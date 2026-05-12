John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
8h

Thanks , John !

A Rod fan, too. I remember a concert where we were less than 100 feet from the stage and a big red ball was being batted around the crowd. He was a big star then. My first hear was Maggie Mae.

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Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
6h

Gotta love Rod!

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