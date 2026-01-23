There’s been endless talk about the New England Patriots traveling to Denver’s Mile High Stadium to face their old backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. True, he hasn’t thrown a pass in an official NFL game in a couple years but they say he’s looked great in practice. Oh.

Since he’s earning $6 million a year to hold a clipboard, there are those folks who believe no NFL team would spend that kind of change on a stiff. So they are worried.

And yes, it makes absolutely no sense that a Patriot team that won just four games last year has a chance with a win in Denver to play in the Super Bowl. To quote the recently crowned College Football King, “anything is possible, right?”

How about those New England Patriots and Drake Maye! Could they be Super Bowl bound?

If it was wholly improbable that Indiana would be the first college football team since Yale (1894) to go 16-0 — and it was, it was — seeing this Patriots’ team wind up in Santa Clara on February 8 against either Seattle or the Rams can’t be far behind.

As someone who, a few weeks back, wrote to complain that the NFL Sunday Ticket had the nerve to renew my subscription without reminding me first to cancel it, well, I can’t recall an investment that brought me so much surprise and delight since the time I worked at the Brookline Village Store and had my future assistant American Legion baseball coach — then, a driver for Drake’s goodies — bring me an extra box of Ring Dings alongside the one he’d bring for the store to sell.

It goes without saying that Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has had one of those dropped-out-of-a-cloud years. He’s been Annie Oakley-accurate throwing the ball downfield and it’s not like he’s working with Jerry Rice, Randy Moss and Lance Alworth (one for those AFL fans!).

Unlike a lot of NFL teams who tend to ride — and expect miracles from their stars — Hello, Buffalo Bills! — the Patriots’ approach has been to spread the ball around. Just yesterday, NFL veteran Stefon Diggs, who has made the rounds, talked about the virtues of unselfish play. This is not something you generally hear in professional sports, especially from a (relative) old-timer. It’s also encouraging, if you ask me.

Or as the lovable “Demario “Pop” Douglas says: “It’s easy to be lifted up by this team.”

Considering the comparative talent-level of the Patriot offense, it’s also wise. They don’t have a bunch of speed merchants to sizzle through the enemy secondary. Typically, their scheme gets them open and Maye finds them. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, in his third stint with the Patriots, seems to be able to do that just about every time.

The old Detroit rocker Bob Seger once had a rip-snorting rock and roll song called “Get Out Of Denver” which could well be the Patriots’ theme song for Sunday afternoon. Denver’s home field advantage is real. And with QB Bo Nix at the helm, they won a record number of comeback wins this season. This is coming from a franchise where John Elway, famous for comebacks himself, played a few downs. You’d have to think that in some of those fourth quarters, the thin air did a number on the visiting defense. It had to be a factor.

Since Nix broke his ankle on the next-to-last play of Denver’s OT win, the eyes of Denver go to the backup, Stidham, who was a Patriots’ draft pick and was coached by McDaniels. Obviously, I’m rooting hard to my Patriots and selfishly hope the Stidham experiment winds up like the FSU-Miami Jon Stark show some years ago.

At the time, Danny Kanell was the FSU starter and after Miami’s defensive line snarler Warren Sapp continually got up-close and offensive with Kanell, Bobby Bowden thought it was time for a, pardon the pun, a “Stark” change.

Stark had done well in practice and the coaches back in those days paid attention to a backup’s attitude with the press. So there was a fair amount of “Jon Stark could start for a lot of teams” in the Tallahassee Democrat and elsewhere.

In the game, however, let’s just say the “Stark Experiment” was mercifully over in just a couple of series. There is a big difference between standing on the sideline, thinking about what you would do if you were in there and actually being IN there. And hearing all the talk about Stidham, I had to think about what I saw with my own eyes.

At this time of year, any NFL player is banged up, worn down and tired. So far, the Patriots mostly have been able to avoid the injury plague. You hope that continues for four more quarters.

If Maye can avoid his somewhat alarming recent tendency to get the football knocked out of his hands and the offensive line/ or the scheme keeps him protected, you can count on him finding some Patriots wandering down the field. Thanks to McDaniels’ play-calling and Maye’s accuracy, the Pats’ offense has been able to move the ball against some of the best defenses in the league and I don’t see why that should stop now.

Sure, Denver’s defense is excellent, but it’s not any better than what the Patriots saw from the Houston Texans. And while the Broncos do have the thin atmosphere working for them; all those fourth quarter comebacks have to be respected, the Patriots have proven they can win with defense, too.

In this “you gotta be kidding me” season, after what we saw with the Indiana miracle, why shouldn’t the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl? If the Hoosiers can do it, why not the Patriots? It’s our 250th anniversary, isn’t it?

JUST A FRIENDLY REMINDER - STOP BY AND SAY HELLO - Noon to 3 p.m.!