Living in Florida for 33 years and regularly reading the Boston Globe gives a man perspective. The Globe’s veteran sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy tends to be a fairly accurate sports barometer of the pulse of Beantown. What he suggests in his weekly columns generally tends to express how the region feels at the moment about the performance of their sports teams.

And of course, there are frequent references to the glories of days past; i.e.: The Boston Celtics, mentions of Bill Russell’s 11 titles in 13 seasons or the suddenly skin-flinty Boston Red Sox, who managed to win four championships after the groundbreaking 2004 season, coming back down 3-0 win over the hated Yankees or, and we’re talking hallowed turf here, the New England Patriots’ remarkable run and their impressive Super Bowl victories, led, of course, by Tom Brady, the GOAT.

So, when Shaughnessy opens his Monday column with this sentence: “This was a Tom Brady/MVP moment for Drake Maye” the only thing missing was sprinkling the Holy Water and blessing him with the Sign Of The Cross. If that wasn’t a baptism, the crowning glory of your quarterbacking performance being compared to — drum roll please — TOM BRADY from a notably skeptical Boston sportswriter, well, there isn’t much higher praise available, is there?

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye has drawn those sacred words already - Tom Brady

Miraculously — and having watched some really bad football last season and this in Tallahassee — and last season, in Foxboro, to see these New England Patriots jump into the lead in the National Football League is the kind of thing that they root for in Lourdes, a miracle.

With only a few free agent acquisitions, none that drew any raves from the all-knowing Boston press, Mike Vrabel has completely revised, reformed and rejuvenated the New England Patriots’ franchise, so much so they are — and have to be — seen as serious contenders for a Super Bowl.

Making that sort of assessment after evaluating the team’s talent before Vrabel began to work his magic would have landed you in the Funny Farm. There are no game-breakers on the roster, no wideouts that strike fear into the heart of enemy secondaries, no pass rushers that have opposing offensive line coaches raiding the Tums bottle in mid-week.

Instead, what Vrabel has done is coach THE TEAM. Not just the offense or defense or special teams but everyone. It is the oldest and perhaps least-adhered to principle left in team sport —”we’re all in this together” — but Vrabel has, thus far, at least, convinced his team that this old adage is still true, still applies, still can get you a win when you least expect it, on the road, players dropping due to injury every third or fourth play, some out-of-the-rule-book calls going against you.

That was precisely what happened Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens when Maye, in Bradyesque fashion, brought the team back in the final quarter on the road. And if he isn’t MVP this season, it could only be because of a career nod to the great Matt Stafford, who’s winding down his career with style.

But Stafford has NOT done what Maye has done, found ways to spread the ball around to multiple Patriot receivers, sort of defying the NFL-standard procedure of hiring some kick-ass pass catcher and funneling your offense through him. You can’t cover EVERYBODY might as well be the Patriots’ mantra and Maye has honored it, connecting on big-time, clutch “gotta-have-it” passes to Stefon Diggs or Kyle Williams or Keyshon Boutte or Hunter Henry or whoever. Stafford has played well, brilliantly at times. But he hasn’t come close to lifting a franchise the way Maye has.

Spreading the ball around seems to a concept in itself and the Patriots’ and Maye have honored that. And overall, Vrabel has seemed to be able to get top-notch performances from everybody at one time or another, a further indication of what an amazing job he’s done. Much was made and deservedly so about former Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick coaching the 63rd man with the same intensity and focus as his stars. And Malcolm Butler won him a Super Bowl thanks to that.

Vrabel’s approach is much warmer than ice-cold Bill and its personal. Whereas Belichick downplayed his mediocre athletic career, Vrabel, an outstanding player for these Patriots and Belichick, plays on his.

As Maye spoke afterwards, quoting his coach, “He said, ‘You can’t buy that back, winning in that locker room.’ And at his age, he always says, “I wish I could suit up again but you just can’t buy that. You can buy anything else in life but you can’t buy this time we’re in right now.’ And what a time it is.”

Speaking as a New England Patriot fan who wears a Tom Brady jersey for every game and who, like comedian Nate Bargatze watching a movie about Pearl Harbor — “I was just as surprised as they were” — that’s pretty much how I feel about these Patriots and Drake Maye this extraordinary and wholly unexpected season.

After last season, it seemed like a long road back to respectability for the Patriot franchise. Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel have changed all that. And to quote Maye “what a time it is!”