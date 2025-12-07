From Knute Rockne to Rudy, Notre Dame is to college football what Keith Richards is to the Rolling Stones — unimaginable without. For those Fighting Irish fans out there who are crestfallen today about their team being left out of the 12-team college football playoff in favor of — no snickering, please — Tulane and James Madison, you can understand their dismay.

Even if Notre Dame had George Gipp on their roster, no playoff in 2025!

On a head-to-head basis, you can’t imagine either school being favored over the Irish which, you would think is the point of a college football playoff. Except that it isn’t.

Since the sport began all those years ago, there has never been a logical, sensible way to evaluate the strength of a particular team vs. everyone else. Hell, they used to leave it to the nation’s sportswriters to decide who was the national champion. They didn’t have to play a game or anything. How silly does that seem now?

The 2025 College Football Playoff schedule - no Notre Dame. Hard to figure, aint it?

Since everybody doesn’t — and can’t — play everybody, it is impossible to compare apples to pears, pomegranates to peaches, monkfruit to maraschino cherries. Does playing an SEC schedule compare to playing an ACC schedule? Stop laughing.

Notre Dame LOST two games at the opening of the 2025 season. Back on the last day of August, the Irish lost to what proved to be a very flawed Miami team, 27-24. A weird game, one that you could see easily going the opposite way should they play again.

Two weeks later, the Irish got into a whacky scoring contest with the team that deep-sixed Jimbo Fisher a couple years ago, Notre Dame losing 41-40 to Texas A&M. So, at 0-2, their end-of-the-season playoff chances should have been obvious. But the Irish persisted, foolhardily thinking that how they played the rest of the year would impact their postseason chances. Nope.

It may well be that right now, on December 7, Notre Dame could be a match for any college football team. That doesn’t matter. That’s not the question. And I don’t know that there can be an answer since teams, especially those who aren’t in a league like Notre Dame, can schedule whoever they want.

Since Rockne, George Gipp and company put them on the map and they were willing to play a national schedule against the best the country could offer, Notre Dame never joined a conference. Once NBC got involved, they insisted on keeping them independent. Which meant on Championship Saturday, Marcus Freeman and his charges were home, watching other teams play, crossing their fingers that those two early losses wouldn’t condemn them. On Sunday noon, they found out it did.

Growing up a sports-starved kid in New Hampshire, Sunday morning was a time for me to watch what little sports was on network TV, which included Notre Dame Football Highlights with Lindsey Nelson on the call. “With a break in the action…”

In the days before Sportscenter and ESPN, I looked forward to watching Notre Dame highlights every Sunday so I knew all about Ara Parseghian and Dan Devine long before “Rudy.” It was evident that college football was making an exception for Notre Dame and you could understand why.

When I started at the Tallahassee Democrat and saw that Bobby Bowden’s bruisers were set to go to South Bend in November of 1993, I was able to convince my boss to let me go up to Indiana and spend a few days soaking up college football history. To my shock and surprise, when I got there, the Notre Dame overflowing trophy cases were dusty, the glass was cracked, the “Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse” might as well have been Marvel characters. Johnny Lujack and the ghosts of Rockne were elsewhere, it seemed.

While coach Lou Holtz was able to work his magic on that Saturday afternoon showdown — “I just told my team I wasn’t expecting them to be the best team in the nation, just the best on that one afternoon.” — you didn’t get the sense FSU was bucking history or anything. Charlie Ward was a little off, Holtz called a reverse that Derrick Brooks is still seeing in his sleep and the Irish went on to win.

I well remember the South Bend Tribune sports staff, each of them wearing Notre Dame baseball caps, haughtily saying adieu to Steve Ellis and I after the game. It was as if upstart FSU had no business competing against a legend. And no, neither Steve nor I were wearing FSU colors. We were covering the game, not rooting for the home team.

So, when Tom Coughlin’s Boston College Eagles knocked them off the next week, allowing the voters to push FSU back to No. 1 and set up Bowden’s first championship, neither Steve or I were particularly disappointed that the Irish and the South Bend Tribune had to make other plans for postseason.

It ended up being good fortune for the Seminoles, who, of course, went on to win the rest of their games, squeaking past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl for the title.

The truth of college football in 2025 is, as we saw from the FSU football opener, that what you see ain’t necessarily what you’re going to get. If you’re a Notre Dame fan asking why Alabama is in the CFP mix after that embarrassing loss to FSU, well, that’s a fair question. Knute Rockne would probably ask that question, too.

I was delighted for Indiana, upsetting Ohio State Saturday night — and for Manny Diaz’s Dukies ruining Virginia’s season — for the simple reason that chaos was good and appropriate for college football in 2025.

Watching the game, Ohio State once again finding a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, I imagined Coach Bowden sitting in his favorite chair in his den, maybe with his shirt off, wondering if he was hallucinating seeing Indiana, the school that fired Lee Corso some years ago, now ranked No. 1 in America.

Or what he might say, learning Tulane, where his son Tommy once coached, and the news that James Madison — the school, not the Founding Father — was in the playoffs and the Irish weren’t. It might well have been stronger than “Dadgum.”

Like most of the rest of the world, I’m not convinced Indiana is the very best team in America, which is just the way Curt Cignetti wants it. But that also means that when it comes to a College Football Playoff 2025 whatever happens will certainly be as unpredictable as this season.

That, ultimately, might be a good thing for college football. If every team truly does have a chance at a national title, how could you be against that?

As for the Irish, don’t start your season with back-to-back losses. Sorry, guys, but you asked for it.