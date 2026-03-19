John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patris's avatar
Patris
5h

Read through - am sitting, thinking - and will re-read again. Back in a little while…

Reply
Share
Tim Fearnside's avatar
Tim Fearnside
7h

I admittedly haven't read your books, John, but it's evident that (a) you're doing something right, and (b) you do what many writers don't: start, progress, and finish. I.e., you honor your ideas by seeing them through to the end. That's no small feat. There's really no point in comparing yourself to others, I don't think. Every writer has their own voice and style, or at least should, and there are many ways to tell a good story. What I wouldn't do is judge your worth as a writer by the number of followers/subscribers, book sales, or similar external metrics. There are many great writers who dwell in obscurity, and many mediocre ones who are famous. Sure, keep striving to bet better, but mostly, just keep honoring your muse and doing what you're doing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Nogowski
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture