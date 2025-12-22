John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Chuck Marquis
3h

Are we crazy? Comparing Drake Maye to Tom Brady! We know it’s way too early for that crazy talk. Well call me crazy, because I am in!

Reply
Bobby Hall
4h

Well written, this is a TEAM, no individual is more important than anyone else on the team, this includes the coaches and the training staff... hell, when you have Diggs drinking the Kool-Aid and never complaining, but being a spokesperson, leader and example for the team, you know they are all buying in. Vrabs treats his players as men, yet shows compassion for them and their families, he has brought fun and comradery back to the team, a far cry from Belichick. Matthew Stafford will get the MVP which will be deserved and it will be a little bit of a sympathy vote, which is fine because Drake will win many more in his young career. Most people knew the Pats would be improved, after two 4-13 hard not to, but no one predicted this. My own thought was 9-8 would be a good turnaround, now I'm thinking 14-3. Go Pats... please get healthy!

Reply
