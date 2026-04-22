It was back in 1970 that the British comedy group “Monty Python” came out with a delightfully sinister sketch called “The Spanish Inquisition.” It was savagely funny, at least to me. What a surprise it was for that sketch to come to mind after watching some post-game media interviews with losing pitchers in recent days.

For whatever reason, it seems to be a measure of a pitcher’s manhood if he’s available to the press after stinking it up. One “closer” the other night was actually an “opener” - facing five hitters, each of whom got on base to decide a close game. He couldn’t throw the ball over the plate. It was that simple. So the post-game questions were of the variety - “Why were you unable to throw strikes with your change-up?”

If he knew the answer, don’t you think he would have fixed it on the mound?

“Among our weapons are surprise…a fanatical devotion to the Pope.. crap, I’ll come in again.

The real Spanish Inquisition was a tribunal about religious orthodoxy imposed by Ferdinand and Isabella (whom you might remember from that Columbus fella.) Founded in 1478 with the permission of the Pope, it attacked non-Catholics, mostly Jews and Muslims. While it doesn’t sound particularly funny to me, I suspect the educated characters of Monty Python - my guess, Michael Palin - found it the perfect target for parody.

See if you, too, feel the connection with that sketch and this postgame interview with Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet after a difficult loss. Listen:

Is it the Catholic in me but is this an interview - or penance? The guy signed a six-year, $170-million dollar contract that was actually viewed in some circles as “team friendly.” (How come I don’t have friends like that?) And for some folks, fans, writers, he needs to be held accountable for losing a baseball game. Taking the blame, in other words. Do we need that?

Having spent an inning or two on the hill in my day and having experienced some of the disappointment (at a much lower rate) that Crochet shares here, later becoming a media member, I don’t see how this adds much to the discussion or helps anybody.

If writers are counting on the pitcher to say, “Hey, I sucked tonight. Couldn’t get the ball over the plate,” something they should have already noticed between trips to the snack bar and chatting with other writers trying to keep their sanity through a mind-bending 162-game regular season, two months of preseason, maybe a month of postseason, maybe they could find better questions. For the player. And the reader.

I lost two no-hitters in my career. One with two outs in the top of the seventh, a perfect game to that point over a team from Leominster. And I got the No. 9 hitter to loft an easy, can-of-corn fly ball to left field. Unfortunately, the left fielder evidently thought he was really a shortstop in disguise, stood just about two steps behind our shortstop and the ball landed over his head.

The other near-no-no was in New Ipswich where the father of one of my dear friends volunteered to umpire. He had quite a few before the game, maybe why he volunteered to ump in the first place. The New Ipswich team was overmatched, my curveball was nasty that day and I think I racked up 12 or 14 strikeouts. Swings and misses, not calls.

About the sixth inning, one guy managed to stick his bat out on a ball that was really in the other batter’s box - it broke that much - and he dumped into right field at least three feet foul.

“Fair ball,” the now-wobbly umpire hollered as everyone on the field looked at one another, then our first baseman recognized he’d probably better go get the ball. What could I say? I still have the ball and have spoken to it several times in hushed tones. I’m still friends with his son. But I don’t mind mentioning it once in a while.

Back when I covered the Detroit Tigers and actually had my BWAA Baseball Writer’s Card for that season, ace Jack Morris was coming off the disabled list with bone chips in his elbow. He started a game and surrendered three home runs and the next day, was back on the DL. Watching the game, a young friend of mine offered a remedy.

“You know, if he just used those whiffle balls like we use in the yard, he wouldn’t hurt his elbow.”

While Morris was known for being cantankerous with the press, I always liked the guy and didn’t mind bantering with him. So, I thought sharing that observation might, in some way, lift his spirits. (And maybe get a fun quote.)

Sitting there, towel around his waist, water dripping from his thick, soup-strainer mustache, he smiled, nodded his head.

“I’ve got to talk to the Commissioner about that,” he said, laughing. “That’s a damn good idea.”

Wouldn’t that sort of thing be a much more enjoyable post-game comment? Or do we need to see the penance that badly?