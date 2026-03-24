“This is the prose I’ve been working for all my life (The Old Man and The Sea) that should read easily and simply and seem short and yet have all the dimensions of the visible world and the world of a man’s spirit. It is as good prose as I can write as of now.” Ernest Hemingway’s letter to Charles Scribner, 1951

I hope it’s not sacrilegious - (yes, it’s spelled right. I checked) — for me to modestly mention more or less the same thing the other day when I asked, ungrammatically perhaps, why ain’t I better?

I do think it’s a very good question for a writer to ask, even if he or she is just pounding out a more-or-less daily Substack on a far-ranging assortment of topics from light heavyweight boxers to Bruce Springsteen’s anticipated set list to the Replacements and personal ads, Elvis Aaron Presley on the screen and on the Memphis airwaves for the very first time, a generally dismissed movie that tweaks the Shakespeare authorship issue, Beatles’ producer George Martin’s writing talents and what artists are supposed to do after they were fortunate enough to come up with what proved to be one smash hit, how do they follow that up?

So for my own follow-up to my mighty, maybe unanswerable question, I sat down with “Ernest Hemingway On Writing,” a somewhat yellowed 140-page booklet that I purchased for $13.95 at Hemingway’s actual Key West house, amid the 60 six-toed cats, palm trees and creaky floors. Floors that must have made that creaking sound when Hemingway stood up and began his writing day in the chilly early morning hours.

Hemingway's advice to writers, from his actual house in Key West...

“When I am working on a book or a story I write every morning as soon after first light as possible,” he wrote. “There is no one to disturb you and it is cool or cold and you come to your work and warm as you write. You read what you have written and, as you always stop when you know what is going to happen next, you go on from there. You write until you come to a place where you still have your juice and know what will happen next and you stop and try to live through until the next day when you hit it again.”

Looking at it now and his productivity throughout his long career, you’d have to say that routine really worked for him. Since I retired in June of 2022, I don’t know that I had a particular routine per se. For some reason, starting a Substack in May of 2024 seemed like a good idea and I’ve kept it up for over 626 posts now. Not counting this one. Sometimes in the morning. Sometimes, like now, in the afternoon.

That’s a lot of writing, way more than I ever would have thought I’d come up with. And lately, as I suspect new readers are wandering by (Hi, kids!) I’ve been seeing some posts that were written a while back (when I was younger) that people are re-reading now, commenting on, liking, etc. You’d like to think there’s some nifty stuff in there. It was fun to write ‘em, anyway. Take a look, folks. Go ahead.

One of the elements of the newspaper business I never liked was the old quote about fish wrap. “Today’s newspaper is tomorrow’s fish and chip paper,” is the idiom that Google threw back at me just now. Hard for me to think any journalist worth his or her salt would approach that day’s assignment as if it were that disposable.

Having read many collections of newspaper columns by the finest writers of the day from A.J. Liebling to Red Smith to W.C. Heinz, it’s not like they knew or could predict when they’d come up with a keeper. You just have to keep at it, don’t you?

One of my writing friends asked an interesting question after reading my “ain’t better” column. She wondered if I was going to challenge myself, what would I actually do? I didn’t really have a particularly profound answer, maybe because there isn’t an answer that any writer could come up with any more than Van Gogh could explain why he painted sunflowers or Uncle Bob Dylan could explain why he wrote “Desolation Row.” It’s just what happened to come out.

So I guess I’m indirectly answering my own question now. Keep going. See what the hell happens.

Hemingway, a good guy to quote since I got out his book that I bought at his actual house, put it this way.

“I love to write,” he wrote to somebody named L.H. Brague Jr. in 1959, just a couple years before his life came to a sad conclusion. “But it has never gotten any easier to do and you can’t expect it to if you keep trying for something better than you can do.”

He might have written that, standing barefoot on a cold and creaky floor, a six-toed cat rubbing up against his leg. In other words, ideal writing conditions. Do I need to get a cat?

Author John Nogowski has written several books, including his most recent, a look at the career of Neil Young - “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” - due later this year, a companion volume to my “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography,” now in its third edition. He’s also written two books on baseball (his son is a former major-leaguer) - “Last Time Out” and “Diamond Duels” and a book on his experience teaching the work of another writer, Mark Twain - “Teaching Huckleberry Finn.” All his books are available on Amazon and locally at Thomasville, Ga.’s “The Bookshelf” and Tallahassee’s Barnes & Noble and Books A Million.