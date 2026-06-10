If you’re looking for an argument, there probably isn’t a better place than the Internet or even Substack. Well, I can actually think of one, but why get into politics?

Since I’ve been writing the hell out of my Substack since I started back in May of 2024 - 675 posts - I haven’t really caught a lot of flack. There was a guy who said I had TDS a while back but, well, let’s not go there.

The other day, I wrote a post about the latest book about Stuart Adamson, the late singer/songwriter/guitar hero for Big Country, suggesting that while I hadn’t read it and didn’t intend to, maybe it would have been classier to let the guy, a severe alcoholic who hung himself in the Best Western in Hawaii a few days before Christmas a few years back, rest in peace. That is, instead of former bandmates talking about him and his tragic ending, maybe it’d be nicer to just say “Hey, we made some great music together. I miss the guy.” And leave it at that.

On Big Country's Stuart Adamson and digging, literally, into Bob Dylan's work

That seemed to me to be a perfectly humane response. I’ve read enough reviews and stories about the guy, I don’t need the gory details of his demise and I don’t think anybody else does either. That includes his kids, ex-wives, etc. And I got this response from a Big Country fan who bought the book, hasn’t read it yet and it seemed he was really upset about what I wrote.

John - I’m having a hard time letting this go. You don’t believe it’s important to address mental health? You don’t think it’s necessary to read a book to criticize it? You think a book doesn’t need to be published if you find some parts of it distasteful? You - a New Englander! - think it’s ok to criticize someone’s accent?

If literally one Big Country fan reads this book and identifies with Stuart’s struggles and seeks help as a result, publishing it will have been more than worth it.

First off, all I was saying was it was hard to decipher the Scottish accent for me. And it was! And if you think a suicidal fan is going to benefit by reading an account of someone else doing it in a Best Western in Hawaii, well, I hope you’re not a counselor.

Since he was unable to give me a spanking or a punch, he unsubscribed. Which was OK by me. I never met Stuart or got to see the band but I’m listening to them right now and I imagine I always will. They made some great records that not everybody knows about. I wish they did. I don’t think I’m wrong on this. Full disclosure is NOT required. There are better, more important things to think about with Big Country.

The other little tiff I got into on here was a passing comment of mine about this self-styled Dylan digger named Scott Warmuth, who has written an article “Bob Charlatan: Deconstructing Dylan’s Chronicles, Vol. 1.” What Warmuth did in that article and many since is find, uncover, unearth sentences, paragraphs, maybe even punctuation that Dylan stole/borrowed/lifted/ from previous writers like Jack London, Robert Louis Stevenson, Larry David, Dr. Seuss, Willie Mays, John The Revelator, Billy and Lindsey Graham (kidding, sort of) in the writing of “his” books.

What brought him up, I was writing a bit of an explanation for my fictional story about the time Bob Dylan was talked into playing Woodstock by Johnny Cash and John Hammond. I wrote this intro:

Other than maybe expense reports, I haven’t really written a lot of fiction. But one story I had a lot of fun with was what you might call Historical Fiction. It’s well-known, even before Bob Dylan’s diatribe in “Chronicles, Vol. 1” - and yes, we think Bob actually wrote these words, not Robert Louis Stevenson (though Scott Warmuth might disagree) - about how there was no way in holy Hell he was going to appear at Woodstock. Though, of course, to the rest of the civilized world, it appeared they were holding the damn concert IN HIS BACK YARD so he might show up…”

That’s all. Just a little shot in the ribs. Now I might be wrong on this, writers from Greil Marcus to Michael Gray to Robert Polito (I’ve read his new book - more on that later) have mentioned Warmuth in a flattering way, which I imagine he loves. And I’ve written three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” so I don’t think I’ve missed much.

To me, it’s a lot more important WHAT Bob writes than where he allegedly OBTAINED it. But that’s me. I’d rather listen or read what the artist chooses to sing, say or write than going through every single sentence with a fine-toothed comb and discovering, “Hey, he used two words that Homer used in the Odyssey, the thief.”

Some disagree. I got this:

Your snipe at Scott W. demonstrates you don't understand the fundamentals of his work at all. In all of his articles and interviews he's never called Dylan a plagiarist or suggested that his use of other people's phrases constitutes stealing. It seems like a juvenile and jealous thing to shoehorn in. Your piece would have been better without it. (THIS WAS BEFORE I DISCOVERED THE “BOB CHARLATAN” STORY. EVIDENTLY, BEFORE HE DISCOVERED IT, TOO. Dylan a ‘charlatan’ a fake, a plagarist?)

I wrote back: There’s not a false rendering of what he does. That is EXACTLY what he does. Which, if it gets him jacked up, great. What does it prove? As a writer, appreciating Shakespeare BECAUSE of what he wrote, NOT because he took some ancient version of Hamlet and rewrote it.

My point is, it is way less important - in my view - WHAT he wrote than where he “stole” it or “borrowed” it. If you think - which you obviously do - that what Warmuth is doing with Dylan’s work is amplifying it or making it more accessible or understandable, what did Bob say about it? Because he’s trying to HIDE it or because it’s an annoying distraction from the intent behind those hard-won lyrics.

You apparently think it’s some golden discovery that Dylan allegedly swiped something from Henry Timrod or the Yakuza tale. So friggin what! There’s nothing false about what I said and you’re unfair to suggest that.

If he finds satisfaction in tracing a Dylan phrase to a Robert Louis Stevenson paragraph from the 1840’s, good for him. To me, the main reason anybody paid attention to Warmuth’s stuff is “gotcha.” And if you don’t think that, I’m sorry, but you’re naive.

According to experts, “The Tempest” was Shakespeare’s ONLY original story line. Despite that, the guy was pretty damn great and way ahead of his time and fortunately for him, the Internet, too.

I think we simply disagree about the respectful way to treat the artist’s work. To me - and I don’t know or care to - it’s all about getting attention to him and his “gotcha” on Dylan’s lyrics. I’m sure he’d say his intent was honorable. You can buy that story if you prefer. I don’t. Sorry.”

Take that! And if, you’re interested in Dylan’s reaction to Warmuth’s digging…brace yourself.

“As far as Henry Timrod is concerned, have you even heard of him? Who’s been reading him lately? And who’s pushed him to the forefront?” Dylan told Rolling Stone. “If you think it’s so easy to quote him and it can help your work, do it yourself and see how far you can get.”

“These are the same people that tried to pin the name Judas on me. Judas, the most hated name in human history! If you think you’ve been called a bad name, try to work your way out from under that. And for what? For playing an electric guitar?”

For those who don’t quite see the point of this, I’ve been trying to think of a comparable analogy. Let’s say that somehow, we discovered the frozen-in-ice body of Neanderthal man who died in a fight with a Triceratops, whose bones were found nearby. Now I know that Neanderthal man wasn’t around when dinosaurs were but let’s pretend they were.

Most of the world would be thrilled with the discovery and re-thinking man and dinosaurs. My guess is Warmuth and those like him would rather examine the contents of Neanderthal’s stomach to see if he really was a vegetarian.

Sorry, Scott and his defenders. But that’s how I read it.

Author John Nogowski has written about Bob Dylan, William Shakespeare, Ted Williams, Willie Mays, Neil Young, Victor Korchnoi, Anton Chekhov, J.D. Salinger and all sorts of other topics on his Substack, now in Year Three, Post 675. He’s written three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Critical Discography and Filmography” and has a similar volume on Neil Young due out at the end of this year or the beginning of next. He’s working on one about Bruce Springsteen, too. Not about where he borrowed the ideas for the songs, though. He’s also written two books about baseball - “Diamond Duels” about the game’s great historic matchups and “Last Time Out” (two editions!) about their final game of major-league baseball. His son, now a coach for the New York Mets’ organization, is a former big-leaguer with the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. The senior Nogowski has also written a book about his teaching experiences with Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” at a struggling minority Florida high school. One student said “Huck was the brother I never had.” All his books are available on Amazon. His Substack is free. Stop by. There’s lots to read.

The author with his two baseball books at Barnes & Noble in Tallahassee.