There is no audio to this spectacular photograph by Sports Illustrated’s Neil Leifer of Muhammad Ali making his first defense of his heavyweight title in a high school hockey arena in Lewiston, Maine on May 25, 1965, but if there was, you might have the squeaky voice of a 78-year-old ring veteran, trying to get the attention of a flustered referee Jersey Joe Walcott, who had been chasing a jubilant, out-of-control Ali, trying to get him into a neutral corner without success while Sonny Liston, felled by a single punch, lay flat on his back. It was Round One!

Not only was Ali too fast for Liston, he was too fast for referee Walcott, whose job was to get him into a neutral corner so he could begin the count over the prone Sonny.

Neil Leifer, a 22-year-old photographer for Sports Illustrated, snapped this classic shot.

The reason the 78-year-old was hollering at ringside, this runty, grizzled old New Yorker named Nat Fleischer, was to inform Walcott that Liston had been down on the canvas for longer than 10 seconds. That meant the fight — such as it was — had ended and Ali declared a stunning first-round KO victor.

With all the din and chaos, it took a moment or two for Fleischer to get Walcott’s attention. In the meantime, Liston had staggered to his feet and was covering up as Ali wildly threw punches all around him, assuming the fight had resumed.

After hearing Fleischer’s report, Walcott stepped in between the two of them, waved his hands, ending the bout and raising the loudest — and possibly justified — chorus of boos ever heard in the Central Maine Youth Center. At the same time, Walcott’s actions, spurred by Fleischer’s words, also raised decades of questions, debate, discussion and doubt. Was the fight fixed? Did Liston take a dive?

The reason Walcott listened to Nathaniel Stanley Fleischer, hollering from a ringside seat is because Fleischer was the longtime editor and founder of boxing’s bible, The Ring. Founded in 1922, Fleischer had been the voice of the sport of boxing, boldly ranking fighters in their respective weight divisions strictly on his say-so and he’d done that for years, regardless of the influence/threat/promises of harm from the sport’s darker elements (The Mob) who wanted their fighters ranked appreciably higher than perhaps Fleischer thought. He ignored them.

Bravely, Fleischer stuck to his guns throughout the years, rating the fighters the way he thought. Looking back, I’m not sure he ever quite got the credit for ranking the fighters the way he saw fit, regardless of the promised money, threats or outside influence.

As we have seen ever since in just about every element of life, governmental, personal, professional, somebody stuck to their guns. That sort of editorial independence with the sport’s “Bible” was to be admired. I’m not sure the crusty old coot ever got that before he died in 1972 and he should have.

The founder of Ring Magazine, Nat Fleischer with one of his championship belts.

The reason Nat Fleischer and Ring Magazine comes to mind is after a recent trip to the grocery store, my wife returned home with a surprise — the latest issue of Ring Magazine, which apparently came back to life a lot quicker than Sonny Liston.

Since Fleischer’s death in 1972, the magazine had had a long and troubled history, first run by his son-in-law Nat Loubet, then Bert Randolph Sugar for a while (the bastard still owes me for a story I wrote about the Boxing Hall of Fame Induction ceremony years ago) and a cast of thousands.

In the meantime, there had been talk about the Ring rankings being manipulated for a TV boxing tournament and after a while, you didn’t see The Ring on the newsstands any longer.

Now, it was back, thanks to Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, which may be the new hub of boxing. Welcome back, The Ring!

The brand-new issue of Ring Magazine! Wasn’t sure I’d ever see another one.

As improbable as it seems, I was able to find Ring Magazine in the magazine racks in New Hampshire every month, back in the early 70’s, bringing it to school, reading it on the bus, devouring every issue with my friend Mark Fountain. Eventually, all my friends started following the Ring rankings along with me. A pocket of Ring Magazine readers in little Brookline, New Hampshire. Wild, isn’t it?

I remember my friend Kevin Denehy once saying, with perfect indignation, “I can’t believe Adolph Pruitt isn’t ranked higher.” Now, I would guess that Pruitt, a retired welterweight who’s 85 and living in St. Louis, would be flattered that a teenage New Hampshire baseball player was following his career with such vehemence in the early 70’s. Pruitt never did win a title but he did give the great Jose Napoles a helluva fight. But Kevin was a Pruitt fan. And we knew all the champions back then.

For me and my friends, Ring Magazine was a window to the world, following the champions in every division, catching the title fights on ABC Wide World of Sports or sometimes on Channel 27, standing in Mark’s living room, holding the rabbit ears a certain way so “Fights From The Forum” came in so we could watch Danny “Little Red” Lopez or the great featherweight Ruben Olivares, 88 career wins, 78 by KO!

I might not have known what “The Atlantic Charter” was in my American History class but I knew who the Featherweight champion of the world was and who was his top challenger. It was a matter of preference, wasn’t it?

Though I was grateful for The Ring and ultimately for Fleischer, establishing the magazine in the first place, I could not abide with his all-time rankings of the heavyweights. It’s often suggested that whoever the champion is when you’re in your mid-twenties is going to be your all-time king.

For Fleischer, that was the great Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion. Johnson was a fabulous fighter but his next few picks - James Jeffries, who was big, slow-moving farmer, Bob Fitzsimmons, who weighed 168 pounds! (Like he’s going to beat a George Foreman or a Sonny Liston), Jack Dempsey, fourth (tough guy but was easy to hit, Luis Firpo knocked him out of the ring), and James J. Corbett fifth AHEAD OF JOE LOUIS, well, that was just assinine. Louis would have taken every one of these guys apart, except perhaps Johnson. And ranking Dempsey ahead of Tunney, who outpointed him twice, is just goofy.

FLEISCHER’S TOP TEN

NOGO’S TOP TEN

1. Muhammad Ali 2. Joe Louis 3. Lennox Lewis 4. Larry Holmes 5. George Foreman 6. Rocky Marciano 7. Joe Frazier 8. Jack Johnson 9. Sonny Liston 10. Jack Dempsey

So, it’s kind of exciting to have The Ring back. Maybe one of these days, this old boxing fan might get a story or two in there. The sport is hurting, I agree. But Saudi Arabia seems to be coming to the rescue. Who knows what lies ahead for the sport.

I will say this: Thanks, Nat Fleischer. And my Top Ten could kick yours in the ass.