“As a writer, you should not judge, you should understand.” - Ernest Hemingway

When you spend a good part of your life fiddling around with words and sentences and you hope, ideas, Hemingway’s quote is a good one to remember.

It kept coming back to me late last night as I watched “Closing Gambit,” a documentary about the tumultuous 1978 World Championship chess match between champion Anatoly Karpov and hard-ass challenger Victor Korchnoi.

I know, chess. Yawn. Who would want to nod off to sleep after watching an 80-minute documentary about a couple of Russian chess players and a match from 48 years ago? Me!

Bear with me here, readers. There is a certain connection to what happened back then to where we find ourselves now. There was a film a while back called “Searching For Bobby Fischer.” We may need and hope that somewhere, we can find ourselves a Viktor Korchnoi.

Closing Gambit: A terrific documentary about the 1978 World Chess match and the Kremlin.

Whether you’re a fan of chess or not, the back story here is a fascinating one, particularly given the context. For the longest time, one of the prize claims of the Soviet Union was their seeming lock on the World Chess Championship, evidence, their citizens were told, that they had an intellectual superiority over the democratic West. Russia supported, nurtured these chess grandmasters, almost like a minor-league farm team, searching for the one. Nobody dared question the Kremlin.

When American Bobby Fischer defeated Boris Spassky for the championship in 1972, it was such a jolt to the Soviet chess empire. There began a desperate and immediate search for someone who could challenge the American. Enter Anatoly Karpov, a brilliant, willowy, never-seen-the-sun kid who won games in a monotone. He just didn’t make mistakes. He was modest, respectful, the ideal Soviet. He had an impressive collection of grandmasters and ex-champions to advise his every move. There was no doubt who the Kremlin was backing. How could you root for him?

At roughly the same time, another Russian chess master emerged who was loud, arrogant, defiant — everything Karpov was not. He was not going to obey. And if Victor Korchnoi wasn’t the greatest player in the world, it was only because thus far, he hadn’t his chance. He once asked an opponent if they spoke English. When the reply was affirmative, Korchnoi asked, “Then why don’t you resign?”

By 1975, Fischer refused to defend his title, Karpov won the candidates’ cycle and by 1978, had to defend his title against Korchnoi in a bitter, remarkable three-month, 32-game title match in Baguio City, Philippines.

Before he got there, Korchnoi, tired of taking orders, gave up the pampered, elite life of a grandmaster and defected, leaving his wife and son, whom he was told he’d never see again. Preparing for the title match, he was able to have just a couple of advisers, nowhere near the all-star team Karpov brought. But he had his independence and unrelenting will.

To retain the title, Karpov had to win six games and at one point, led, 5-to-2. In chess, this would be the equivalent of, say, a 28-3 fourth quarter lead in the Super Bowl. This is where Korchnoi won my heart. He fought back. Though twenty years older, subjected to all sorts of mind games from Karpov’s associates, he tied the match, only to lose the 32nd and final game by playing a risky opening, banking on his heart and at-the-board talent instead of playing it safe, letting his team help him through this exhausting event.

I knew a lot about the match and followed it. What I didn’t know until “Closing Gambit” was later, as bitterly as the two opposed one another in their career — and it was easily Ali-Frazier — late in life, it was Karpov who arranged for a Soviet visa for Korchnoi and the two actually became friends again. Hemingway’s quote checkmated me.

Then, after Karpov had lost his title in a nearly as ugly match to Garry Kasparov, another outspoken critic of the Kremlin, in 2007, Kasparov was thrown in jail by the Russian government for an anti-Putin rally. Who of all people came to see him and brought him chess books? Karpov!

Here was the seemingly perfect, obedient Russian citizen showing another side, revealing himself finally as warm, forgiving, human. Someone who respected Korchnoi’s utter refusal to go along with the system, an individual brave enough to stand up against their oppression, to believe in himself and his human rights, daring to defy a government willing, maybe even eager, to trample them. Can we relate?

Do we have a Victor Korchnoi out there? Someone ready to make the first move?