John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
13m

"Full of self-importance? Yeah, I guess I am," says Pat Raia the former executive editor or a pair of newspaper groups. "I guess I still am." ;-)

Reply
Share
Mark Fountain's avatar
Mark Fountain
4h

I bet our friend Sam is spinning in his grave !!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture