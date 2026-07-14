Ten days. That’s all.

If you ever needed any indication that time indeed does fly, that the world surely is always ready to move on or that Satchel Paige’s time-worn advice “Don’t look back, somethin’ might be gainin’ on ya,” remains the sagest sort of advice, consider this: The American Football Conference Champion New England Patriots are to begin their 2026 training camp in Foxborough on July 24. Ten days.

Yes, folks, football season is around the proverbial corner. Already? It’s true that MLB is having its All-Star break, the NBA summer league has just started and the outrage over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show is only now calming down. But the NFL is almost upon us. The NFL Hall of Fame game from Canton, Ohio - the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Carolina Panthers is just 23 days away.

Those Patriots will open their 2026 season on a Sunday night (Sept. 9) against the same Seattle Seahawks’ team that thumped them 29-13 in the last Super Bowl. That’s just 57 days away. Off-season is over, kids. Let’s strap it on and get after it. Again.

Quarterback Drake Maye and first-year Patriots' coach Mike Vrabel led the Patriots to the Super Bowl

How can football be here already? Are these guys ready to start running and hitting one another? Didn’t the National Basketball Association just crown the New York Knicks? Is the Big Apple done celebrating? Is the city ready to turn its civic attention to the Giants and Jets now? After the almost boundless joy of a long-sought after New York championship, here are uh, your Jets and Giants, folks. Live it up!

Watching the New England Patriots’ season and Maye a year ago was like those Christmas days when you were a kid and you thought you’d opened all of your gifts under the tree and suddenly, Mom moved a couple of hidden presents from behind someone else’s wrapped packages and you got to open a couple of cool, wholly unexpected surprise gifts.

That was exactly how it felt watching the 2025 Patriots. There were no expectations to speak of. Years of desultory Bill Belichick drafts had left the talent cupboard nearly bare. QB Drake Maye showed promise but put the ball on the ground too often. (Isn’t that a stylish way of saying the guy fumbled too much?) Sometimes, he forced the ball and found enemy hands more receptive than those on his side.

But he could run, was as athletic as any quarterback in the league and seemed to be the kind of guy the team related to, a Steve Grogan-type, a one-for-all, all-for-one signal caller. That was an encouraging sign.

As the year unfolded, Maye revealed that rarest of young quarterback traits, the ability to hit the deep ball. And it wasn’t like the Patriots’ receiver corps was a bunch of burners. They had to work to get open but time and again, Maye found ways to make the big throw or run for a big third down.

Vrabel’s defense continued to improve as the year went on and aided by a schedule unusually negotiable (that is, ranked as one of the easiest in recent NFL history), the Patriots wound up being the surprise team of 2025, going all the way to the Super Bowl.

Along the way, long-time New England fans marveled at Vrabel’s enthusiastic post-game hug lines, always on camera, these exact bursts of genuine affection eschewed or scorned by the legendary ball-busting Belichick for so many years after games or even practices.

“Jesus, Brady, I can get a kid from Foxborough High to make that throw…”

Yes, Virginia, there was joy on those faces in 2025, none more so than on the mug of the coach himself. Playing for Vrabel’s Patriots was, uh, FUN?

Can that sort of thing re-occur in 2026? True, the regular-season schedule is less forgiving and the Patriots aren’t going to sneak up on anybody. But Maye did add the kind of deep-threat receiver the Patriots haven’t had since maybe Randy Moss in A.J. Brown and if Maye can improve half as much, say, as he did last year, there may not be a better thrower/runner in the whole NFL other than maybe perennial MVP candidate Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

There’s hope the Patriots’ offensive line — exposed as a real issue in the Super Bowl — will be much improved and recent drafts have replenished things on either side of the ball. Can the team stay injury-free in 2026? Will the cast of rookies have an impact?

Coaching and personnel changes across the league itself has also cast an air of mystery about the 2026 season. John Harbaugh takes over the New York Giants, Joe Brady steps up in Buffalo and eight other coaches take on new jobs. There’s turnover galore in the NFL but that’s not a concern in New England where Vrabel was a well-deserved NFL Coach of the Year and he returns Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, the AP’s Assistant Coach of the Year, who’s back with another chance to keep tutoring Maye.

And Maye, who narrowly missed winning NFL MVP himself, may be as apt a pupil as Patriot fans hope. In the team’s dramatic - and exceeding difficult road win in Denver, Maye came up with the call of the game on his own, calling one play in the huddle, getting the whole team (and the defense) headed in one direction while he took off in another, a ballsy, exactly strategically brilliant naked bootleg to salt away the ballgame.

It was a “Go To The Head Of The Class” sort of play, the kind of call that would have had a Belichick gnashing his teeth whereas Vrabel first had to catch his breath, then appreciate the gnad-u-larity it took for Maye to make the call, then carry it out with nerve and daring.

Lots of furniture stores are throwing out that “Christmas in July” promotion these steamy summer days. For Patriot fans though, that holiday may be just ten days away.

Author John Nogowski was just as surprised at the success of the 2025 Patriots as anybody whoever muttered “In Bill We Trust” in days gone by. Talking about the NFL in July is not something I ever imagined me doing. But it was a thrilling and wholly unexpected season from Mike Vrabel’s Patriots and with training camp opening just ten days away, how can you not be excited? Nogowski has written two books on baseball - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” and two books on popular music, three editions of a comprehensive book on Bob Dylan: “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and a similar forthcoming volume on Neil Young, “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography,” due later this year or early next. He’s written a free Substack since May of 2024 and has been a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant.