Good afternoon, citizens, friends, readers, pals, little wanderers, whiz kids and regular Nogo Substack visitors. I have excellent news to share. And I may yell.

“MY NEIL YOUNG BOOK IS DONE!”

My 13-month, 125,254-word march came to a conclusion today at approximately 2 p.m. EST. HOORAY!

Since I’ve never written a Substack after completing a book before, I hope you don’t mind me letting off some steam! WHEW! YES!

(And yeah, I’ve faced a few personal challenges to deal with over the past few months, too. You BET I handled that, too. Not backing down.)

John Nogowski's new book on Neil Young was wrapped up today!

I started down this road about 13 months ago. My McFarland editor Gary Mitchem, his friend Mark and I were in a pub in Minneapolis. We had been attending the national SABR convention (Society of American Baseball Research) and we were catching up.

They were sampling some craft beers, I was the tag-a-long soft-drinking author, enjoying their company and getting to know Gary. You see, he was my editor for all three of my Bob Dylan editions for McFarland over several years — we had shared hundreds of emails and talked on the phone but had never met, until Minneapolis.

So that was kind of cool, too. Here’s a guy who’d edited my writing for three books, plus my book about Teaching Huckleberry Finn. We’d hashed over all sorts of things but never in person. That’s an unusual situation, isn’t it?

Gary was talking kindly about my Dylan book, said McFarland was very pleased with it and suggested I branch out with another.

“How about Neil Young?”

Neil Young indeed!

Writing a book about Bob Dylan way back when was right up my alley. I’d read all sorts of books about Dylan already, followed his career very closely, didn’t have to do a ton of research to start writing, I already knew my stuff. I was that nutty of a Dylan fan.

With Neil, it was a little bit different. I knew his music, of course, but hadn’t really bought any of his albums, save for his Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young “4 Way Street” when I was a teenager. In the mid-80’s, I was teaching myself to play guitar and one Saturday night, happened upon a wonderful Austin City Limits show with Neil Young as the lone guest.

Not only could I play many of the songs (or pretty close), Neil was funny, introspective, fun. I started picking up his albums, working my way back to where he started. So when I started in on this project, I think I had a good grasp on the guy.

One of the first things I did was sign on to the amazing Neil Young Archives site where Neil has EVERYTHING he’s ever done, movies, concerts, albums, outtakes, held-back albums, it’s all there. Highly recommended!

In the meantime, I’d bought a lot of his albums. Some, like “Rust Never Sleeps” were fantastic. Others, like “Journey Through The Past” which “featured?” a bunch of clad-in-black horsemen on the cover of the movie soundtrack, were not good. It was a wild ride, you never knew what was coming next.

I’d also gotten to see him in several settings, with Crazy Horse in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in a solo show in the Fox Theater, at Great Woods with the Blue Notes and down at Suwannee, an outdoor show that was just superb.

What was really amazing about that night — I’ve written about this before — was he closed with “Love To Burn” and the night started to rain. It was late, it was a great show and we all were tired. We headed for our car and to get there, had to walk through the woods, an almost cathedral-like grotto of campfires, tents, lawn chairs, people stretched out on blankets.

I wrote this: “You could smell the wood burning, other things burning, too (wink) and there was a warmth and a genuine sense of community in that little space. It was as if Neil and his music had created a magical, safe spot for them out in the world. We’d just taken a few steps in the darkened place and then came the unmistakable opening notes of his encore, “Like A Hurricane” — soaring over all of us in that pine grotto, almost like a benediction, “here’s something to take home with you, friends.”

And it made me think, for a moment that Neil Young had truly built his own little world for all of us — and him — to go to, to escape, to listen to him find his way on “Old Black” his epic, classic guitar and discover our own path — like we did through the woods — to make it through this life.

Somehow, it seemed a perfect moment. We couldn’t see him or Crazy Horse. All we could do was hear his music, triumphantly soaring through the night. Here we were walking in the dark amidst campfires, couples snuggling on blankets, out in the woods, out in the real world, not some concert setting. Just letting Neil Young’s music carry us home. Again.”

Neil Young’s music really touched me that night. When I agreed to do this book, I was thinking about how special that moment was. And also that maybe spending a year or so with the ins and outs of his music, the ups and downs of his career, sounded intriguing. It has been. He’s been fun to write about. Hope all of you get to see what I mean.

So, I know it’s a bit of a tease. For you and for me. I want to see those 125,000 words in book form, too! It’ll take a while, but we’ll get there. Promise.

I did write an afterword once I finished the book. And (sssh) I can share a little of that with you, my loyal readers.

I wrote: “Once you understand (that Neil is going to go wherever his muse tells him) the world of Neil Young opens up to you. He goes where his muse tells him and some of the time, it has been thrilling, daring, surprising, uplifting.

“It has been a fascinating journey, listening to everything this enduring performer has done, in as close to chronological order as I could. And you never know when he’s going to knock your socks off, like at Farm Aid 40, for example. He was the star of the show at age 79, unafraid to stand up to President Trump, to stand for the values he’s always stood for. You had to love that. He was standing tall, walking like a giant.

“The idea behind “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” was the same as my book on Bob Dylan. To have a single critical voice/ear listen to all he did -– just like Neil himself did before he started recording “Ragged Glory” – and write about what was great, what wasn’t and, you hoped, to bring a consistent voice to all that he laid out there.

“Neil’s attitude towards his music was priceless, too. On his live album “The Year Of The Horse,” a leather-lunged fan from Hartford, I think it was, pipes up on the opening song. “They all sound the same,” the fan hollers.

Neil says, “It’s all one song.”

Ha!”

John Nogowski is the author of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography 1961-2022” and the soon-to-be-published “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography 1968-2025” by McFarland and Co. sometime in 2026. My Bob Dylan book is available locally at Barnes & Noble and online on Amazon. My other books on baseball - “Diamond Duels” “Last Time Out” - are also available locally at Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Midtown Reader and in Thomasville, at The Bookshelf.