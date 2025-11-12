You had to look twice.

MSNBC’s liberal hideaway “Morning Joe” was winding into Hour Four and suddenly, they’re teasing an appearance by Pete Townshend, the thrashing, guitar-crashing lead guitarist and songwriter of The Who, now 80, who’s sitting there in black stocking cap with his wife, Rachel Fuller, eager and even excited to talk about the latest incarnation of his art at this hour of the morning. Say what?

This time, it’s a ballet based on his second - and some would say, most thrilling - concept album, 1973’s “Quadrophenia,” a dramatic recreation of the mid-70’s battles between the Mods and Rockers in England. Working with his wife, the two of them somehow came up with the idea of a ballet, based on the thunderous rock album and they were on the show to talk about it. Oh.

The Who’s stunning 1973 concept album called “Quadrophenia,” written by Pete Townshend.

As the Who once sang on an early hit, “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere,” what constitutes art in our country evidently has/will be/is changing so rapidly, “you’d better you’d bet” get with the program, as the Who also sang a while back.

Is rock literature, now? Were those of us who took these albums, these artists seriously way back when - why it’s half a century, 50 years, isn’t it? - actually CORRECT? That it was worth just what we thought it was and those skeptics, writers like Joshua Clover, opining in Greil Marcus and Marcus Sellors’ new book, needed to stop looking down their stuck-up noses and get with the people’s art. Pronto!

Writing in “A New Literary History of America” Joshua Clover offered a chapter about Bob Dylan’s initial composition “Song To Woody” from Dylan’s first album for Columbia in 1962, barely into the John F. Kennedy Presidency, that “new frontier.” At that time, artists generally did not create their own material but Dylan did and would continue to, prompting what ended being a remarkable collision between high and low culture that Clover wrote about. It was a cultural crash that changed the way we listened to – and understood and valued – popular music. It did what some said it never could or would - change our world.

“(Dylan’s) apotheosis is an index of perhaps the most singular fact concerning “the literary” in the post-World War II era,” Clover wrote, never anticipating that the artist he was critiquing here would someday earn the Nobel Prize in Literature. To Clover, he saw “the accelerating collapse of high and popular art into a seemingly homogeneous sphere of “culture. And, even more threateningly, the corresponding collapse of that sphere’s distance from the daily life of the marketplace; so that those two things – culture and money – seemed to occupy all available space.

“How one felt about this process – populist overthrow of class-bound hierarchies, or death knell for critical distance and aesthetic autonomy – likely determined how one felt about Dylan’s zenith in the years 1962-1968, years when pop art (capitalized and not) had not yet been digested by the museums and academies.”

What was it all worth, in essence?

Clover was writing about a time when popular music was changing from “How Much Is That Doggie In The Window” to something more than a tune to tap the steering wheel driving home, social issue songs like “Blowin’ In The Wind” or “The Times They Are A-Changin,” or perhaps Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” songs, ideas, that lingered.

Dylan may have been one of the originators, but it wasn’t just him. The impact of The Beatles, Motown, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys and The Who, among many others, was undeniable.

Years later, we watched “Tommy” evolve from a underproduced record album of guitar, bass, wild drums and urgent vocals at the end of the 60’s into a Ken Russell film with Eric Clapton as a high priest, Ann Margaret swimming in baked beans and bare-chested Roger Daltrey, the Who’s lead singer, as a blind pinball wizard. Then saw “Tommy” evolve into an award-winning Broadway play, Townshend’s follow-up two-disc album called “Quadrophenia” become an acclaimed film, then a musical, a stage show. And now, a ballet?

Somewhere after the arrival of Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan and The Beatles, popular music, that is to say, rock music, became an acceptable topic for classroom discussion as well as newspaper and television coverage. Why? Once it was decided topics like The Beatles fell into the category called Popular Culture, it had arrived. Who made that ultimate decision? You’ve have to conclude it was the viewers themselves.

Before that, the only arts-related things you’d see in the newspaper or on TV was what we would now call “high brow” material — ballets and art shows and plays and the opera. These were the kinds of things that were acceptable in an high school English class back then or on national TV. You remember Leonard Bernstein’s “Young People’s Concerts,” don’t you?

An underground transformation was taking place. Rock critic Greil Marcus, one of the most thoughtful and ambitious writers in the music writing genre, became a trailblazer here. Writing an epic music book “Mystery Train,” the first book to take the concepts of rock music as seriously as modern literature, he explained “I am no more capable of mulling over Elvis without thinking about Herman Melville than I am of reading Jonathan Edwards without putting on Robert Johnson’s records as background music.”

There has been a shift. While “A New Literary History Of America” has hardly been adapted as an across-the-board text (though it’d be a dandy), Marcus and Harvard University Professor of Literature Werner Sollors, sought to try to re-examine our entire literary history as well as what we might have missed, mostly ignoring the “low art”

The result is more than 200 brand new essays in “A New Literary History Of America,” including Clover’s piece on Bob Dylan’s “Song To Woody,” his original composition. That Dylan would win the Nobel Prize for Literature years later must have stunned Clover.

The recent fervor, which might be the best word for it, over “A Complete Unknown” a brilliant introductory film capturing the 1960’s Greenwich Village world that a young wordsmith Bob Dylan upended, transforming American songwriting with his original, groundbreaking compositions, going all the way to the new Bruce Springsteen film “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” a sometimes harrowing depiction of Springsteen’s mental health issues and his obsessive, almost holy dedication to presenting the music precisely the way he wanted, regardless of commercial appeal. It was a brave and rare story to be told.

It was as if, after 50 years, somebody noticed that there were beautiful, thrilling stories to be told, songs yet to be sung and a people’s art to celebrate, appreciate and elevate.

And Pete Townshend didn’t even have to smash a guitar to get anyone’s attention. He wanted to talk ballet.

Here’s Greil Marcus and Marcus Sellors’ book “A New Literary History Of America.”