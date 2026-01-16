EDITOR’S NOTE: Next Saturday, January 24, “Last Time Out” will be one of the baseball books I’ll be signing at Books A Million from Noon to 3 p.m. It was the first baseball book I wrote, inspired by my meeting with author John Updike, who had written so beautifully about Ted Williams’ final game. The first edition included 25 players. This new 2022 edition added 17 more all-time greats and in the last chapter, my son John’s first MLB game with the Cardinals. I’ll be signing “Last Time Out” and my newest baseball book, “Diamond Duels” from Noon to 3 p.m. Hope you can stop by. Here’s an excerpt from “Last Time Out.”

September 27, 1968, BOSTON — For years, they hated and admired him, all at the same time. Another season was almost over. Boston’s long-suffering Red Sox fans had suffered so much over the years, thanks to these New York Yankees, the idea of applauding for one of them, under normal circumstances, was grounds for hanging.

But clap by clap, row by row, Fenway Park began to erupt in sound. The sound of applause. They all could see the Yankees’ Golden Boy was old and hobbled and failing. Finally, Mickey Mantle was harmless.

Hell, he was hitting—what was it now, .237? When Mantle saw it in the Sunday paper, the day they list all the averages, he wondered if he was hung over or just some bad dream. Once, not so long ago, Mantle had hit .353. Another year, he hit .365. With his speed—his speed was magical when he was young—they predicted some year he’d hit .400. That year never came. Over time, injuries took his speed away. Finally, he was done.

As their cheers, the rousing, heartfelt cheers from the Fenway faithful washed down around him as he walked to the plate, Mantle smiled to himself. “I get a better hand here than I did in The Stadium.” It was true. It was one of the mysteries of the fickle New York crowd. Nobody could quite understand why New Yorkers would cheer for Billy Martin and Whitey Ford and Yogi Berra as if they were their own children. But Mantle, for the longest time, drew little but boos. Ty Cobb, who knew a thing or two about being booed, once dropped by the Yankee dugout in the middle of all the noise and was asked about it. He was remarkably prescient. “They’ve got to cheer when he’s as good as he can be,” Cobb said.

The implication, of course, was that he wasn’t. And never would be. That was the problem with Mantle. Forget the 500-plus home runs, the Triple Crown, the MVP awards, all the great plays. Forget all of it, he could have done more. At least, that’s how it seemed to everyone who watched him play. Mantle himself sensed it.

“Me and the fans really had a go-round the first couple of years,” he said once. “I didn’t like them and they didn’t like me.” And Mantle’s failed potential was evident to everyone. The New York Times’s Arthur Daley would say as much just a few months after his final season ended. Did he really accomplish all that his extraordinary physical gifts had once indicated he would? He did not.

His legs bothered him throughout his stay with the Yankees, hobbling him so cruelly that he never really reached the heights that had been ordained for him.

The fans knew it wasn’t all physical. There was a stubbornness about Mantle that frustrated some in the game. Ted Williams said as much. “Mantle had the power, and he wouldn’t concede with two strikes,” Williams said. “He didn’t know what the heck you were talking about. He would swing the same way with no strikes as he was with two strikes. If he had ever got it in his mind, ‘All I want to do is make contact with two strikes—swing as hard but choke up an inch or two’—if he had not struck out 2,000 times and got 400 more balls to hit, I guarantee he’d have had another 150 hits (raising his career average to .317). Well, he was the great Mantle, but he just ticked .300.”

Actually, the great Mantle, careerwise, was just below .300 now. He had been since late August. There was no way to get it headed back in the other direction. Not now. For this final season, Mantle had been around the .240s until that damn Cleveland Indians’ staff came to The Stadium to close out the Yankees’ home schedule in late September. This was not a staff to be facing when you were losing your ability to hit a fastball.

Mantle’s plummet began. A switch-hitter, he went 0-for-4 batting righty against the Tribe’s fearsome “Sudden” Sam McDowell, one of the game’s hardest throwers. Except on this night, Sam had struck out a career-low: one. That was the first game of a twi-nighter. Mantle pinch hit in the second game and popped out. The next day, he got the Yankees’ only hit against the Indians’ sensational Luis Tiant in his final game at Yankee Stadium, but his batting average kept sinking. While Tiant fanned 11, winning his twenty-first game of the season in the Year of the Pitcher, lowering his American League-leading ERA to 1.60, Mantle was headed in the other direction. The Yankee great drew a ninth-inning walk in his final plate appearance in the Bronx that night before a grand crowd of 5,723. Some farewell.

For the year, the Yanks drew just 1,10025,124, the fewest since the war years. The fans didn’t miss much. Mantle wound up his final three games in New York 1-for-8. It was on to Boston to wrap things up. And that first night in Boston, what a surprise. There was no announcement or anything, no Mickey Mantle Farewell Tour where everybody could trot out rocking chairs and motorcycles and parting gifts and make a big show, a staged production out of saying goodbye. Mantle came out of the dugout and the place started clapping. That was respect. That was genuine.

On that night, Mantle went 0-3. Yankee Manager Ralph Houk, wanting to acknowledge the Boston crowd, had Mantle in the lineup Saturday afternoon against the American League’s defending Cy Young Award winner, Boston’s Jim Lonborg. Lonborg had injured his knee in a skiing accident over the winter and was trying to round back into form. There was reason for optimism in the Mantle camp when they found out who Boston was starting. Turns out the Mick had had some success against him 10 days earlier in New York, hitting his 536th and final career homer off him batting left-handed.

So when his name announced to the Fenway crowd one last time, a cheer went up, as it had the night before. He was going to miss all this. Mantle looked down. Here he was, in the same place Ted Williams stood eight years earlier, almost to the day, when Williams had swatted one into the bullpen, trotting around the bases hurriedly, head down, running off into the sunset with a dramatic home run.

It was a nice thought. Mantle looked out to Lonborg and waved the bat back and forth. Hard thrower. Gotta be quick. Like last time. He thought about that last home run. The great thing about it was nobody made anything out of it, like they did with No. 535. Mantle had hit that home run left-handed, too, off the 1968 Pitcher of the Year, the Tigers’ Denny McLain, Mr. 31 wins himself. It had happened in Detroit 10 days ago.

Here it was, mid-September and McLain was pitching a shutout when Mantle hobbled to the plate in the eighth inning. Denny was up, 6-0 and felt something for the aging Yankee star.

McLain gestured in to his catcher, Jim Price, trying to get Mantle’s attention. He was going to groove a fastball for him. “Where do you want it?” McLain asked. Mantle gestured with his bat, about shoulder high, then laughed. Not quite believing his good fortune, Mantle was a bit late and fouled the pitch off. McLain had delivered it just where Mantle had asked.

McLain laughed and gestured he’d do it again. Mantle, laughing, nodded. Sure enough, the pitch came and Mantle got this one. He hit it into the seats in right field. That was No. 535. When Joe Pepitone, up next, did the same thing to McLain, gesturing where he wanted the ball, McLain knocked him flat on the seat of his pinstripes.

Back in Fenway, they were still clapping. Maybe he wasn’t through. He hadn’t made up his mind about retirement yet. His leg hurt like hell and he’d been at this for so long. Yet it all went by so fast. Just because all his pals were done didn’t mean he had to be, did it?

His old partner in off-the-field hijinx, Whitey Ford, had retired after a painful— and ugly—inning in Detroit in May. Roger Maris, now playing out the string with the St. Louis Cardinals, was going to quit, too. At least he’d get to go out in a World Series like DiMaggio did. Like Mick, Roger wasn’t hitting much either, around .255 in his final campaign. His last career home run was a couple days before Mantle’s 535th off McLain. It was Roger’s fifth of the season. He got me in average, Mantle thought, but I got him in home runs (Mantle finished with 18). He was looking for one more. Lonborg wound and threw and as the fastball tailed in, Mantle swung from his heels and lifted a high pop-up toward short. Boston’s Rico Petrocelli drifted under it and Mantle peeled off from his trot down the first-base line and headed back to the dugout, his 8,102nd and final at-bat completed.

He walked to the end of the dugout and put his helmet and bat back. Then he saw Houk go over and tell Andy Kosco that he was in at first base for him. His season was over. With his right knee hurting and his 36-year-old body worn down from the year, Houk put him on a plane back to Dallas Saturday night. On Sunday, the Yankees won their regular-season finale at Fenway, 4-3. The Mick would never be back.

About two weeks later, his old outfield mate Roger Maris, playing in Game Seven of the World Series against Detroit’s Mickey Lolich, got to take his final swings. At 34, two years younger than Mantle, Maris was all through, too. He’d broken a bone in his hand during the season and never let it heal properly. Like Mantle, he had to play his final season in the big leagues unable to hit the fastball. Mantle was watching when Maris’s final at-bat came in the seventh inning of Game Seven vs. Detroit in the World Series. The Cardinals trailed, 3-0 against Mickey Lolich. Like his ol’ pal Mantle, Maris popped out to shortstop, too. Mickey Stanley made the catch.

A little later, Maris got around to discussing his final season. Maris could have been talking for the both of them. “It got so this year, I couldn’t hit a home run, even in batting practice,” Maris said. “That was the toughest part to swallow—to watch those fastballs go by or foul them off. It’s tough to realize that you’re not able to do what you hope to be capable of doing. . . . Now you know you don’t have the good whip to the bat. . . . You hate to continue on in the same circumstances because you’re just pressing your luck. Keep it up and you go out the way you don’t want to be remembered.”

After all that mess, Maris decided then and there he was all done. Over the winter, Mantle considered retirement and didn’t report to Spring Training until March 2, three days after the regulars. When he did, his mind was made up. He had a long talk over breakfast with Yankees’ president Mike Burke, then on a Saturday afternoon, called a press conference at the Yankee Clipper Motel in Fort Lauderdale.

“I can’t hit any more,” Mantle said flatly, announcing his retirement as an active player. “I feel bad that I didn’t hit .300 (for his career, finishing at .298) but there’s no way I could go back and get it over .300 again. I can’t hit when I need to. I can’t go from first to third when I need to. There’s no use trying.”

Though some thought he might hang around to try to get 3,000 hits—he finished with 2,415—or 550 home runs—he was 14 away, Mantle was never big on numbers. “They said Mickey was a great team man,” Mantle said proudly years later. “If I could have one thing on my tombstone, I wouldn’t want 536 home runs. I’d rather have ‘He was a great friend and teammate.’”

All the same, Mantle knew what opportunities he missed. In the late 1980s, there was a story going around about Mantle meeting then-A’s power-and-speed sensation Jose Canseco in a bar. Mantle offered him to toast him on his big season.

“Nice goin’ Jose,” Mantle said. “Forty homers. Forty stolen bases. If I’d have known it was going to be such a goddamned big deal, I’d have done it three or four times.”

