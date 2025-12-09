John’s Substack

Jeff Pomerantz
3h

John- as always an interesting post. A high school friend of mine and I went to a movie theatre in Stamford, Connecticut to see the second Ali-Liston fight. It had such a surprising ending what with Liston’s indestructible reputation and Ali never having shown a one punch knockout skill before. What convinced me in the week following the fight that it was legitimate was when a stop action photo showed Ali delivering the knockout punch and Liston, who had all of his weight on his left foot from throwing a left jab, had his left foot lifted off the ground by the punch. For what my personal opinion is worth (not much!) I think Liston became an over the hill fighter between the first and second Ali fight.

I saw him in his last fight get knocked out by a fighter who was not known as a huge puncher. Just too many punches in a career.

As for your rankings of heavyweights I think Joe Frazier should be ranked over Marciano. Marciano’s three most famous fights were against Joe Louis, Joe Walcott, and Archie Moore. Louis and Wolcott were far past their primes. Moore was unusual, an older fighter who still had his skills. But he was a true light heavyweight. And Marciano never fought a fighter like Ali. Remember Frazier had three fights with Ali, defeating him once.

5 replies by John Nogowski and others
5 more comments...

