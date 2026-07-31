John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Pat Raia
1h

Ooooh, I love Maggie May! Back in the day and for 20-some years afterward I have a torrid affair with an editorial artist from the Chicago Sun-Times.

"It’s late September and I really should be back at school. I know I keep you amused, but I feel I’m being used. Oh, Maggie, I couldn’t have tried any more…”

Boy was that the truth. LOL

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