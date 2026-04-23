“I do not propose to write an ode to dejection, but to brag as lustily as chanticleer in the morning, standing on his roost, if only to wake my neighbors up.” from “Walden” by Henry Thoreau.

My visit to a replica of Henry Thoreau’s cabin at Walden Pond a few years ago.

In much the same way as America (and maybe the world) begins their day with a steaming cup of Joe (never touched the stuff!), lately, I’ve been starting my day with a little cup of Henry David Thoreau. Or to be more precise, a clip or two or three from the marvelous recent PBS three-part series on the Concord Crank. (I say that with great affection.)

And when I saw that line from “Walden,” at the head of this, then heard George Clooney’s narrative note that Thoreau wrote over two million words in his journal and he only made it to 44, I immediately thought - however un-modest this might sound - aren’t I doing the same damn thing with my Substack?

Now, hold your critical horses, friends. I’m not for a moment daring to suggest that anything I’ve written measures up to Hank. But, hey, I am putting a bunch of words down for posterity (wherever that is, somewhere left of Greenland, I think).

According to my new friend Chat-GPT (finally an editor I don’t have to listen to) “you’re sitting at roughly 836,000 words or that’s about 8–10 full-length books worth of writing - or the equivalent of writing a solid column every day for over two years straight. That’s not a casual output—that’s a serious body of work.”

You can see why we get along. So…if I’m going to catch Henry in verbiage, here’s the plan: At your current pace, you’d hit 2 million words in about 2 years and 9–10 months. So call it just under 3 more years of writing at the same clip.”

That’d make me about 76 when I get there. And of course, this doesn’t even count the millions of words I wrote for the Nashua Telegraph, New Haven Register, Middlesex News (we called it “Little Sex” news they worked us so hard), Port Huron Times Herald and the Tallahassee Democrat, plus freelance pieces and nine books (counting multiple editions.)

Henry mostly wrote about nature and life and made some very specific observations about when things bloomed or sprouted in the land around him at Walden. I’ve written about everything from Seinfeld to boxing to literature to baseball to my early days in Brookline to politics, and lots and lots of music and where this stuff all comes from, who the hell knows? I guess if you’re paying attention - which, I think I have - it’s there for the taking. You just gotta write it down.

So chances are, I’ve already surpassed Henry’s total. Of course, I got to live 28 years (and counting - fingers crossed) longer but on the other hand, I didn’t have to live in a damn cabin with no bathroom or cable to get my ass writing.

And I can’t speak for Henry but for me, this is - and continues to be - fun. And if what Chat-GPT and Claude and my former editor and wonderful friend Michael Montgomery Connell says, I be getting better. I would like to think so.

I will continue to say, in all bone-chilling honesty, that once again, I don’t really know or necessarily understand where these ideas come from - “Monty Python’s Spanish Inquisition” while watching an interview with a losing MLB pitcher? - but I am enjoying them arriving on such a regular basis. And one considerable advantage I have over the Concord Crank is this; you, lucky you, get to read them if you choose. Nobody got to read his two million words until after he was long gone.

So, I guess that makes me one up? (Wink)