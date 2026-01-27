John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Trujillo's avatar
Gary Trujillo
4h

I was shocked that I liked this movie. It looked corny but it was actually touching.

Reply
Share
Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
4h

LOL! Wisconsin - Good Grief!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture