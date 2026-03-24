John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Patris
7m

You didn’t say that you love to write - but I’m guessing you must (I’ve read some of your work) as you do it so well, and with a nod to Ernie, cleanly.

(Also cats make everything better.) x

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