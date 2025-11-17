John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Keith Johnson's avatar
David Keith Johnson
Nov 18

John, I forget how old you are, but in the 50s there were regular fight programs on at least twice a week. You could count on my grandpa, an aspiring boxer who sacrificed his left hand and so his career to rescuing some foolish boys from their home made July 4 bomb, to be glued to the tv.

Also, as I was growing up, each Ali fight radio broadcast was listened to with the same broad-based interest now shown the Super Bowl.

This and that new band, The Beatles, was on the radio. What a time!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mangrove Valley's avatar
Mangrove Valley
Nov 18

That Cooper fight footage with Cosell’s and Ali’s commentary was a blast to watch. Loved the Ali shuffle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Nogowski
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture