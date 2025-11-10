John’s Substack

Pat Raia
Nov 11

Fabulous, John. I came from immigrant Italian parents who wanted nothing more than for me to be "educated." To them that meant going to college, working at the telephone company, getting married, moving into the apartment upstairs and having a tribe of kids. The had no idea that a writer could make a buck or two. My mother even begged my best friend to "talk me out" of being a journalist. Kids need all the support they can get to read and learn and be their best selves.

Surely, your time in the classroom served them well.

Oh, by the way...I love Nate.

Janie Green
Nov 11

This is a great one. Thanks. I have students in high school like that now. Thanks for the encouragement to one who is "in the trenches" daily. :)

