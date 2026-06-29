You may not see the windmills, but Neil Young does. It might be Amazon. It might be Spotify. It might what’s going on in the Oval. For this 80-year-old former Canadian - he got his American citizenship a couple years ago - there always seems to be some sort of burr under his saddle.

If you’re a regular reader of his Neil Young Archives newspaper-style front page, the well-named “Times-Contrarian,” you’ll get a full dose of these jousts. First, he’s yanking his stuff off Amazon or he’s working on Volume 4 of his Archival releases or he’s boycotting CBS because of what they did to Stephen Colbert and so on…

Keep in mind this is the same guy who invited President Donald Trump on his summer tour with the Chrome Hearts last year, promised he wouldn’t play any political songs, then broke out “Ohio” about midway through the tour. Then wrote an anti-Trump song and even did a video for it - “Big Crime.”

So it shouldn’t be all that surprising to take a peek at the brand new Neil Young film “Corduroy Plants” which he released on his website and on YouTube last week and learn this ol’ guy is still tilting at windmills.

He announced in February that he wouldn’t be touring this year - though he is slated to appear at Farm Aid in Virginia Beach on September 26, as he did last year - but he did release yet another live album in May - “As Time Explodes.” The film “Corduroy Plants” is the accompanying video of those performances, missing a couple songs (“After The Gold Rush” and “Looking Forward.”)

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah released a new concert film - Corduroy Plants

Though Neil hasn’t officially explained the title - it seems to come from the opening song, “Daddy Went Walking” where Neil misspeaks the second time he means to mention his dad’s “corduroy pants” and instead says “corduroy plants.” Unless there is some other inexplicable reason - which there might be with the mercurial Young.

Here’s an example from the front page of the Times-Contrarian:

Just like his invitation to Trump and his promise of “no political” songs, which ended up being a fake out last summer, “Corduroy Plants” opens with four cuts of standard, vintage Neil. You see him on stage, railroad cap, T-shirt, possibly corduroy pants (hard to tell) and watch him as he whips through “Daddy Went Walkin’” and “Harvest Moon” and “Ohio,” then sits down at the pump organ for “Name Of Love.” At this point, it looks like just another standard Neil Young concert video.

Once he straps on “Ol’ Black” and fuzzes out the chords for “Be The Rain,” the theme song for his 2003 concept album “Greendale,” the energy picks up. Yes, they’re familiar Neil Young chords but nobody plays them like him and you’ll find yourself rockin’ along with him and the Chrome Hearts.

You may remember that “Be The Rain” is the song where instead of singing, Neil used a bullhorn for announcements while behind him, the Chrome Hearts sing things like “Save the planet for another day.” Neil might blurt out things like “Save Alaska” or “Let the caribou stay.”

It’s here that things get political as Hannah inserts footage of the destruction of the East Wing of the White House which carries the tag line “Trump against America.” As the band sings: “We’ve got a job to do. We’ve gotta save Mother Earth,” we get more clips, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his chainsaw, a placard that reads “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay taxes,” a clip of Trump meeting with the Saudis. “Chemicals are killing the land…” and so on.

If at 80, he’s not quite up to a full-fledged world tour, that doesn’t mean he’s not going to comment on what’s going on around him that he’s not OK with. From that point in “Corduroy Plants,” we get the same technique he and his filmmaking wife, Daryl Hannah used on several other Neil Young films where they will insert clips from CNN or some other news agency on things he wanted to comment on.

Like showing clips of oil companies along with “Vampire Blues” with the line “Sucking blood from the Earth” or clips of ICE arrests or clips of Native Americans to go along with “Like A Hurricane” or “Cortez The Killer” - his comment on immigration.

In case you missed the video he compiled for “Big Crime” last summer, that’s on here, too. So while “Corduroy Plants” might seem at first glance, a basic Neil Young concert video, he and Hannah clearly have a political agenda. He might not be speaking out on stages all over the country the way Bruce Springsteen was earlier in the year delivering an anti-Trump message, but Neil was making his own case in his own (and Hannah’s) way with this new film. And of course, there’s always the front page of the Times-Contrarian, which he’s also on all the time.

From the looks of that website and the new film, “Corduroy Plants,” Neil Young will never run out of windmills.

NEIL YOUNG’S NEW FILM “CORDUROY PLANTS” ON YOUTUBE