of the Connecticut bench — Geno standing right behind her, arms folded across his chest and the ball rims out. “Oh, that was cruel,” the announcer says. I agree.

I start thinking, as I’m watching. Yeah, Allie was big at Neenah High, set a record with 2,819 points, a school record, averaging 27.5 points a game as a senior. But still, it’s Neenah. Wisconsin.

Then I notice she was actually the first commit from her class and it was to UConn. That’s impressive. It’s one thing to kick butt at Neenah, a Wisconsin city of 27,000 or so, halfway between Oshkosh and Green Bay, right on the water across from Michigan, but this is UCONN. You’re coming in as a freshman, likely with a lot of time sitting four players down from Assistant Coach Chris Dailey and Geno Auriemma’s only occasionally used spot on the bench.

But Allie, God love her, BELIEVES in herself and her talent and instead of signing with a Marquette, a 3.5 hour drive from Neenah, she picks Storrs, 17.5 hours and half a continent away. To play for the toughest (and best, if you ask me) coach in the land. I like this. I really like this. Spirits picking up as the night moves on.

The camera switches to a whole row of bundled up folks in the stands. Probably half the town of Neenah. They all have smiles on their faces though, even if she’s O-for-2 from the field so far. I like the idea of a Wisconsin kid saying, “Yeah, I’m going to go to UConn and I’m going to play for Geno.” And she gets a ring. UConn wins it all.

Last night, in yet another one-sided Husky win — UConn is undefeated —- Allie goes nuts. Throws in 34 POINTS! TEN THREE-POINT SHOTS!

I’ve followed her a bit this year. She’s done ok. Geno’s team looks like they’re headed for a repeat championship. They really haven’t been challenged so far. With Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong on the team, nobody’s paying much attention to Allie Ziebell. Until now.

Now, I know that Geno’s UConn women get plenty of support. Sold-out arenas, plenty of media attention. They are on top of the Women’s College Basketball World once again. And so far, it looks like they’ll be there for a while.

Like most of you, I’ve never been to Neenah. Never heard of it before Allie Ziebell. But I’m on board now, rooting for her and her Huskies every time out. Go Neenah! Go Allie!