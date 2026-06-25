John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Mark Fountain's avatar
Mark Fountain
3h

I remember my "Child World" Days (short as they were) . Do remember what a great guy Lou (an older gent) was who worked there?

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1 reply by John Nogowski
Chuck Marquis's avatar
Chuck Marquis
4h

I can't sell either. However, in my long business career, i found that hiring good salespeople (or marketers or senior business developers as they preferred to be called) was key to my company's success. And pay them strictly on a commission basis. The good ones loved that, the bad ones didn't. That made the hiring process quite easy.

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1 reply by John Nogowski
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