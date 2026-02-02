EDITOR’S NOTE: Not that anybody but me is keeping track of this but here’s my 600th Substack post. I don’t think I’ve had another one quite like it. My thanks to those who have come along on this ride with me. Happy reading!

I will be the first to admit I’ve lived a sheltered life. Grew up in a one-blinking yellow light New Hampshire town. We called our outskirts-of-town convenience store “The Brookline Mall.” Went to a Catholic Girls’ College (really!) Never had a date until college and not many of them. Non-smoker, non-drugger, non-drinker (other than a semi-annual Coors Light just to prove I’m not a slave to the habit.)

So when I happened to take a peek at NBC’s Sunday night outdoor hockey spectacular from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, not only was it 38 degrees — this IS Florida, mind you — at 8:59 of the second period, the Boston Bruins leading 5-2 at the time, I got a chance to witness something just short of a surprise return of Halley’s Comet, you know, the one that finished off Mark Twain.

Boston Bruins’ goaltender Jeremy Swayman and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy skated to center ice, dropped their bulky goaltender gloves and goalie sticks and started to “fight.” Or at least that was what ace announcer Sean McDonough termed it, though it wasn’t exactly Ali-Frazier or even Hagler-Hearns. It was more like Snoopy vs. Lucy or Charlie Brown (Don’t want to be called sexist)

Boston Bruins’ goaltender Jeremy Swayman “battles” Tampa Bay’s Alexei Vasilevskiy.

If you don’t know, hockey goalies are stuffed and padded like a tackling dummy or maybe like an overstuffed aunt or cousin so it is clear that throwing punches is not something they are commonly asked or expected to do. Which is exactly how it looked.

Vasilevskiy, a lefty, attempted to grab Swayman’s jersey for better pummeling — and both of them are on skates, of course, which made it challenging to maintain their belligerence and balance at the same time. And for the sake of the honor of The Sweet Science of Boxing, both fell to the ice before they could further insult the memory of Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano and Jack Dempsey.

This outdoor hockey game idea is one of the cool things that the National Hockey League came up with in 2003, since so many of the players grew up playing on the frozen ponds of Canada. They’ve held games at Fenway Park, at Wrigley Field and all sorts of other literally “cool” locations. Now you can add the Tampa Bay football field.

And, in light of all the dumbass game shows people keep coming up with, I am a bit surprised nobody as yet came up with the idea of a boxing match on skates. And seeing these goalies’ punching ability, it’s safe to say that the greater danger in a bout like this would be slipping on the ice and cracking their head.

It was unintentionally comical or maybe intentional after all. Goalies have to be tired of being a target for the whole damn game after all so why not let out a little steam every once in a while with a mid-ice scrap?

Except I’d never seen that before. I have some experience covering hockey. I followed the Boston Bruins in 1988 when they went all the way to the Stanley Cup Championship vs. the Wayne Gretzky-led Edmonton Oilers, saw a lot of hockey at the old Boston Garden and never once saw goalies go at it.

Once I moved to Tallahassee and began to cover the Tiger Sharks, a much-loved minor-league hockey team here who showed Southerners that you can do things with ice besides putting it in cocktails and I never once saw Mark Richards get into it with an opposing goaltender.

Now I’ve often said that hockey, like NASCAR, is like sex — much better in person. So I haven’t watched a lot of televised hockey over the years since my days wiggling the rabbit ears back in New Hampshire, trying to get Channel 38 to come in. And I have to say, NBC’s broadcast had all sorts of razzle-dazzle that you seldom see. They interviewed a Tampa Bay ON HIS WAY TO THE PENALTY BOX and he was as friendly and sociable as if he was invited to dinner at his future in-laws.

The network’s camera work is vastly improved and as some of the Bruin scores were of the deflected variety — that is, a player shot the puck from a fair distance out and a player stationed in front of the net managed to re-direct it (by luck, of course) into the net — and the various camera angles caught how the player’s stick managed to snag enough of the whistling piece of black rubber to make it change direction. Alexei (I don’t feel like looking up how to spell his last name) was understandably annoyed by these bits of ill-fortune so it was no wonder he felt like taking a swing at somebody in a different jersey.

And, of course, the NBC cameras made sure to get slow-motion replays of the “fight” and share it with the TV viewers, the announcers noting how the fans in Tampa, evidently not sensitive to the rudiments of the fistic art, absolutely loved every minute of it, as ugly as it was. Country singer Tim McGraw, who was the in-between periods entertainment, couldn’t stop raving about the scrap in his mid-period interview. Maybe he’ll write a song about it someday — “The Pads Of Anger.”

Both goalies returned to their respective creases (that’s what the goal is called in hockey) and the smiles on the faces of both benches were simply radiant over what the two of them had been up to, as if they recognized seeing something like that was even rarer than a 38-degree night in Tampa, Florida. It was one hell of a hockey game, Tampa Bay rallying in a dramatic shootout. Gotta watch more hockey!

The always helpful McDonough noted that, other than a recent NHL scrap between goalies the other night, the last time goalies fought was 2020. I might have accidentally stumbled onto the start of a trend. God, I hope not.

