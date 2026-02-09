Malcolm Butler was there, ringing the bejesus out of a pre-game bell, trying to send the alarm to Patriot Nation and awaken the New England offense, reminding one and all that he wasn’t there to save the day. Instead, he was in a snappy blue suit.

As any Patriot fan knows, it was the little-known Butler who made a game-saving, Super Bowl-rescuing, “Thank You, Jesus” goal-line interception to rescue the Titanic-like Patriots football squad the last time New England played the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. Tom Brady, named the game’s MVP, gave his prize — a truck — to Butler, who is still driving it.

Last night, all Butler could do was avert his eyes as his former team from New England was slapped, spanked and put to bed without supper. Seattle’s 29-13 win was, in truth, not that close. Seattle’s defensive line was simply so dominant, so relentless, the Patriots’ offense so impotent and ineffective, punter Bryce Baringer got more air time than NBC announcer Chris Collinsworth.

Super Bowl LX was an absolute disaster for the New England Patriots

It was a sad and oddly ineffectual ending for what had been an extremely resourceful Patriots’ team throughout the season, a scrappy ballclub that always seemed to find a way to win. True, the Patriots’ Express offense had been slowed to a crawl in the playoff run after facing some pretty fair country defenses one right after another. It might not always have been pretty but Coach Mike Vrabel’s spirited crew always found a way to prevail by the end of the game, often lately in unfavorable, nasty weather conditions.

In warm and sunny Super Bowl LX, Seattle just didn’t let them get started. They couldn’t run. They couldn’t throw. QB Drake Maye was hassled, harassed, abused and confused. The Patriot defense kept them in the game for the longest time; it seemed as if one or two big plays — the kinds of things we’d seen from Drake Maye all season long — would pull their butts out of the fire but they never really came, not when it was still a competitive game.

The pre-game warnings about the troubled left side of the Patriots’ offensive line turned out to be exactly correct, which not only proved the experts on target, it also gave immeasurable satisfaction to Seahawk fans who felt ripped off over that lost Super Bowl title 11 years ago.

There was no arguing or debating over this one. Seattle was clearly, head-and-shoulders-and-nut-sack better than these Patriots, at least on this night. Before the game, many experts insisted that if the two teams played 10 times, Seattle would win eight. That guess seemed about right, sad to say.

Quarterback Sam Darnold wasn’t anything special but he didn’t gag, either. The NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Jaxson Smith Njigba wasn’t much of a factor and it turned out kicker Jason Myers ended up as the night’s hero, whacking home a record five (5 - count ‘em) field goals. While watching the field goal team trot on the field is about as exciting as witnessing root canal surgery, it put points, points and more points up on the Levi Field scoreboard. Meanwhile, that zero on the Patriots’ side seemed to get larger and larger as the game went on and it felt worse.

While it was certainly true that the Patriots benefitted from one of the easiest schedules in the history of the NFL, off of the team’s lousy play in Super Bowl LX, it was understandable that some said they didn’t belong there. That might be unfair.

Maye looked vulnerable and all of 23 years old, playing against nasty, relentless grown men with a shoulder we understand now wasn’t 100%. The fact that the Patriots didn’t have any particular star to turn to — not Pop Douglas, not Kayshon Boutte, not Stefon Diggs, not Hunter Henry, not Rhamondre Stevenson — only highlighted what an extraordinary job Vrabel did, convincing this collection of rookies, first-year Patriots and NFL cast-offs that they were as good or better than anybody they were going to play. For almost all of the season, they were.

Where this leaves the Patriots is intriguing. Obviously, the team needs some help and experience on the offensive line, whose performance was offensive. Some of it was inexperience, some of it was just being blown off the ball. That needs to change. There will be plenty of talk about adding some offensive firepower, some receivers who are game-breakers but they’re often hard to snare.

Whatever flaws were exposed in Super Bowl LX, the Patriots still seem far ahead of where they had been in the previous two seasons. Vrabel had somehow created a kind of unselfish, team-centered culture that was the envy of much of the NFL. It will be interesting to see if he can carry that over to a new season with a cast of characters that almost certainly will change.

Success at this level is fleeting in the NFL. Ten different teams changed coaches at the end of last season and Vrabel’s startling turnaround with what had been a struggling Patriots’ franchise has given some NFL owners the illusion that simply making the correct hire as head coach can instantaneously launch your team into Super Bowl contention. There may be at least ten owners who think that, maybe more.

The reality is an awful lot of things have to fall in place for a team to make a Super Bowl run, a manageable schedule, avoiding injuries, catching a break here and there, finding a player or three to emerge as the season goes on, the Patriots had all these things happen. Until, all of a sudden, they didn’t.

The Patriots’ season was so unexpected and surprising and satisfying in many ways, it’s difficult to be all that upset by the one-sided loss in the same way a kid bringing home a straight-A report card with a C in Health would be.

Personally, I did what I could, wearing Patriots’ shirts every day (and night), hoping for the best. Across the long, merciless NFL season, that’s what this Patriots’ team gave us fans, their best. We should remember that, not the sputtering mess we saw last night. In other words, we should have some genuine perspective on things, even in a hype-fest like a Super Bowl. Seattle was better and deserved to win. Maybe they were owed one.



