John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Parker McCoy's avatar
Parker McCoy
21h

It is funny how the light heavies never got a lot of attention. Roy Jones had a long run there, but I don't know. It was never that exciting until the Tarver fights. When you have to use gimmicks like playing a whole game of basketball earlier that same fight day or being wired up with a microphone during another "title defense", eh, that's really reaching. Haha. Foster certainly could hit like a dream. And so could Thomas Hearns who held a title there but that too, was not super memorable. And then we had Beterbiev who is an absolute beast, but I was disappointed with his fights against Bivol. They were kind of dull, which doesn't help the division, either. Hehe. Great breakdown, John.

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