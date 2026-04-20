John’s Substack

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Mark Fountain's avatar
Mark Fountain
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Ya, have been feeling same way about the piano ( also a Yamaha product ), Because it's been too long since I played it on a regular basis. Ofcourse all the stuff I play is older than dirt (I often think of Ada as I play these relics) but I should still try to play more often than I do. Last time I did play was the day of my art reception in February,... shame on me :)

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