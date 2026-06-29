John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
9h

They are absolutely the most unlikely couple ever.

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Mark Caicedo's avatar
Mark Caicedo
10h

Art by its very nature is political, illuminating life as it is and as it could be. The U.S. is richer for artists like Neil, Darryl, Bruce, Taylor, etc. speaking their minds.

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