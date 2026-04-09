You would think, in the Year of Our Lord, 2026, that a set of parents would be required to show a little more discretion in how they would permit their Teenage Princess to dress prior to attending a Major-League Baseball Spring Training contest, particularly in Yankee-Claimed Territory at the always-important start of another baseball campaign.

Seated directly behind me, Dad was attired in a New York Yankee jacket. Mom wore a Derek Jeter jersey, who, it is rumored is no longer playing for the Yankees. (It was hard to understand that, viewing the choice of jerseys distributed throughout Steinbrenner Field on this February afternoon. You would think he was still out at shortstop, watching balls leak through the third and second base holes.)

Just teasing, Yankee fans. He was a Hall of Famer, not for his fielding, however.

Little brother wore a baggy Yankee sweatshirt, possibly a hand-me-down from the old man. At the end of the aisle behind me was a tall and seemingly impossibly slim Teenage Princess, maybe 12 or 13 with long, straight black hair parted in the middle, bright, big brown eyes with long eyelashes, sporting Yankee earrings, an immaculate white New York Yankee jersey - no name on the back like the pre-Ruth days - a dangling necklace of white cubes that spelled “Yankees,” - no doubt an aid for those working on their crossword skills - and to top it off, a pin-striped bracelet on a delicate right wrist.

If Major-League Baseball sought a model to demonstrate that teenage girls CAN be interested in their sport in these days of distraction, the Teenage Princess would have been perfect. Then she spoke…

"Swung on and missed." The Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt once again fooled by a change-up

Standing in the batter’s box several rows away was Yankee first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, now in the last few laps of what may well be a Hall of Fame career. He moved both feet in the batter’s box, hauled the bat up behind his right ear and waited as the rookie New York Mets’ pitcher standing 60 feet, 6 inches away, lifted his leg and took aim.

He seemed not to be the slightest bit intimidated by the considerable challenge ahead: Rookie vs. potential Hall of Famer. He wound and threw a pitch, surprisingly, tantalizingly slow, one that failed to reach the catcher’s mitt in the air. And Goldschmidt swung.

Recognizing either a surprising strategic advantage or that the veteran Goldschmidt had no patience for such tomfoolery, he threw the same pitch. Again, it failed to reach home plate in the air. Again, Goldschmidt swung.

It was now that our Princess chose to speak for pretty much everybody on the Yankee side inside Steinbrenner Field.

“Why did he swing at that?” she asked in the kind of annoyed tone that teenage girls often make their specialty. (BTW: I have earned the right to say this, having dealt with this species in an assortment of classrooms for a dozen years.)

Then she said it again, her voice and annoyance rising. Dad looked over, approvingly. Mom shrugged. Little brother took a mouthful of popcorn.

Down in the batter’s box, Goldschmidt put a hand on the top of his helmet and dug in. The pitcher, who was evidently paying close attention and, for lack of a more original idea, opted for a third consecutive change-up.

Once more, to the surprise of almost everyone in the ballpark except Our Princess, Goldschmidt swung and missed. Again.

“WHY is he doing that?” she asked no one, well, maybe the entire stadium. And I thought to myself, this is a future baseball fan.

When Goldschmidt, several innings later, facing a different Mets’ pitcher, re-enacted this exact scenario - three change-ups, three swings and misses at pitches that failed to reach the catcher’s mitt before striking the ground -- she folded her arms across her slender chest in disgust and tugged on her necklace in frustration. It was a beautiful thing to see.

As a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, I’m sorry, but this was immensely enjoyable. While I’ve long admired Goldschmidt, except perhaps for his recent job selection, seeing someone in a Yankee T-shirt suffer, even in a relatively meaningless Spring Training game was satisfying.

How meaningless? Well, one late-in-the-game substitute pitcher was listed as “Unknown.” That’s what they actually put up on the Steinbrenner Field scoreboard where the name of the pitcher was supposed to be. Like legendary Yankee manager Casey Stengel used to say: “You could look it up.”

While the nation’s sportswriters have waxed philosophic on the impact of the thrilling World Baseball Classic (Why did Team USA think they would have been seen as rude hosts to other countries by, you know, hitting their pitching?), I like to think the future of baseball as a spectator sport may well depend on fans like our Teenage Princess.

Sure, I agree that her parents were way more permissive than I would have been. Yet the young lady was dressed to a T, paid close attention to the game, not her phone (certainly more than the scoreboard operator) and she seemed just as aggravated as a long-time fan would have been at two dumb-ass strikeouts.

In 2026, that’s progress, ain’t it? Sorry, Goldie.

Author John Nogowski has written two baseball books - “Diamond Duels,” a deep dive into baseball’s classic matchups and “Last Time Out,” a collection of stories about the final games of MLB’s greatest players. He’s also written two books on popular music: “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography,” as well as other books, all currently available on Amazon. He has written a free Substack since May of 2024 and is currently at work on a book on Bruce Springsteen.