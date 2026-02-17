John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Pomerantz's avatar
Jeff Pomerantz
4h

John- Thank you for posting one of my all-time favorite Laurel and Hardy films! It wins the silver medal among their films. And what wins the gold? Way out West! My favorite scene is where the donkey that is carrying their tools winds up on the second floor of a saloon. Way out West also has one of my favorite L&H supporting players, James Flnlayson.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Nogowski
Mark Fountain's avatar
Mark Fountain
5h

Gawd we worked hard there !!! I often drive through where the plant was (now part of the "Pheasant Lane Mall" complex), and there's. no sign that it ever existed :) ,... 50 years ago,...another life.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Nogowski
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture