“I was very particular about the kind of job I wanted. I didn’t want to work.” Mark Twain

Here, here, Mr. Twain. Your wisdom prevails once again.

Watching a couple of very kind, hard-working folks move a piano successfully yesterday made me pause and give thanks that I chose a different path in life. There are, perhaps, several decisions I’ve made in my time on this planet that I might have, on second or third thought reconsidered. Not this. I’m not sure it’s the wisest thing I ever did but it’s certainly in the running.

Now, I’m not quite sure when the monumental decision to avoid manual labor at all costs came to me like a message from above (or below) but surely, it happened early.

It may have been when my alleged friend, Mark Fountain hornswoggled me into helping him and a few others clean out Ross Jensen’s chicken house for the lure of $20 for an hour of work. Not only did it stink to high holy Heaven, I couldn’t breathe and felt like I had that filth in my lungs for days. Never has a $20 bill seemed so worthless. I try not to think about that every time I eat chicken.

Fortunately, the piano movers we used were much more successful than Laurel and Hardy.

The second “job” I had was when the painter over at Brookline’s Camp Tevya happened to see me over there one Spring morning and offered me $20 to help him paint inside the cabins.

Which I did very poorly, trying to survive the combined smell of the paint and the unbelievable stink of his constantly lit Winston cigarettes, perhaps to distract his nostrils at the expense of his lungs. He kept telling me to put more paint on the brush which I might have been able to do if I could breathe.

Smoking always seemed to me an asinine thing to do — both my parents smoked, which led me to sit on the roof at the drive-in — and later, my brother and sister took up the filthy habit. And let me say this: if Winston’s tasted as bad as they smelled, I really don’t understand their appeal.

After Job Three at the Brookline Village Store, I progressed to Job Four, working at the Nashua 20th Century Grocery Store, just down the street from where I was going to college. Fortunately, the most manual labor we had to deal with was during stock day, when the trucks pulled up with cans and other crap to download onto the shelves. The work was opening box after box and stamping the cans or packages one-after-another until further notice. At least I had reinforcements with other workers there that day since the aisles were overflowing. This included my pal Bob Boulanger — a dead-ringer for Chico Marx — who had a similarly wry sense of humor, which saved the day.

Once, we were stamping away when he stopped for a moment and asked, with a wink in his eye, “Hey, John. Do you like to ha-cha-cha?” I smiled and nodded and that’s he and I and several others in the aisle started stamping cans in tandem, all of us going “STAMP, STAMP, STAMP, STAMP” pause, STAMP. “STAMP, STAMP, STAMP, STAMP, pause, STAMP.”

It was Job Five where my luck ran out. The 20th Century grocery store was bought out and they fired everybody except the guy who lived across the street. Since I needed money for my final college semester, I had to get a summer job and the only place I could find was at a pre-fabricated home factory called “Continental Homes” which my friend Mark once called “the a-hole of the world.”

Mark had been working there a while and he helped me get a job there. I had to declare to the hiring guy that I was going “to put school on the back burner for a while and make some money.” Just because it wasn’t the least bit true didn’t matter to me at all or him, I suspect, because while he did hire me, he also assigned me to the worst station in the plant — loading.

When you worked in loading, which was at the end of the assembly line, you loaded cedar shingles (obtaining as many free splinters as you could), had to crawl under the house to see if the toilets flushed correctly and other fun things that helped me both develop my expletives and hatred for management on a daily basis.

The foreman — I thought of him as a three-man, four being a gross exaggeration of his competence — immediately understood that I wasn’t cut out for that kind of work and seemed to take a sadistic glee in finding as many ways to rub my mostly educated nose into jobs that were as humiliating as they were irritating. I could tell because I could see his missing teeth when he smiled after handing down his latest nasty assignment.

Mark, of course, by this time had secured himself a posh job where he could fiddle with trim and chat with his co-workers and hear stories about the guy who entered his mother-in-law’s car in a demolition derby, or about another guy who exposed himself to one of his co-workers or this other French-Canadian guy with a bristly, overflowing, frightening black mustache who, every time he was addressed, responded with “What do you mean by that?” Some guys have all the luck.

Fortunately, God was good and once I had accumulated enough (and I mean BARELY enough) to cover my tuition (OK, so I didn’t get to eat) I happily did not return to Continental Homes or offer the profane, in-person resignation they richly deserved but instead, would salute with a middle finger when I drove by. I’m classy that way.

It seemed the very least I could do — which, oddly enough, was probably exactly how management would have described my efforts if, and I doubt this, they could have filled out a job report. Unless they were able to use crayon.

Watching those folks move that piano so well made me think of Laurel & Hardy’s classic Academy-Award winning comedy short “The Music Box” where they demonstrated that manual labor, inexpertly applied, can be very funny.

That, as I believe I have demonstrated quite vigorously in this Substack, was not my personal experience.

HERE’S AN EXAMPLE OF WHAT DID NOT HAPPEN YESTERDAY