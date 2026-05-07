John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
13h

You realize that if there are now more readers, we are out of business? Hurrah for literacy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture