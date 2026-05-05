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Rick's avatar
Rick
7h

I’m pretty sure that originally, at least, Suspicion was published by Elvis Presley Music, no surprise given the Colonel’s compulsion to maximize income… which of course until 1969 kept his client/victim from recording worthy outside material.

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Robert C. Gilbert's avatar
Robert C. Gilbert
7hEdited

Interesting thing is that on the album Terry Stafford recorded that is built around his version of 'Suspicion,' there are two more covers of Elvis: 'Pocketful of Rainbows' and 'Slowly But Surely.'

I've always loved Elvis' version and that harpsichord part (at least that's what I think it is and not sure who is playing it) is kind of cool. Stafford's version is great too but smooths out the intricacies of Elvis' recording - something is kind of lost in playing it a bit too safe.

RCA released Elvis' recording of it in the aftermath of Stafford's version and it did chart.

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