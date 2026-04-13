While my very modest claim to fame may be as a writer — a bunch of books, columns in the Hartford Courant, some writing awards, blah, blah, blah, — what I really should brag about is my work as a hire-er.

A recent text conversation with an old friend and hire-ee, Gary Fitz made that point in a way I hadn’t previously considered. Occasionally, I can stir the guy, whom I hired as a fellow smart-ass sports writer from Keene’s Sentinel, out of the solemnity of his retirement. I mentioned to him that the very first high school “stringer” I had hired to cover Nashua High baseball games many, many years ago, was retiring from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Good for her,” he wrote, one of the few times he’s gotten off his oh-so retired fanny to actually put down words on a keyboard like he used to. “She went the distance. Not easy to do these days.”

The recently-retired Cindy Cloutier and Rick Lauria, one of her wrestling pals

That’s when it hit me. I was Sports Editor of my hometown paper, the Nashua Telegraph when I hired Gary. He outlasted me in the job by at least a decade, even saw my former assistant rise to Managing Editor. (Glad I missed that.) Gary was eventually bought out, retiring early and hasn’t written a word since.

I hired Cindy Cloutier when she was a high school student, offering to cover Nashua High baseball games for me at the Nashua Telegraph for $5 for home games, $7.50 on the road. As Gary pointed out, she ran through the tape.

Cindy went from Nashua to the University of Oklahoma to get a degree in Journalism, then to the Tulsa World, the Nashua Telegraph, the Charleston Post and Courier and finally, the Philadelphia Inquirer. She retired yesterday. In a field where resumes generally run three pages and jobs get hacked like Larry Bird used to, can you beat those two hires?

“My first story ever was April 5, the day after my 17th birthday, 1978,” she texted me the other day. “Coach Mellen was my algebra teacher. He had ignored my request that winter when he was driving my friend and his daughter, Chris, from a Nashua hockey game, my question about doing stats for the baseball team. His answer was: “Only losing teams keep stats.”

“I thought that was the end of it, but then on my birthday (I’m sure he didn’t know that) after class, he asked if I’d be willing to be the team manager and be responsible for submitting results and a story for the Telegraph…I thought I’d won the lottery.”

So, modestly, sometimes not even wearing shoes to the ballgame, Cindy began her journalism career. It was immediately evident to me that she was very smart, a no-nonsense teenage girl (how rare is that, America?) and someone who loved sports. Even wrestling (as I found out later.)

She had a great sense of humor, a contagious laugh and tolerated an editor who was often a merciless tease. (Just something I do.)

She was a quick learner, wasn’t afraid to ask difficult questions and was someone who paid attention. Once she overheard a grumbling, coming-back-to-the-bench comment from Nashua’s star player, a two-sport athlete, fabulous student and all-around great guy and tucked it in at the end of her story.

He had been called out on a non-strike, he came back to the bench in a huff, saying to no one in particular, “I’ve been trying to stay away from those.” Cindy heard it, included it in some notes at the end of her story - nobody told her to listen for stuff like that - and her editor and hire-er suggested that was so interesting and captured the moment so well, it needed to be higher in her story. CLICK. All I had to say.

I got to meet her mom, an avid golfer, and dad, covered her little brother in wrestling (“The baby-faced assassin”) and knew she was going to be successful wherever and whatever she did. I remember she asked Steve Grohowsky, a handsome catcher and swimmer from a rival high school to her prom back in the days when that sort of thing didn’t happen. He took her!

Once we reconnected some years later and her former editor started shipping evidently, too many Substacks her way -- she was an EDITOR after all, reading other people’s stuff all damn day — she wrote “Doing well. I apologize. I don’t read your Substacks though I admire the writing addiction that fuels them.” Hahahaha. Maybe I should have paid her more than $5 a story.

She also wrote a lovely review of one of my books, which she did read and passed it on to her dad. And though, I suppose, in some ways, she could have blamed me for getting her started in such a strange, unpredictable and often unsettling business, she never has.

She had the smarts, the talent, the perseverance and the wisdom to outlast Gary and I and made it all the way to the finish line, still smiling, too.

Congratulations, Cindy. What a career! Wrapping it up on Masters’ Sunday. A master herself.

This is what author John Nogowski USED to look like before 25 years of Journalism and a dozen years as a classroom teacher whitened his hair. He’s written several books, two on music: “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography,” a forthcoming similar volume on Neil Young due this year, two books on baseball - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” and a book on his teaching experience “Teaching Huckleberry Finn.” He’s written a Substack since May of 2024, regularly contributes to the Hartford Courant and is currently working on a book on Bruce Springsteen.