No matter what you hear otherwise, there surely is a two-tier system of justice in this country. It’s absolutely a fact of life that some people get all the breaks, like that Rod Stewart cover “Some Guys Have All The Luck.” (Like him!)

Here it was, a gloriously warm summer day, meshing my webbed toes into the sand (and no shells) at Florida’s utterly lovely Grayton Beach, taking the kind of long, leisurely walks that authors do, listening to music.

I was a good distance from the rest of the world and their towels, kites, frisbees, beach chairs, biker flags when Bryan Ferry’s hypnotic, mesmerizing “Song To The Siren” just leaped out of my iPhone. I’ve loved the song ever since it came out on his “Olympia” album in 2010, listened to it countless times and now, well, it was a sign, the kind of message us authors are keen for.

I mean, if a siren song can lure Odysseus, those daunting, haunting notes dancing across all that beard hair up to wiggle their way into the echoey chambers of his ears and send him racing hell-bent for election towards those compelling sounds, why, I just had a mustache and a hint of a tan. What should stop them? And I’m PLAYING THEIR SONG…

I tried hard, even took my shirt off and played "Song For The Siren" loud. You see who showed up.

But, as you can see, they didn’t show. I played it again, several times, actually. And in that warm, sandy, sea-breezed setting, it wasn’t even like it was coming out of my iPhone, it was just suddenly present in the universe. And, dammit, I expected it to work and all of a sudden, a siren would show up. Or at least, wave. I would have settled for a splash.

There weren’t even any sea gulls to whisper me something, one of the odd features of Grayton Beach. No shells, no sea gulls. Just green water, sand and soft summer breezes. And that song that just seemed to linger in the air…

Once I got home and recharged my phone, I did a little more research about the song. It was actually written by Tim Buckley, who did the music and Larry Beckett, who wrote the lyrics way back in 1967. Buckley actually sang it on the final Monkees’ TV show. Which might explain why my sad attempt to lure a siren all these years later didn’t work.

And it was surprising that so many different singers have covered this song, including, believe it or not, Pat Boone, another reason no siren answered my plea. Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant gave it the ol’ Viking try, as did that bunch of cheerful Boy Scouts called This Mortal Coil as well as Ireland’s queen of ache, the late Sinead O’Connor.

But to me, no other singer inhabited that song the way Ferry did. According to what he said in a video that talked about the making of “Olympia,” he’d had the song kicking around his Avonmore studio in London for a good while. He couldn’t quite get the song to a place where, you know, he just knew the sirens WOULD FINALLY PICK UP ON IT.

To hear his querulous, oh so vulnerable voice launch into dreamy, mystic phrases like “Long afloat on shipless oceans, I did all my best to smile ‘till your singing eyes and fingers drew me to your loving isle…sail to me, sail to me, let me enfold you, here I am, waiting to hold you…swim to me, swim to me…” I mean, don’t you just melt?

I’ve followed Bryan Ferry’s career since it began with the innovative sounds of Roxy Music, then his playful solo album of covers “These Foolish Things” and the stunning, hypnotic albums that have followed all these years. His siren song has caught my ear.

He’s such a style maven, always so proper, modest and well-dressed, I know this would never happen. But every time I hear this song (playing again while I’m writing this), I can’t help but imagine him in a sharp, well-creased suit but bare-footed, his long, skinny toes buried in cold English sand, sort of his version of what another Brian did a continent away, trying to keep penning hits for his brothers.

Why would I think such a silly thing? Siren songs make you do crazy things like stand in the sand, waves washing up on your toes, looking for a sign. Or a siren.