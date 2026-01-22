EDITOR’S NOTE: As a friendly reminder for my Saturday book signing at Books A Million from Noon to 3 p.m., I thought I’d once again share a few things I wrote about the inimitable Pete Rose. I got to interview him a couple of times, wrote a long chapter about him in “Diamond Duels” and also a chapter in “Last Time Out” about his final MLB game. Of course, Pete had hits in both books…

MY FIRST MEETING WITH PETE ROSE

On Memorial Day weekend four years later, in the visitor’s clubhouse after a game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, the gambling storm clouds gathering over his head above the field, here I was, sitting across from him, watching baseball’s all-time hit king munch on ham and applesauce, talking boxing and — believe it or not — gambling.

Here’s the column I filed for the Port Huron Times Herald, May 29, 1989.

Meeting Pete Rose - over ham and applesauce - just before the hammer came down

CHICAGO — The ham went first. Then the green beans. Pete Rose was working on the applesauce when a somewhat naive postgame visitor asked him if he was going to play again.

“If I do,” Rose said, casting a knowing eye at a roomful of writers, “I’ll call you.”

His Cincinnati Reds had just lost a 6-1 battle to the Chicago Cubs, their second straight loss at Wrigley Field. But the loss didn’t bother Rose. Not much does, it seems.

Though a pending investigation of gambling charges against him hangs over his head like the Sword of Damocles, Rose seemed as unflappable behind a manager’s desk as he did at home plate. It didn’t take much to imagine him standing in that funny little crouch, bat in his hands, that barrel chest about to burst through Cincy’s red and gray.

The barrel bore a different label Sunday. One that might have been funny a year ago. Yesterday, it was almost poignant, if one can imagine anything being poignant where the thorny Rose is concerned.

What Pete wore was a T-shirt with a red and white cartoon of him riding an old nag of a racehorse. “Run For Rose,” it read. In light of Rose’s reported failures at the track, that nag looked very much like one he might have bet on.

Rose, of course, had never admitted anything about placing a bet,

“I just like to watch the horses run,” he said recently. There’ll be no surrender here.

Sitting behind the desk, he looks pretty much as he did when he played. The coarse mouth, the burning brown eyes, the granite jaw. He’s put on a little more weight, as you knew he would, but the only real sign of age and maybe stress is at the very top of a thick clump of hair that refuses even a hint of a curl. There resides a bald spot about the size of a baseball, appropriately enough.

Yet there are no outward signs of stress. Pete’s willing to talk about anything. And when the postgame talk came around to the upcoming Leonard-Hearns fight, Rose got excited. Boxing, after all, means two things we know Rose loves — action and money.

“I like Leonard,” Rose said. “To lay off like that, them come back and win…man, that takes talent.

“We’ll be in L.A. (June 12 — the night of the fight),” Rose said, after checking with the Reds’ PR man. “I guess I’ll have to see it on HBO.”

“I used to box,” Rose continued, “back when I was 112 pounds. But that was enough. I’ll take this way of making money. You know, if a young kind wants to test you and gets you in a fight, if he beats you up, you send him back to the minors.”

Rose had everyone laughing. He got up and went into the bathroom and lathered up for a shave. He was looking at himself in the mirror for a minute. Then he spoke.

“The other thing I like about Sugar Ray is he’s the one who enabled all those lighter fighters to make the big money. “Hands of Stone”(Roberto Duran) never made no big money ‘till Leonard came along.”

Rose made a couple more swipes with the razor then flipped it into the sink.

“Hearns has got a nice punch but he’s got a glass chin. He’s a good fighter but I gotta go with Leonard.”

“So,” a writer said, “Pete Rose is telling everybody, “Put your money on Sugar Ray Leonard.”

Rose started to turn, then the writer corrected himself. “Maybe I better not say that “Pete Rose says bet on Leonard.”’

“You can bet on boxing?” he replied, flashing that irrepressible grin that no courtroom in the world is going to take away.

“Gee, I didn’t know that,” Rose said, drawing his heartiest laugh yet from his postgame gallery. “Shows you what a gambler I am.”

—-

MEETING PETE ROSE ONE-ON-ONE

Re-reading this column all these years later after having watched the HBO four-part series on him, it strikes me that Rose still sounds exactly like the same guy now. Though he was told to “reconfigure his life” — whatever that was supposed to mean — he never really did, any more than he could have reconfigured himself. The threatening clouds of a major-league baseball investigation were everywhere, you couldn’t ignore it. But as you saw, Rose was non-plussed. Still is, somehow.

A couple years later, I got a phone call on the Sports Desk asking me if I wanted to interview Pete Rose? He was hawking some new Sports Drink and would be in Marine City, Michigan on Monday afternoon and I could have 15 minutes.

Great. I drove down to Marine City, walked inside this little dinky drug store and there’s Pete Rose, sitting at a cheap card table with a few bottles of some Sports Drink that looked like it had been concocted in someone’s garage. “Pull up a chair,” he said, reaching up to shake my hand.

It was fun. Nobody stopped or seemed particularly interested in Pete Rose being in Michigan in January so I had him all to myself. And he was hilariously off-color, much of what he said unprintable but enough to write a good column. Finally, still laughing, I looked at the clock, saw my time was up and got up to go.

“Where you going?” Rose asked, looking annoyed.

“Your PR guy said 15 minutes. You gave me 20. It was great.”

“You’re not going to leave me here with this a-hole, are you?” he asked. “Sit your ass back down.” That was Pete Rose.

Here’s his record-breaking hit:

AN EXCERPT: “Last Time Out” - Adieu Pete

So here’s the Pete Rose chapter from “Last Time Out.” Rose’s final plate appearance occurred on August 17, 1986 at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, pinch-hitting in the bottom of the ninth against Hall of Fame reliever Rich “Goose” Gossage. It didn’t go well.

He got up from his spot in the dugout and went to the bat rack in the bottom of the ninth. Nobody said a word. Here it was, mid-August, and Pete Rose’s fourth-place Cincinnati Reds were trailing the San Diego Padres, the worst team in the National League, 9–5. It didn’t look as if things were going to improve any time soon. Padres reliever Rich “Goose” Gossage was in his second inning of relief and still throwing aspirin tablets.

Looking down the dugout, it was hard to find any volunteers. Earlier in the game, Rose, in his second year as player-manager, had already made some moves. He’d already sent Tony Pérez and John Milner up as pinch-hitters. He was running out of choices. With the top of the order coming up here in the ninth, he needed some body else to get on base. Why not him? Nobody else was offering.

The dog days of August were setting in, and Rose’s Reds seemed to be going nowhere. They were already 10 1/2 games behind Houston, five games under .500. Following Rose’s encouraging second-place finish last year—he took over the team after being dealt from Montreal in midseason—many thought this year’s club would win it all. But the year was a bust. Rose was on the disabled list when the year began.

The Reds couldn’t sort out their pitching, dropped 19 of their first 25 games, and for months, couldn’t seem to get rolling. Worse, Rose, now 45 years old, couldn’t step in and help. He’d played in just 72 of the team’s first 116 games and seemed relegated to pinch-hitting and playing the occasional day game after a night game. At the start of the month, Rose’s skidding average had bottomed out at a miserable .204.

Had he not been the manager, there’s no doubt he would have been shamed into retirement. This was not the way a Hall of Famer ought to go out.

Yet Rose had one surprise left. One marvelous Monday night, Rose turned back the clock for the last time. He found his stroke and went 5-for-5 (including the final extra-base hit of his career, his 746th double), off three different San Francisco Giants pitchers—Mike LaCoss, Mark Davis, and Frank Williams. While Rose’s five hits mattered little in a 13–4 San Francisco win, how could you not write about Pete Rose?

Author Roger Kahn, at work on a book on Rose, was there to document the scene. It was like feeding drugged canaries to a manic cat. A sportswriter asked Rose if he knew how many five-hit games he’d had.

“That would be 10,” Rose said. What about the National League record, someone else asked? “I got it now, if I’m not mistaken,” Rose said. “The old record was nine. Belonged to Max Carey.” “And the major-league record?” came a third voice. “Again, if I’m not mistaken,” Rose said, “that would be Cobb. You guys remember Cobb. Supposed to have been a mean guy, but he got a lot of hits.”

A reporter asked what this achievement meant to him. Rose smiled. “A slightly larger stone on my grave,” he said. It was his first five-hit game since April 28, four years earlier. It raised his average to a grand .218. The Reds were still 10 games out.

Fueled by his big night, Rose kept himself close to the bat rack for what would be his final active week. Tuesday night, Rose sent himself up as a pinch-hitter against the Giants’ Scott Garrelts in a 2–1 loss and grounded out. He did the same thing the next night in an 8–6 win. Yet as he sat in his office, making out his lineup every night, it was beginning to be hard to know when to play and when to sit. When does a manager bench himself?

Both Joe Torre (with the Mets) and Frank Robinson (with the Indians) took a brief shot at playing and managing at the same time. But neither one lasted many games. As a manager, there were too many distractions. And Rose found he was sensitive to criticism. He knew that not everybody recognized all that went into his job, but handling the second-guess, that was a pitch he wasn’t ready to foul off.

He explained as much to a visiting writer over batting practice one afternoon, after receiving a particularly nasty letter from a fan. “Guy’s writing that I should have brought in Ron Robinson to replace Ted Power,” he said, “Well, I didn’t have Ron Robinson to bring in. He couldn’t pitch but the guy writing it 1,200 miles away doesn’t know that.

“Same as the people who wrote that I put Ty Cobb’s record ahead of the team last year. I play in only 119 games, but I’m second in the league in walks. I don’t start myself against left-handers and I hit .354 against them. And I’m putting myself ahead of the Cincinnati Reds? I don’t let that stuff annoy me but, man, I don’t understand it.”

As this final week finished, Rose collected what would be the final hit of his career. Facing the Giants’ Kelly Downs and reliever Greg Minton, he batted second, played first base, and had three hits as John Denny threw a three-hit shutout against the Giants. Rose even drove in the game-winning run with a fifth-inning single.

By the weekend, something changed in the clubhouse and in Rose’s mind. His old pal Tony Pérez, back with the Reds, had already announced he’d retire at the end of the season. He wanted to play first. Rose also had promising Nick Esasky, a strong right-handed power hitter, in the dugout too.

With just 50 games to play, Rose knew he had to do something to get the Reds’ attack rolling. In Friday’s twi-night doubleheader vs. the Padres, Rose did pinch-hit and make an out in the first game, a 7–2 win, then played first base against his old pal Eric Show, the Padres pitcher who had surrendered Rose’s 4,192nd hit to surpass Cobb the previous summer and went 0-for-4.

He played on Saturday against Ed Whitson and Lance McCullers in a 4–1 Reds win. But his 0-for-4 dropped his seasonal average to .219 and his career average to .303. The guy who’d won four National League batting titles, three of them with averages over .330, well, that guy wasn’t stepping into batter’s boxes these days.

With another out or three, he’d be below .300 for his career, just like Mickey Mantle. He’d been at this for so long now. There were so many other things to deal with as a manager. And distractions away from the field too. After all this time in fame’s fast lane, Pete Rose wasn’t about to stop taking chances.

But the batting average? That was history. You didn’t screw with that. There were other things tugging at Rose now, not just age. The fans could sense it, perhaps, but still hoped their hero would come through. They didn’t realize the gambling fever was taking over.

Rose, like a lot of other baseball people from Rogers Hornsby all the way to Don Zimmer, loved to spend every spare moment at the track. It wasn’t hard to figure why. They liked the action, the excitement, anything that got the adrenaline going. But there were rumblings that this wasn’t just gambling there. It wasn’t only wagers on college football and basketball. Or the NFL.

If the talk was right, this was more serious. There was talk that Rose was betting on his own sport, baseball. There would be talk that when the Riverfront Stadium out of town scoreboard was out of action for a couple months, Rose had a pal in the stands keeping tabs on all the other games Pete had supposedly bet on.

Supposedly, the two exchanged signals throughout the game so Pete could keep tabs on his bets. Gambling on baseball is a sore subject in Cincinnati. It was the underdog Redlegs who were the beneficiaries of the 1919 World Series title supposedly thrown by the Chicago “Black Sox,” and the town has understandably been sensitive on the subject ever since.

But if there were any questions about Pete’s off-the-field behavior when he played for the Reds or when he came back to manage, nobody said a word about it. He was a folk hero in Cincinnati. When Rose let it be known he wanted out of Montreal in 1984, Cincinnati president Bob Howsam got a call from Rose’s agent Reuven Katz and the two talked about Rose becoming manager.

There were problems. One was Rose’s $500,000 salary, which was more than the Reds could afford, Howsam said. The other was Howsam didn’t think Rose could hit anymore. Rose, never one to back down from a challenge, knew what he wanted to have happen.

Like he explained to writer Roger Kahn some time later, Rose knew how to get things his way. “There aren’t many things I back away from,” he said. “If they wouldn’t let me play back home in Cincinnati, then I was damned if I was going to manage. I’d hang in at Montreal and take my chances, as a free agent, it looked like, the following year.

“But I wanted to come home to be with the Reds when they won a pennant. I wanted to come home like a kid who forgot his school lunch somewhere and is standing in the yard smelling his mother’s cooking through a window. . . .”

There was another problem. The Major League Players Union has an across-the-b board rule that no player’s salary may be reduced more than 20 percent at one time. Howsam was offering Rose $225,000, less than half his salary in Montreal. But Rose really wanted to come home. He applied to the union for a dispensation and they agreed.

The next day, Rose was in uniform and in his very first at-bat against the Phillies’ Dick Ruthven, ripped a single to center field. When the ball was misplayed, Rose came around second and flew into third with a wonderful belly whomping, headfirst slide. Yesssssireeeee. Pete Rose was back. That was two years earlier.

A lot can happen in two years. Rose looked around at the middling crowd of 27,175. There was no huge reaction from the crowd when he was announced. He’d stayed long enough to be overlooked. Rose walked up to the plate, took his familiar crouch in the left-hand batter’s box against Gossage, and got ready for his 14,053rd and final major league at-bat. Zing. . . . Gossage’s fastball blistered past Rose’s feeble swing. Home plate umpire Ed Montague signaled strike one. Gotta be quicker, he thought. Damn. Quicker. Gossage wound and with that wild, tottering delivery, fired again. Zing. . . . Rose swung through another fastball. Goose was bringing it.

Rose stepped out of the batter’s box. I’m not going to catch up with that, he thought. Nobody had gotten a hit off Gossage yet. Or a walk. Didn’t look like anybody would. Rose peered out at the mound in that crouch, his chin tucked behind his right shoulder, trying to pick the ball up out of Gossage’s windmill motion. He saw Gossage rock and let the ball go.

There was no way, just no way to get a bat on it. He swung and missed and the ball popped into catcher Bruce Bochy’s glove. He never batted again.

A week later, the Reds rolled into Chicago and Tribune columnist Bob Verdi asked him why he wasn’t playing. “Want to get Esasky in there,” Rose said. “My decision to retire or not depends on how I finish up and how we finish up. There’s no hurry. I don’t want to make it before the season ends so I can have a night in Riverfront. I’ve had enough hullabaloo in my career.”

So there would be no Pete Rose Farewell Tour? “If I knew that was going to happen to me, I would have done that,” Rose told Kahn. “But I didn’t know and I had my philosophy. You see, play, or manage, I was going to the ballpark every day. I was putting my uniform on. It was not like I was going to be away from it.”

Besides, as we would find out later, Rose had many other problems at the time. Concentrating on managing and hitting and keeping up with all the off-the-field nonsense was too much.

Years later, Rose explained his sudden benching to author Roger Kahn this way. “My buddy Tony Perez had shared first base with me. Tony was in his last year. He had announced his retirement. He was a couple of home runs behind Orlando Cepeda as the most productive home run hitter of all the Latin players. “He did end up tying that record,” Rose said. “As a matter of fact, in the last week of the season Tony played and he was player of the week in the National League. I let him play the whole month of September because he was swinging the bat good and I wanted him to get the record.”

But Rose’s term as manager was short-lived. The off-the-field stuff escalated to the point where it became scandalous. A Sports Illustrated story blew it wide open. Three years and one week later, he was sent away from the game for good.

Four months after it was alleged that Rose had been betting on baseball (among other things), then-commissioner Bart Giamatti ended a long investigation with Rose signing an agreement that would permit him to step away without admitting to gambling. Then Giamatti made an announcement.

“The banishment for life of Pete Rose from baseball is the sad end of a sorry episode,” Giamatti said. “One of the game’s greatest players has engaged in a variety of acts which have stained the game and he must now live with the consequences of those acts. . . .”

In the press conference afterward, Rose felt double-crossed. Giamatti and he had agreed on a deal, that the commissioner’s office wouldn’t say that Pete Rose bet on baseball and that Rose himself would leave quietly. Yet when a reporter asked Giamatti if he believed that Rose bet on baseball, the commissioner said he believed Rose had.

Nine days later, Giamatti was dead of a heart attack. Rose stuck to the statements he made after the lifetime ban—namely, that he never bet on baseball. As the ban pushed on, Rose, baseball’s all-time hit leader, could see his chances for Hall of Fame induction vanishing…

As we know now, Pete did get caught. And while he hasn’t exactly been honest about everything he did, there are those die-hard Rose fans who still think what he did on the field should make him a cinch for the Hall of Fame. Others know he bet on baseball (actually lost money) and there can be no forgiveness for that.

Like Shoeless Joe Jackson, another peerless player kept out of the Hall by his off-the-field behavior (taking part in the 1919 fix), Pete Rose will continue to be talked about, even all these years since he last swung a bat. It is a legacy, for sure. Not the one he was hoping for.

Hope to see you on Saturday! Spring Training is just four weeks away!