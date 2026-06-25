“I was never able to recognize an opportunity until it ceased to be one.” Mark Twain.

When it came to sales, I was in the same boat, canoe, on the same raft as the bard of Hartford. Some people, in the old phrases, could talk a hungry dog off a meat wagon or sell ice water to the Eskimos, a squirrel off a nut and so on. Not me.

A friend of mine sold houses, then cars, then roof stuff, then materials for chimneys, even took a turn as an athletic director for a bit. Then went back to selling cars. Out of my league.

The first time someone thought I’d be good at sales was when I was finishing up college and working at Child World. (I already had the mentality to work there.) I had been working in the warehouse, building bicycles (sort of), shoving stuff around when one of the salesmen downstairs quit. One of the bosses called me down to the sales floor, said I was well-spoken and articulate and heck, a near-college grad, and they wanted me to start selling cribs. Tomorrow.

Sensing my future in sales, I showed up in bell-bottom jeans, a brown and white flannel shirt and a blue tie. If that wasn’t a look for success, what was? I knew just a little about cribs; they were for babies, the prices varied widely and the idea was to size up the customer, see if they’d go for Hedstrom or one of the lesser known (less expensive) models. You know, push the envelope.

That lasted a couple days. Then they moved me to the bicycle aisle.

Sales - Some people are good at it, some are not - like me!

Since I had ridden a bicycle and helped build several upstairs (always safety-checked by our mini-bike builder, the 5-0 well-muscled Lou “Kid” Maynard so no lawsuits followed) they thought I was a natural. But I didn’t have the knack for sensing a sales opportunity.

A dentist I knew came in. I’d opened my mouth for this guy, he’d seen my molars and now wanted to buy a bike for his daughter. The most expensive bike we had, I think, was a Schwinn. I was trying to sell him one that was half the price because it came already assembled and he wouldn’t have to wait. “And it was more economical,” I added. He shook his head, bought the Schwinn. My sales pitch was ignored - as it should have been. And it was back to the warehouse a few days later.

I should have kept that in mind a few years later before I started teaching, I briefly worked for a company that sold promotional items. On the first day, they had to explain mark-ups to me. You know, you buy it at this price, sell it at that price. I was so naive and clueless, somehow, I didn’t know that. Just a babe in the aisle.

Going back to the Child World warehouse wasn’t disappointing because I got to witness a moment that, like Pearl Harbor, will live in infamy. With the Christmas rush on, their hiring practices were, uh, liberal. Someone thought it was a good idea to hire a 6-3, 134 pound long-haired guy named Wayne, who wasn’t strong enough to lift a stapler. And, uh, Wayne was an intravenous drug user. Really. Who needed money.

So, on Day Two, Wayne came in overloaded, shall we say, and instead of stacking all the Christmas layaways before us as assigned, decided he would stretch his long lanky frame out on the run, the roller made of steel metal wheels that we shoved boxes around the joint, and take a nap. It had to be uncomfortable to lie on but Wayne was so blissed out, he quickly nodded off.

Shortly after Wayne was in dreamland, our warehouse manager Bob Heliger, a short-haired, old-glasses-wearing, pipe-smoking 26-year-old who wore sweater vests, wanting to look 60, arrived on the scene. He quickly spotted long, lanky Wayne’s frame on the run and before any of us could say a word, Heliger snatched a huge metal moving cart and with a running start, sent it flying, heading directly into Wayne’s world.

The collision between cart and run made a sound so loud it was only rivaled by seeing the Clash on the “London Calling” tour at the Orpheum. The crash was even loud enough to rouse Wayne, who slowly sat up on the run, turned to Bob and said, as impassively as one could in such a moment, “Bob, man. I get bad vibes from you.”

Nothing that interesting ever happened on the sales floor.