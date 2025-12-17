When it comes to music and determining or predicting your individual likes and dislikes, all bets are off. Nobody that I know or has ever heard of has a key to guarantee what’s going to ring your bell. In a way, that’s one of the great democratic elements of popular music that is great. Anybody can have a hit. Think Gangham Style. Or the endless list of one-hit wonders, people who, for one reason or other, are able to have a big hit. Then we never hear from them again.

One friend of mine, who collects and actually sells albums has the most catholic tastes ever. He says he would, in a single sitting listen to Mantovani, Bob Dylan, Tammy Wynette and Englebert Humperdinck, all in a row and think nothing of it. I cannot be so forgiving. For me, the trek from Mantovani to Uncle Bob would be fraught with trouble. I’m a music snob, my wife insists. She’s right.

Another high school acquaintance of mine was incredibly passionate about music but only for one group. Not The Beatles or the Rolling Stones or the Beach Boys. Nope, it was the Four Seasons! He owned and played every album that Frankie Valli and the guys ever recorded and get this: he would not listen to anything else.

Back in the days of cassettes, for some reason I wound up with a cassette of an album called “Steppenwolf Seven.” I have no idea why I had it, I know I didn’t buy it. Though I knew a couple of Steppenwolf songs - “Born To Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride,” I certainly wasn’t a fan of the group so why it ended up in my car’s cassette player I can’t explain.

But after giving the album a few listens, that album, quirky as it was, grew on me. I remember us playing it in the background during chess and card games one summer at a friend’s house. Over and over again.

The mysterious “801 Live” a concert held in 1976 at Queen Elizabeth Hall on Sept. 3.

Which brings me around to another strange album that I bought years and years ago and still find myself playing from time to time. As an album, it might be hard to categorize. The music is progressive, not easily identified, fun, interesting, the kind of album you might think two guys from Roxy Music might collaborate on if they had a weekend off. And I’d have to say the music is really not quite like anything you’ve heard before. Which is probably good. Hard to say.

But the album, called “801 Live,” a hard-to-find live album on Island Records from 1976, is one of those records that is charming, elusive, fascinating. There are 10 songs, a couple of them you’ll definitely recognize, eight of them you may not.

My guess is, if you’re anything like me, you’ll find yourself interested and playing this album again and again. And maybe, like me, you’ll be wondering why?

The great Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music, my connection to “801 Live”

My main reason for buying the album was Manzanera, whose guitar work with Roxy was witty, elegant, original. And since I already knew a couple of the songs - The Beatles “Tomorrow Never Knows” - a spacey track and of course, the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me” which I just couldn’t imagine in that setting, I had to get the record. And it didn’t disappoint.

The Beatle track, “Tomorrow Never Knows” was a John Lennon studio concoction, a song they never played live. But Manzanera and company here give it a run and it’s wonderful, reimagined and extended beautifully. Manzanera has a couple of his originals here, too. “Lagrima” and “Diamond Head,” instrumentals, which are lovingly rendered.

Then you get some songs written by Eno, one of Roxy’s original members who went on to a spectacular career as a most unconventional record producer and free thinker. His songs, “Third Uncle” and “Miss Shapiro” and “Baby’s On Fire” are, well, let’s say are well out of the box and unlike anything else I can think of. Most of all, they’re fun.

And when, coming out of his “Miss Shapiro” the band roars into “You Really Got Me” you’ll laugh and turn it up.

The encore, “Third Uncle” is just a gas, no other word for it. There are lyrics but it’s almost like they are ornamental, words and phrases to display on a board, not necessarily to propel a narrative, although they might. It’s an odd way to write songs.

Here’s the opening verse: “There are tins, there was pork There are legs, there are sharks

There was John, there are cliffs There was mother, there’s a poker There was you

Then there was you.”

Where do you go with that? As I said, this is very different.

Eno has done a number of albums ever since, including “Music For Airports.” Ambient sounds that are aimed at “inducing calm and giving you a place to think.”

Since Roxy Music is a thing of the past, Manzanera has been busy ever since, telling his story on YouTube — which is fascinating — and playing plenty of guitar. There’s a lengthy interview on “Word On Your Ear” where Manzanera tells of failing his first audition for Roxy Music to David O’List, who fans may remember played the hellacious guitar on Bryan Ferry’s second solo album on “The In Crowd.”

But O’List, for whatever reason, didn’t show up for their gig. Manzanera, who actually helped them unload the equipment that night. They knew he played guitar, they gave him a little quiz, he already knew the band’s songs and they hired him. It was a smart move.

Manzanera recently did an album with another Roxy Music member, saxophonist Andy Mackay called “Roxysymphony” where the two of the re-interpret some classic Roxy songs, aided in spots by a symphony orchestra.

He also has a memoir out - “Revolucion to Roxy” about his unusual Latin American background and enterprising career. And “801 Live” is still being talked about.

In an interview on YouTube with Banner Diskell, Manzanera promised that they will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “801 Live” with some additional tracks, recorded during soundcheck. Something else to look forward to!

Now, I don’t know how many of us are willing to stray very far from our comfort zones. Originally for me, Roxy Music was an excursion outside my usual listening area.

What happened was I’d heard the Manzanera-Ferry composition “Out Of The Blue” on WBCN one morning, heard it again in the afternoon, got out of work, bought the album “Country Life” and loved it. Then, I discovered there were other Roxy Music albums, got all of them, learned that Bryan Ferry also had solo albums, too. Got all of them and suddenly, I had opened a whole wing of new music for me.

“801 Live” was a happy accident. The group formed for what they hoped would be six concerts, three ended up being cancelled and this one, recorded at Queen Elizabeth Hall, was the grand finale.

Listening to it again, the music is nearly 50 years old but it doesn’t sound it. Maybe that’s the secret.

Here’s the whole album - if you cut and paste - “801 Live”

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bOG7SfERU0k

