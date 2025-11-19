John’s Substack

Ronald Alcorn
Nov 20

I had a LOT of bootlegs (all Dylan) for hanging out on Telegraph Avenue in the early 70's. Bought them for a dollar apiece. Had several of the "Looking Back" pictured, and I think it was the greatest of all. I gave them all to my children, who are all Dylan fanatics. I also used to order cassettes of rare bootlegs from Simon Campden-Main (can't believe I remember that name) in California. You mailed him blank cassettes and postage, and he'd copy them for free. I still have 10 or so of those. Those were the great days of music. Now, when you can play almost anything at any time, it's lost its panache for me.

Jim Eigo
Nov 20

I still have my copy of The Great White Wonder purchased from a long-forgotten record store in Union Square NYC.

