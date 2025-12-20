“If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast." — Ernest Hemingway

The sport of boxing has survived just about everything you can think of. Fights held on barges to avoid the long arm of the law. A questionable one-punch knockout in a high school hockey arena. George Foreman fighting five guys in a single night. Mike Tyson chomping each of Evander Holyfield’s ears in lawless Las Vegas. And I could easily go on.

But if viewed through the right lens, the time-honored sport is, in its inimitable way, a moveable feast of its own — as long as you aren’t too picky what you eat. So, yes, it will survive Netflix’s sham/hoax/pants-pulled-down boxing “match” between Anthony Joshua and YouTube billionaire folk hero Jake Paul last night in Miami.

The bout resembled a championship boxing match about as much as President Trump’s adderall-aided midweek burst of bluster reminded one of the grace and elegance of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Fortunately, these things do pass as will the outrage/shame/pearl-clutching about Friday night’s event.

Joshua won easily, handily, as anyone with a shred of common sense would have forecast before Jake Paul stalked into the ring, some multi-color rapper hollering nonsense into the night alongside him, adding credibility no doubt. The challenger sported fashionably tacky yellow sunglasses - a Hulk Hogan tribute - as he stood in his corner before the first bell, certainly a first in the history of the sport. He’s all about good taste.

Jake Paul was no match for Anthony Joshua - as expected

When the bout was initially announced, those of us who follow this sport were alternately shocked and not surprised. The 6-foot-6, 243-pound Joshua, as imposing a physical specimen as the heavyweight division has ever seen, was flattened in his last match of import, a thunderous fifth-round knockout by the ponderous Daniel Dubois back in September of 2024.

In that bout, it was clear that despite his power and physical presence, Joshua’s ability to withstand an equally potent heavyweight’s punch was, at best, questionable and, at 36, wasn’t likely to improve. So, his professional rise in heavyweight boxing halted — estimates were Joshua earned roughly six million in his loss to Dubois — he did what any of us would do in such a spot - look to grab what money he could. And he succeeded there. Supposedly, Joshua and Paul will split a purse of $184 million. Never has a human being earned more for doing less — with no risk.

Why Paul selected Joshua as his next opponent was curious. True, Joshua was not effective against Dubois and at 36, the inevitable fade of age was likely. But he could still punch and at 6-foot-6, 240-plus pounds, had a considerable size and strength advantage over Paul, who was a tad over six feet and not an especially trim 200 pounds. Paul might have thought that Joshua, depressed after the Dubois defeat, wouldn’t train or prepare for a Netflix fight but from the instant the two squared off and Paul got a look at who he was facing, taking the sunglasses off, his expression read “What in the world did I get myself into.”

So, at the opening bell, Joshua did what he’d been trained to do, come to the center of the ring, hands high, ready to fight and Paul ran. It was immediately apparent that if Paul were to throw any punches at this statuesque muscular giant, it would be of the hit-and-run variety and it was perhaps mid-round before there was even a hint of aggression.

Joshua, it was apparent, had been instructed — either from Paul or maybe the good folks at Netflix — to take it easy, that this was a “show” and that this “opponent” was no more interested in mixing it up in the center of the ring than he would have been discussing Eisenhower’s D-Day strategy vs. Hitler’s Atlantic Wall plan or the economic impact of tariffs on Third World Economies. Paul was solely interesting in hearing the bell for the second round, so he bounced, ran, ducked, dodged and essentially hid his blonde-curled, tastily tattooed frame as best he could in the 22-foot ring and made it to the bell.

His strategy, since it kept him upright - if not ashamed (Shame does not seem to be an element in Paul’s makeup) for the first round, was his approach until perhaps the third round when he did manage to take a couple of long-range right-hand swipes at the giant Joshua and did land a punch or two with no notable impact, except that Paul seemed grateful that he got away with it without being flattened in return.

And he always seemed to be on the canvas, clinching, slipping down, dragging Joshua down (which metaphorically speaking, you might have suggested, he was doing for the sport except giving where the sport is at the moment, that might be impossible.)

At one point, Paul was able to get a brief respite from the referee for a supposed low blow. Although on replay, there might have been the breeze from a missed Joshua punch that tickled his groin region or it could have been fear. At that point, those of us who have witnessed some of the cavalcade of errors our fistic carnival were fearful that a rigged deck was before us, that Joshua would be disqualified or a feigned Paul injury would halt the festivities.

But no, the “fight” resumed and in the fifth round, by which time Joshua felt professionally embarrassed to not have landed something measurable, struck Paul a few blows and of course, he went down. Got back up, was struck again and once more, was down. He managed to last the round — barely, but it was clear, he was looking for a place to fall.

In the sixth, he found himself in the corner, Joshua landed a reasonable right hand and Paul went down and was counted out.

Both were gracious in defeat, Joshua singing the praises of Paul for being “man enough” to fight which was revisionist history, perhaps, but splitting a payday like his makes a man generous. In the end, nobody was really hurt. Paul suggested he might have a broken jaw but he was able to talk without any problem - no surprise there. And it was a spectacle - Paul was right to promise that.

So it wasn’t Ali-Frazier or Marciano-Walcott I or even Hagler-Hearns. But it was fun and something different on the boxing menu. Thanks to Netflix for that. And if you needed a midnight snack afterwards, what the hell. It’s the weekend, Christmas is coming. Why not?