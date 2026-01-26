“It’s the little details that are vital. Little things make big things happen.” – John Wooden

The fabled UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, who literally would open his first practice of the season explaining how his players should put on their socks, was what some might call a nitpicker. Since he won a dozen NCAA titles, including seven in a row, it might be fair to conclude he knew what he was doing.

The kindly, soft-spoken Wooden certainly worked the other side of the street from generally snarly former New England Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick and Wooden’s reserve was about a quarter of what you see from the ebullient current Patriots’ coach Mike Vrabel, there is one point on which the three intersect like the three sides of an iscoceles triangle. (See, I DID learn something in math class). And that is ATTENTION TO DETAIL.

If you take a careful look at the photo to the left, you’ll see the extended fingers of New England Patriot Leonard Taylor III, a former New York Jet, the purgatory of the National Football League, who was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad and activated THE NIGHT BEFORE Sunday afternoon’s snow fest at Mile High Stadium.

Though Taylor’s a modest 6-0, he has long arms, something Patriots coaches just happened to notice and somebody had the wise idea of sticking him in the middle of the defensive line as Denver’s Will Lutz trotted on to attempt a game-tying 45-yard field goal. Taylor’s fingers tipped the booted football, steering it wide of the goalposts. The Patriots held on for a Super Bowl-qualifying 10-7 win. Details. Little things that make big things happen. Just like Wooden said.

Little things; the length of a fingertip, learning from practice can make all the difference between a win and a loss!

One play we will certainly see plenty of in the two-week break before the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks line up against one another in Super Bowl LX (That’s 60! I learned Latin, too!) is that last-second interception by Patriot defensive back Malcolm Butler vs. Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX (49) a decade ago.

That was when Seattle coach Pistol Pete Carroll, with the game on the line, deciding to fire a short pass over the middle to Ricardo Lockette instead of continuing to hand the ball to human steamroller Marshawn Lynch. Lynch seemed an obvious choice, since had been shredding the Patriots’ defensive line like Jim Brown facing my Fairgrounds junior high defense.

But Carroll figured Belichick was expecting that so he opted for that jump pass. This time, Belichick’s fanatical preparation methods paid off. In the previous day’s walk through, the Patriots’ scout team ran that precise play and Butler, in on goal line defense, gave up a touchdown. And certainly heard about it.

So when, the very next day, he saw the same alignment, he knew what to do — and did, intercepting the ball, sending Tom Brady into jumping hysterics on the Patriot sideline, another Patriot Super Bowl win. At that time, it seemed commendable that Belichick coached the 63rd guy on his roster (maybe Butler) the same way as he coached his most valuable (Brady) and it paid off handsomely then. Not so much after that. (Brady left, went to Tampa and won ANOTHER Super Bowl after Belichick thought he was done.)

Where current Patriots’ coach Vrabel has wonderfully succeeded is through his exuberance is he’s convinced his team that every single one of them matter and over the course of a 17-win season, they’ve demonstrated that indeed, they do.

Whether it was Mack Hollins, who’d been on the DL for weeks and weeks making big first-down catch yesterday or Pop Douglas making a huge play the week before or Carlton Davis coming up with his first two career interceptions a week ago, Vrabel has given literally every player on his roster opportunities to make plays and they have, they have!

Where he has succeeded with this generation of players is he’s sold them on teamwork, unselfishness, unity, branding them with an identity that they’re proud of and continue to believe in. Though 17 wins, including an unprecedented 9-0 on the road, why wouldn’t you believe in it?

Whereas the chilly, brilliant but demanding Belichick was able to coach by stressing preparation and personal accountability — remember the clip of him on the sideline, kneeling in front of his defense, repeating “Do your job, just do your job,” suggesting that the coach’s strategy was good enough to work — as long as you followed it to the letter, Vrabel seems to have enlisted his men in, pardon the pun, “a Patriotic cause,” one where their slogan — “We all we got, we all we need” is more than a mantra or a catchphrase. It lands way deeper than that, taking a franchise that won just four games the previous two seasons, into the promised land of the Super Bowl. Remarkable.

Like Vrabel said in his press conference, sometimes “you have to believe things before you can see them.”