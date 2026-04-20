My guitar was doing the guilt trip thing.

“Why haven’t you played me lately? Did I do something wrong? You’re just ignoring me. The only sound coming from my strings is when that shirt in the closet fell off the hanger and hit me.”

I can’t quite remember if it was Bruce Springsteen or Keith Richards who said he felt guilty just walking past a guitar. One of them said it, I’m pretty sure.

While I remember I laughed when I read it, here it was, an absolutely gorgeous afternoon here in Georgia the other day - the weather has been unbelievable since we moved; was it waiting for our arrival? - so I found myself lugging my trusty Yamaha acoustic out to the patio, sat down and started playing.

One of my last public appearances w/guitar. As far as I know, no audio exists.

Here was the strange thing. Once I started playing -and singing - songs I hadn’t played or heard in the longest time, it was amazing what came out. I started with Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues,” which is a cool song with a chord progression that’s almost like a round. I remembered all the words, all the chords. Hadn’t heard it in years, decades, maybe.

Then Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Don’t Look Now,” - an underrated John Fogerty classic “Who’ll take the coal from the mine? Who’ll take the salt from the Earth? Who’ll take a leaf and grow it to a tree? Don’t look now, it ain’t you or me.” Pretty deep question from a rock and roller.

Then Cream’s “Badge” - a song that George Harrison helped Eric Clapton write, giving him the title; misinterpreting Harrison’s bad handwriting - he wrote “bridge” and Eric thought it read “badge.” One of Cream’s tidiest numbers.

Then Neil Young’s “Pocahontas” - one of his strangest tunes “Marlon Brando, Pocahontas and me.” Who but Neil Young would put those three together?

Understand, I’m not bragging here. These are pretty easy songs to play. Well, “Lovesick Blues” is a bit tricky but the rest are not especially difficult. As I’ve suggested before, I’m a charter member of the Bono school of guitar playing: “I always wanted to play guitar very badly - and now I do.”

What puzzled me was why those songs? I know a bunch of songs, ones I’ll usually fiddle around with when I do pick up the guitar but for some reason, I didn’t do that here. As I said, these are songs I hadn’t thought about or even heard lately. Where did they come from? Were they lying in wait in my head?

It got me thinking about how all of us connect with some songs and not others. How many times have you wondered why that one was a hit, this one wasn’t? What is it about a particular song that finds its way into our earhole and won’t leave? Like that post on The Clash’s “Charlie Don’t Surf” I wrote the other day. I can’t stop playing that tune.

Of course, there are also songs that drive you up the wall. “Soulja Boy” was that song for me. Well, one of them. I had a part-time job at Circuit City when that song was big and they had it playing on a loop inside the store. It got so I had to find reasons to go the warehouse or the outhouse once the damn song came on just so I didn’t have to hear it AGAIN.

Some years later, I got my revenge in the classroom. Our assignment on this particular day was to determine which was the worst song of all-time. We started with “Gangham Style,” that annoying South Korean dance number that almost made people go off the road. Then “Ice, Ice Baby,” Vanilla Ice’s poison on the airwaves. Each brought lots of groans in the classroom.

“You think those are bad. You ain’t heard nothing yet,” I promised.

Then I queued up “Soulja Boy.” And stuck my fingers in my ears…

Author John Nogowski writes often about music on his Substack, which originated in May of 2024 and now lists over 600 posts. He’s the author of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” due later this year. He’s also written about baseball - his son is a former major-leaguer - with “Diamond Duels,” an in-depth look at baseball’s historic matchups, “Last Time Out,” a collection of stories about the final games of the game’s greatest players and several other books, all available on Amazon. He’s currently at work on a book on Bruce Springsteen.