I wonder why.

Long before I had an inkling of doing anything with writing or the newspaper business or even baseball, I was obsessed with one thing. Watching fight films.

Growing up in little Brookline, New Hampshire, a town with one store, one blinking yellow light, a penny candy store, a tiny library and not a whole lot else, life was quiet. A big day might be riding our bikes down to Punky Corey’s gas station where they had the 16 oz. Cokes for a quarter.

As I have confessed earlier on these Substacks, a good part of my misspent youth was spent in the darkened basement of my friend Mark Fountain’s house, studying fight films by the hour. There was the two of us, my trusty DeJur projector — still my greatest Christmas present ever — with a stack of 8MM fight films and the perennial debate on who was the greatest of all-time?

We even got to a place where we played Isaac Hayes’ “Shaft” while we watched these fights, Ali fought in perfect time, too.

While it’s true that the timing was right, Muhammad Ali was just coming back into the ring after his forced retirement, the fights were on Wide World Of Sports and Ali was such a charismatic figure, you could understand a kid falling under his spell.

But to this day — I still have the films out in my garage — I wonder what it was that so captivated a teenage kid to get caught up in watching boxing films that he would actually calculate how much funding he’d receive from my part-time job at the Brookline Village Store (leaving some spending money for junk food - Ring Dings) and calculate just how many 8MM Ring Classic films I could buy at $8.50 apiece, then mark up the catalog.

Every few weeks, it seemed I was sending away to Ring Classics, Hauppauge, New York, buying these four-five minute silent 8MM films of boxing matches from the days of yore. Louis-Schmeling. Dempsey-Firpo. Dempsey-Willard. Louis-Baer. Marciano-Walcott. Even some lighter weights, Sugar Ray Robinson-Jake LaMotta.

November 14, 1966 - Muhammad Ali vs. Cleveland Williams - His greatest fight

Having collected a number of prize fights through the years, we naturally took to ranking them, debating whether the Ali of this fight would beat the Louis of that fight. And the all-time champ, the single-greatest performance we saw by any fighter ever was Ali’s absolutely amazing destruction of poor Cleveland Williams in the Astrodome.

Ali was exceptionally fast that night. Certainly, the Big Cat had seen better days and was on the decline as a heavyweight contender. We knew that. But Ali was so precise with his punches, his timing could not have been better and visually, it was the sort of spectacle that you could watch again and again. And we did!

Ali’s unconventional style, hands down low, dancing on his toes, rarely body punching, leaning back to avoid getting hit - a definite boxing no-no - was so radical, the old school fighters questioned him. And when I spotted this take from one of the great early champions Gene Tunney, it made me wonder if ever a former champion could look at a current champion and admit, he’s better than me?

Of course, Exhibit A for Tunney and perhaps many ex-champions is the one-punch KO fiasco in Lewiston, Maine, the Ali-Liston rematch which ended in Round One.

I can guarantee you, having watched the film more times than I can count that Ali definitely caught Liston with a stunning right-hand punch, a perfectly timed blow that lifted Liston’s left leg up off the canvas on impact. He was definitely hit.

Was it hard enough to be knocked out? That debate continues. Did Liston decide in those fleeting seconds that there was no way he was going to be able to beat Ali — which was an accurate assessment — and decided to end things early? Maybe. Ali was not known as a one-punch KO guy, he never did it again.

But his timing was exquisite, it was the punch-equivalent of Liston walking into a screen door. He said later it was “a surprising punch.” Often, it’s the punch the fighter doesn’t see that puts him down.

The other element of Ali’s brilliant run from 1964 until the Zora Folley fight was simply this: He didn’t get hit. You can look at every heavyweight before and after and you can’t argue it — he just did not get hit. Ali was able to use his long arms, extraordinary quickness and his athleticism to make fighters miss. And he fought guys who were pros with lots of experience — Floyd Patterson, Zora Folley, Ernie Terrell, Sonny Liston — and they couldn’t lay a glove on him. No heavyweight champion EVER got hit less than Ali.

While I respect Tunney, he was a brilliant boxer himself, a strategic fighter in a day when there wasn’t much science in the game, Ali’s unconventional style and his mouth — Tunney was a soft-spoken, well-read champion, the antithesis of Ali -- had him lining up on the other side.

Looking back at my basement dwelling all those years ago, I wonder if my hard-to-explain obsession with fight films was the first baby step I took towards being a writer, being curious, wanting to know, digging deep, reading all I could find, that this odd element of my personality — I HAD to know — ended up nudging me into this world of writing?

It was my topic. Other than Mark, none of my friends were initially interested but before long, they were watching the fight films, too and we were reading Ring Magazine, talking about the fight game in this little New Hampshire town and the wonderful history of the sport.

I loved that other than the first heavyweight title holder - John L. Sullivan because film hadn’t been invented yet — we have movies of every single champion in action, going all the way back to James J. Corbett. Heck, Mark and I once drove all the way to Boston to visit a Back Bay theater that was showing “Greatest Fights Of The Century.” We sat there for hours, catching clips of fighters we’d heard about but never seen. It was wonderful. And you know, it’s all there, on film.

Watching that bout on Wide World Of Sports with Howard Cosell and Ali, remembering our excitement when the Ali-Cleveland Williams’ film arrived (It was in color! I splurged!) we couldn’t stop watching it. Ali was that great that night.

So, you bet, based on my years of film study, I’m absolutely convinced that the Ali of that night would have beaten any heavyweight champion, from John L. Sullivan to Mike Tyson to George Foreman to Joe Louis and little Rocky Marciano. And it wouldn’t have been close.

Sorry, Gene Tunney. I’m afraid you’re wrong on this one. If only I could have invited you to Mark’s basement and cleared things up. That’s what film study will do for you. (Wink)

HERE’S ABC’S WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS COVERAGE OF THE BOUT.