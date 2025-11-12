Scotty Moore was working at his brother’s hat factory in Memphis when the thunderbolt hit. He’d been dropping by Sam Phillips’ little Sun Studio at 706 Union Avenue in the afternoons, he and Sam adjourning at Miss Taylor’s Cafe for coffee and chat, just for hell of it.

It was 1954. America was quietly humming. Somebody named Kitty Kallen had the No. 1 hit at the time, “Little Things Mean A Lot,” succeeding The Four Aces “Three Coins In The Fountain.” Nobody had ever heard of rock and roll.

Moore had a group called the Starlight Wranglers that would get a few gigs here and there and Sam, he knew something big was coming. When he opened Sun Studios a while earlier, he’d been recording some of the great black artists, Rufus Thomas, Howlin’ Wolf and others. But the music business was segregated. There was no money in it. There were black artists, there were white artists and never the twain should meet.

Talking with Peter Guralnick for his wonderful book “Lost Highway,” Scotty Moore said Sam’s eyes and ears were elsewhere, then. In the middle of the 50’s.

“He knew there was a crossover coming,” Moore said. “He foresaw it. I think that recording all those black artists had to give him an insight; he just didn’t know where that insight would lead. You see, Sam came from pretty much the same background as the rest of us basically, growing up listening to black Southern blues and of course, country. We were all looking for something, we didn’t know quite it was…”

Sun Records' guitarist Scotty Moore = an accidental guitar genius

What they were looking for turned out to be a latent musical genius who’d been spending his days driving a truck for Crown Electric, earning $18 a week. He’d come in to Sun Studios a bit earlier to cut a couple of tracks “for his mother’s birthday” (not true) and one of Sam’s associates, Marion Keisker, some say, others say Sam, picked up on the kid’s voice, wrote his name down and thought maybe they’d give him a call sometime.

That was how they did it in those days. They’d find a song. Then they’d find a voice, if they could.

Around the 4th of July, somebody from Sun had to call a neighbor - the Presley’s didn’t have a phone - and got Elvis to get together with Moore and his friend, Bill Black on a Sunday afternoon, just to see what this Presley kid could do.

“Elvis come in, he was wearing a pink suit and white shoes and ducktail,” Moore told Guralnick. “I thought my wife was going out the back door. We sat around for couple hours, going through a little bit of everything. Marty Robbins, Billy Eckstine, you name it.”

Sam asked him what he thought.

“Well, he sings good,” Moore said, “but I can’t really say he knocked me out.”

Heh, heh. That’s funny now, isn’t it?

The audition at Sun Studios took place that Monday night, July 5, the day AFTER Independence Day, 1954. That was when Elvis, near the end of a frustrating session, bust into an old blues number, Arthur Crudup’s “That’s All Right, Mama” - the kind of black blues number you wouldn’t think any white kid from Memphis would know. That was when something changed in the world.

Interviewed on NPR years later, Terry Gross asked Moore if he knew the song Elvis was playing.

“No,” Moore said. “I never heard it.”

"So,” Gross said, “you just started to fill in behind him not knowing the song?

“Right. Bill started just slapping the bass. And it sounded pretty good what they’re doing, so I started just playing some kind of rhythm thing with them, too.

Gross: “And then Sam Phillips, the head of Sun Records, liked it and asked you to lay it down on tape?

Moore nodded.

“Yeah, he was in the control room, but the door was open when we was doing that. And he came, stuck his head out the door. He said, ‘What are you guys doing?” And we said just goofing around, you know? He said it sounded pretty good through the door, so let’s put it on tape, see what it sounds like.”

The next thing you knew, Elvis was EVERYWHERE. The tasty guitarist with the slick, quick chords and solos, backing him on every single song was Scotty Moore. He had to figure it out on the spot.

INVENT ROCK AND ROLL GUITAR, SCOTTY. GO AHEAD AND DO IT.

On stage, once Presley started to move with the music, jiggling his leg, his ass, anything that was handy, the whole place started jumping — music was to MOVE to, wasn’t it — it was Moore who had to scramble, invent on every single song with no warning, find ways to punctuate the music, quick stabbing solos, bits of explosion to match Presley’s dynamism on stage.

Nobody ever had to play like that because nobody ever SANG and MOVED like that. Moore had to invent it - ON THE SPOT -- and miraculously, he did. Brilliantly. Cut after cut.

Even after Elvis’ contract was sold to RCA Records in New York City, this Tennessee guitar picker found himself in the Big Apple in a big-time, high-level recording studio as Presley’s unofficial musical arranger, the man who had to find a way to support this whirling, “Atomic Singer” they used to call him.

There were two things in play, Presley’s voice, Moore’s guitar. Drums, bass, backing vocals helped color things, sure. But it started with those two elements, Presley-Moore. They had to figure it all out together.

Up in NYC, those RCA record producers had no clue how to harness Presley or how to direct Moore’s music. They handed Presley a stack of acetates and said “Good luck.”

“He was absolutely picking his own material then,” Moore told Gross. “And we’d go into the session and have a stack two feet high of acetates. And the first couple hours, he would spend going through those. And he might listen to eight bars and zap across the room. Then he’d listen about halfway, and he’d put that in another stack to come back and listen to it again.”

Genius. The guy who had to figure out the musical part of the song, the chords, the opening, the rhythm, once Elvis decided what they were going to try, that was Scotty Moore.

Genius No. 2.

“And that’s the way he did it,” Moore said. “And very few times did I ever see him that one he’d kept in the “maybe” stack and would actually try, that he would then throw it away after he heard it back. He had that good a year.”

So did Scotty Moore. On July 4, 1954, there really was no such thing as rock and roll. A day later, on a Monday night, that all changed. What were the chances that there’d be TWO geniuses finding themselves on a Monday night in that little Memphis studio at 906 Union Avenue.

“We kidded ourselves a lot of times that we were the only band in history directed by an ass,” Moore told Guralnick. “Because we had to take all our cues visually. Even with D.J, (Fontana) playing as loud as he could, you still couldn’t hear the drums..it was an experience that wasn’t to be missed. You really got the true feeling of an audience.”

Two accidental geniuses. In Memphis. In the middle of the 50’s. Just our luck.

Inside the Sun Studio in Memphis. Bob Dylan kissed the floor where Elvis stood.

906 Union Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee - Home of Sun Studios, birthplace of rock and roll.