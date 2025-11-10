For most of us, the one thing we fear, maybe contrary to what Jerry Seinfeld has been preaching in his act, is looking dumb. Seinfeld says the No. 1 fear is public speaking, which is in the ballpark, I suppose.

But for most of us, looking like a moron, an idiot, just plain stupid would be, I suppose our nightmare. For the great Nate Bargatze, that’s what he aims for. Really.

In re-watching Netflix’s “Your Friend, Nate Nargatze” last night, I found myself in tears several times just laughing at some of the ignoramus remarks that he seems to be able to summon with elegant ease. It’s amazing.

Nate Bargatze's humor attacks from the most unusual angles - hilarious stuff

For example, he attends his daughter’s career day and they place him at a table with a surgeon and he’s immediately worried.

“I think they did it on purpose,” he said, his wide-eyed face absolutely blank of an expression. “Almost to show the kids, ‘Here’s the difference between reading.” HUGE laugh.

“So the kids come up and you know ‘What subject do you use for comedy?” And I don’t even know what subject they’re taking. “I was like, “I do English. I do mostly English on stage.” HUGE LAUGHS.

“They asked him how long do you have to go to school to become a surgeon? He’s like, you know, 54 years or whatever.” MORE LAUGHS

And they asked me, “How long to be a comedian?” “You’re good now, so…” HUGE LAUGHS. He shows NO EXPRESSION - which helps sell the joke, too. “Finish elementary school, make your parents happy then get out and get after it.”

As someone who was so invested in education for so many years, I laugh but also sort of wince hearing him talk like that. Because the truth of the matter is there are probably far more Nate Bargatze’s out there - kids who have absolutely no connection or feel for school - than those who do.

Trying to convince a 16-year-old kid who has never read a single book in his life that some old English play written in 1600 is going to help him understand life, well, takes some doing. When it comes to constructing school curriculum, the idea is educators want to get the students ready for life in the real world. But if they’re not really even remotely interested in ANYTHING in the real world — which, to be honest, they aren’t — what do you do?

So many of the students I had to work with came from a home where there were NO books. None. And arriving at 9th grade already two, three reading levels behind, you can understand why they wouldn’t be all that excited about learning. Why would they?

What really got me laughing — and tearing up — was when he started talking about barely graduating and trying to go to a community college. And the issue that he immediately ran into was both comical and tragic. Having taught at Tallahassee Community College for several years, then Bainbridge State College, strictly teaching REMEDIAL classes, it was, at times, beyond challenging because not only were you trying to teach them things, you were also trying to make up for their generally horrible high school experience.

“Community college,” Bargatze says, “a lot of people don’t know. It’s like, ‘You’re probably going to stay in your community.”

Bargatze explains that got no credits for those classes because they were all remedial. That was the situation I had at Bainbridge State. Students would take the entrance exam, fail it and would come to my class. Where I had to (A.) buck them up, convince them that school really isn’t all that bad and (B.) show them that they COULD — if they did what I showed them - pass.

I had to make it fun, which I tried to do in every class anyway but I also had to understand that many of these students were parents already, they’d seen their own kids struggle with school and they all had jobs so you had to consider that as well. It was a lot to balance but so many of them were so sincere, they genuinely WANTED to learn, they just didn’t have anybody thus far in their academic chain who could help them.

As Bargatze says, “They would say, “You don’t remember school?” and I’d say, “I just came from school.” And they’d say “It looks like you never heard about it.” Everybody in there was like 50 and I was like “Who’s the teacher?”

In many ways, it might have been some of the most rewarding teaching I ever got to do. I remember teaching a middle-aged, African-American lady who’d had a bit of a life already. Twice divorced, lost one of her kids to drugs - you find all this stuff generally pretty quickly. She had a horrible inferiority complex about reading, speaking in class, she could hardly look up at me when I asked her a question.

I determined I was going to help Debbie pass, no matter what. I had to find a way, first, to get her to trust me so I’d find ways to chomp down all possible answers to a question so I could get her to nail it. And when she did, on the second try, her face lit up like she hit the lottery.

She was the first one in class every night, always dead-focused on whatever we were doing, wouldn’t talk to anyone. One night, doing a Hemingway story, she noticed something, it was small but it was a correct detail and she actually sort of half-raised her hand.

As soon as I saw that movement, I was right to her desk. “Debbie, I got a feeling you saw something, am I right?” She nodded. The whole class was rooting for her, she had to feel that. And she started to speak and stopped.

“Yeah, go ahead,” I said. “Tell us.”

We were reading the Hemingway short story “Hills Like White Elephants” where this American gigolo is trying to talk his Spanish girlfriend into getting an abortion. It’s 1920 Spain, very Catholic country. And the guy keeps after her until finally she explodes and says “Would you please, please, please, please, please, please (There were seven of them) stop talking.” And Debbie was pointing to that last “please” and motioned for me to lean down to hear her.

“He’s an ass,” she said in a whisper, then started giggling. And within a second, the entire class was roaring laughing and tears started flowing out of Debbie’s eyes, this time, tears of joy. “He IS an ass,” I said, loudly and it was an eruption. Laughing over Ernest Hemingway. What do you know?

Debbie ended up passing the class and did qualify for her English class over Bainbridge State college. I never did see her again. But I always remembered that remedial class and how the littlest things in the classroom can mean so much more than you’d ever suspect. Still do, I bet.

I don’t think Nate Bargatze ever had that kind of moment in his remedial classes. At this point, a multi-million dollar career going, he probably could care less. But he should.