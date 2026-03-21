Never having met the guy — though I’ve sure spent a fair amount of time listening to him -- I don’t know that Paul Westerberg would agree that he was unusually interested in the process of creation. What does inspire us? And where does it come from?

A high school dropout who later ended up writing for the Op-Ed Pages of the New York fricken Times, he was not someone whose behavior or future was ever easy to predict. Somehow, I think he would be proud of that.

When he was serving his time as a janitor for Marsden Maintenance and having to clean the office of U.S. Senator David Durenburger, it’s doubtful that anyone who saw him in action — or more likely, inaction — smoking a cigarette or reading magazines when he was supposed to be cleaning (actions documented in his great song “Bad Worker”) would have predicted him going on to stardom or the kind of musical career where his work not only reached people but, in a good way, got under their skin.

I say this from personal experience. A few days after Westerberg turned 65 a couple years ago, I wrote a Substack about him, his career with the Replacements and his solo albums, adding that I missed hearing from him. And others, a lot of others, evidently agreed.

That particular Substack drew a far-and-away record 24,178 views, probably more than the combined views I’ve gotten for anything else I’ve written about Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and U2, artists that you’d have to say were far more prominent than the Minneapolis native. Why did so many people respond to that post? That says a lot about the guy, particularly since it’s been a good while since we’ve heard anything from him.

Is Paul Westerberg doing his Al Jolson impression? With him, anything was possible.

There is something about the guy and his music that defies explanation or analysis other than to say he had a knack, a gift, an untutored ear or a sense of what would make a fun/interesting/lively/cool/surprising (pick one or two) recording. Nobody could have taught him that.

While I don’t think anyone would suggest that “Lovelines” is one of Westerberg’s finest compositions (it is one of his funniest), the song is an example of how and where he not only found inspiration but was able to do something about it —composing the kind of song I don’t know anybody else who could have or would have written it.

Go back to 1982 and here are the Replacements in the studio, recording “Hootenanny.” Evidently a copy of the Minneapolis weekly, City Pages, was hanging around. And like a lot of weeklies in big cities around the country, they keep themselves afloat via personal ads, usually on the back page.

Often, those ads are lures for possible business transactions, shall we say. Sometimes they’re a bulletin board for some out-of-the-blue personal messages. Sometimes a spot for just plain weird stuff.

In writing the songs for the Replacements’ second album, Westerberg must have scanned the personals and had an idea. What if he got the band to play a sort of jazzy, uncharacteristically un-punk tune, sort of a parody and over that backing, he would read some of these personals.

“Slightly overweight girls need sex…” he begins and right away, he has our attention. As he keeps going, trying not to laugh, he gets the band to join in with him to punctuate one ad “Love, Kitten. Oh yeah, oh yeah, Kitten,” mocking and, in a way, oddly celebrating the bizarre mix of stuff on the page.

It’s a lively, delightfully outrageous two minutes and two seconds. Just the right amount. With a great Westerberg sign off, “…and it’s all a bunch of…”

As a further indication of how he was able to get under the skin and in the earholes of so many people, somebody went out and found the actual copy of the Minneapolis’s City Pages from October 13, 1982, a date Westerberg announces as the song concludes.

Where did Paul get his inspiration? Read the ads for yourself.

As one critic noted: “Though it boasts a surprisingly jazzy approach, the lyrics of “Lovelines” were also pure punk: Westerberg reads classified ads, verbatim, straight out of Minneapolis‘ City Pages, you can even detect the sound of turning pages as the song ends.”

The often snotty critic Robert Christgau understood the band for sure, and in reviewing “Hootenanny,” he correctly noted their “loose, freewheeling craziness that remains miraculously unaffected after three records.”

He was talking, of course, about Paul Westerberg. And maybe also Exhibit A: “Lovelines.”

See if you can trace the spots where Paul found his inspiration. Here’s the actual issue.

As a special treat, here’s his “Bad Worker,” which didn’t make the album but should have.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THE ORIGINAL POST (24, 178 did not) HERE’S A LINK:

John Nogowski is the author of several books, including “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography,” now in its third edition, a forthcoming similar volume on the work of Neil Young, due later this year, two books on baseball (his son is a former major-leaguer) “Diamond Duels,” a deep dive into baseball’s greatest all-time matchups and “Last Time Out,” a collection of stories about the MLB finales of the game’s greatest players. All his work is available on Amazon and locally in Tallahassee at Books A Million and Barnes & Noble, in Thomasville, Ga. at The Bookshelf. He’s written a free-to-subscribe Substack since May of 2024.