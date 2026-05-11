They travel. From 1650 Broadway, New York City to 118 East Washington Street, Quincy, Florida. From Aldon Music and Don Kirshner’s office in the Big Apple to A&M Studios in Los Angeles to the airwaves and, ultimately, our ears and our lives.

These songs travel through the years, too. All the way from the early 1960’s to a gray and rainy Saturday evening sixty years later, one right after another up on the homey stage at the Quincy Music Theatre.

It was there that a dazzling assortment of players offered up a stirring presentation of “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical,” the life story in-song of the legendary singer-songwriter whose 1971 album “Tapestry” spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 spot, won her Grammy after Grammy and has sold nearly 30 million albums worldwide.

Presenting "The Locomotion" with Little Eva and the star of the show

The show tells the story of Carole King, who sold her first song at 16, teamed with lyricist Gerry Goffin, later married him and early on, the two churned out a succession of pop hits for various groups in the early 60’s like The Drifters, The Shirelles and The Chiffons, classic hits like “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” and “Up On The Roof.”

While their relationship foundered, they struck up a competitive friendship with fellow songwriters Barry Mann and Cynthia Weill and throughout the show, they competed for spots on the Billboard charts, giving the audience a showcase for each of their respective hits.

For instance, Mann-Weill would fire off “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” a smash for The Righteous Brothers and King responded with “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman,” definitively covered by Aretha Franklin.

In those early days, music moguls like Don Kirshner - he later brought us “The Midnight Special” - would farm out these songs to different artists like the Monkees or The Animals. Chances are, you’d know these songs - “Pleasant Valley Sunday” or “Chains” or “The Locomotion” - you just might not know who wrote them.

Happily for King, as her marriage to Goffin failed, she struck out on her own and came up with “Tapestry,” the monumental album with radio-friendly hits like “It’s Too Late” and “You’ve Got A Friend,” launching her to superstar status.

“Beautiful” tells us that story through song and brief scenes that documented the twists and turns of her difficult life. She winds up with the triumph of a Carnegie Hall concert finale and songs that got the whole country singing along. That’s what happened in Quincy, too, everyone clapping along, standing and singing for the show closer “I Feel The Earth Move.”

According to a story on Playbill, for the longest time, King had never actually sat through a showing of “Beautiful.” When she finally did, it was in disguise. Had she been there Saturday night, noticed that lovely wooden piano from 1894 on the far left side of the stage for the whole show - donated by the Nogowski family a few months back - she might have been tempted to see what music was still in there. There was plenty to go around on Saturday night. And the title of the show was just what it was - beautiful.