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Jeff Pomerantz's avatar
Jeff Pomerantz
6d

John- I respectfully have to disagree with your posting today.

I look back at how history was taught in the mid-1960’s and now recognize how much was left out. For example, Woodrow Wilson was described as a progressive President who tragically “worked himself to death” trying to get the Senate to approve entry into the League of Nations. It’s only been in recent times that some of the baggage he carried from his youth in the South during the 1800’s has been publicized. Check out the controversy at Princeton recently (where he was president of the university). It can be said that he was a product of his times. It shouldn’t be said that he was a great human being.

Robert E. Lee was always described as a heroic figure in the history books 60 years ago. I think, in retrospect, that description carries over from the South’s post Reconstruction attitudes to the Civil War. I’m sure you remember how Southern politicians described the conflict as “the War between the States.” That implies a conflict between two sides of differing views, both sides having equally legitimate views. Somehow I doubt that many people in the North in 1865 thought of Lee as a heroic figure.

Was Lee a traitor? I would say yes. I believe that West Point graduates in the 1800’s took an oath to the Constitution and the U.S. What’s more, it’s not as if there wasn’t anti-slavery information available to anyone paying attention in the 1850’s who resided in the North (which Lee did). Was he a product of his times? Absolutely. But he certainly engaged in, at the least, traitorous activity.

As for Felt, this may sound inconsistent, but I would not describe him as a traitor. Felt exposed illegal behavior (and just like anyone in the military who has taken the oath isn’t required to follow an illegal order). I would guess that Felt thought that the only way to expose this behavior was to act secretly as an insider.

As I see it Felt acted to expose illegal activity. Lincoln offered Lee the position of leading the Union Army. He declined the offer because he didn’t want to fight his native Virginia. He could have resigned his commission. Instead he chose to lead the rebellion.

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HPB's avatar
HPB
6d

"The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure." “God forbid we should ever be 20 years without such rebellion.” Jefferson on Shay’s Rebellion 1787.

Lee is no more or less of a traitor than Washington, Jefferson, and Adams. None of which, should ever be compared to Nixon, Felt, or any other political operative.

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