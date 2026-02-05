It was some years ago that my assignment was to bring my favorite player halfway across America. On the way, it was decided — not by the passenger — that the only possible topic on the radio was this: SPORTS TALK. All the way.

To be honest, I couldn’t take it. After several hours, I would have settled for Yacht Rock. It was just too much, way too much for these ears.

Over the past several weeks, as the New England Patriots have made this improbable run to Sunday’s Super Bowl, I’ve regularly dialed in to NBC 10’s Felger-Mazz (Mike Felger/Tony Massarotti) Sports Talk, the No. 1-ranked drive-time Boston area show. I’ve even taken a sampling of NBC 10’s morning show Zolak and Bertrand (Scott Zolak, former Patriots’ backup QB and Marc Bertrand) for more Patriots’ talk.

I’ve also thrown in a a few listens to old friend Rick Ballou (92.5 over in Jacksonville) and my fellow Pirate/Big Country/Replacements fan Jeff Cameron (93.3 here) and as someone who has spent a major portion of his life assembling words on a regular basis, it’s incredible that all these guys never run dry.

Sports Talk Radio - From Felger and Mazz to Rick Ballou to Jeff Cameron

Granted there are enough ridiculous things going on lately that gave them things to chatter on about. Bill Belichick NOT being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft ALSO not being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And locally, the echo of Florida State’s Gus Malzahn’s ripcord fueled plenty of talk here, too.

I’ve done lots of sports talk radio over the years and enjoyed it. I well remember the first time I did it, I was asked to be a color man on WPHM, a local radio station in Port Huron, Michigan that was covering a high school basketball game. The play-by-play man was pretty chatty so he was describing the action so thoroughly, his color man could have been Marcel Marceau.

Then there was a time out. And he turned to his right, expecting me to pick up the broadcast. And I was taking a drink of Coca Cola, swallowed hard and something those who know me might find surprising, I couldn’t think of anything to say.

I think my on-air skills have improved since then; at least you could hear me say something. But doing that sort of thing five days a week — and Felger is not only on from 2 p.m.-to-6 p.m., he’s also on in the evenings four nights a week with a show called Boston Sports Tonight so you would think if the guy ever had an idea that all of Boston didn’t hear, it would be an exclusive.

Watching this week’s coverage from Super Bowl LX, there is a Radio Row somewhere in downtown San Francisco where they have all these talk show folks sequestered in a sort of warehouse, just rows and rows of microphones and open mouths. Nobody, it seems, is ever stuck for an answer.

Yet I will say that over the years, Sports Talk shows have certainly improved and done their homework. In my recent interviews with Rick Ballou and Jeff Cameron, talking about my “Diamond Duels” baseball book, both hosts had read the book thoroughly, were well-prepared with great questions and the time flew by.

Same thing goes for the national MLB Radio hosts Ed Randall and Kevin Kennedy (former Red Sox manager) who invited me on their “Remember When” show in the summertime and we had a fabulous chat about “Diamond Duels.”

After explaining Red Sox star Carl Yastrzemski’s career-long struggle against little lefty Darold Knowles (2-for-26, .077), I got a chance to ask Kevin Kennedy if he was managing the Sox and they were trailing by a run or two and Yaz was due up in the 9th to face Knowles, would he pinch-hit for a Hall of Famer? He laughed. “That’s a great question, John…” he said. Clever answer, wasn’t it?

There were times in my radio past where an interviewer’s opening question was something on the order of “We understand you’ve written a book. Tell us about it.” The absence of probing questions was notable. But as an author, I was grateful to have a chance to chat about the words I assembled, even if my interviewer didn’t know much more than the title.

I’ve been a pretty big sports fan for almost all my life. But those guys (and gals) who paint their face and show up at FSU or Patriots or Pittsburgh Steeler games or any other NFL or college games, that’s way past my level of commitment. And while I think I can talk sports for a segment or two pretty well and I’ve seldom been at a loss for words — this is Post # 603 —(in the 637 days since I first cranked it up, if you’re counting).

Yet, I’m quite sure that trying to talk sports for hours at a time, five days a week over a whole year like my pals Rick and Jeff do, never mind those blabbermouths in Beantown, that’s not something I think I could do.

Back in my teaching days, whenever I had students who preferred chatting to writing, my warning was always, “Talk is cheap.” Now, I’m not so sure.