Records, yes. Concerts, yes. Books, you bet. I once even did a review of a performance artist named Karen Finley, who highlighted her act by proving on stage she could hold a Number 2 pencil underneath her bare breasts. This was not covered in my Journalism classes at a Catholic school so I had to wing it.

Of course, I have written about movies like The Marx Brothers, whom I used in my classroom and Laurel & Hardy, also. And I wrote about the famous film critic Pauline Kael and even my experience (not good) in taking a woman to see “Gone With The Wind.” (She didn’t know what war the movie was about. Oh!)

Here's my advice for watching the film "Song Sung Blue"

The one reviewing pool I haven’t really dipped my toe in very often is about current movies. I did review the new Springsteen movie, “Deliver Me From Nowhere” (loved it), the recent Bob Dylan movie “A Complete Unknown” (thought it was fabulous) and in my Substacks, I’ve written about films like “Raging Bull” (incredibly violent but perhaps the best American film since “The Godfather II,”)

And now that I think about it, I have written a lot about Bob Dylan’s “attempts” at films like “Renaldo And Clara” (windy and strange),” “Eat The Document” (even windier and stranger) and “Masked And Anonymous” (oddly prophetic in a deeply twisted way.)

Speaking of twisted, that brings me to today’s “review” of the new film “Song Sung Blue.” The title, of course, refers to a famous Neil Diamond song and I should make it clear up front that I am not a Neil Diamond fan. I did not like that Robbie Robertson of The Band thought it was a good idea to include him in the film “The Last Waltz.” And I always skip over his song “Dry Your Eyes” when I watch the film and I think it was stupid of Robertson to add him to the guest list just because he produced Diamond’s album that had the title only half right. It was called “Beautiful Noise.” I also love the story — not sure if it’s true — that after his performance, Diamond approached Bob Dylan, who would later close the show, and said, “Top that!” To which Dylan supposedly replied. “What am I supposed to do? Go out there and fall asleep?”

However, since I’m not into vampires, scary movies or Marvel characters, which seem to be all that’s offered at theaters these days, the idea of what looked to be a fun and maybe inspiring musical film where a couple of well-intended amateur performers go on and make a career for themselves singing Neil Diamond’s greatest hits, well, it looked fun from the trailer. Which is, of course, what trailers are supposed to do.

And in fairness, Neil Diamond did have a few catchy songs. I would likely be drummed out of Red Sox Nation if I didn’t acknowledge his “Sweet Caroline” which they’ve sung at Fenway Park in the 8th inning since 2002. His song “Cracklin’ Rosie” is also hummable, though I often wondered how Rosie could be cracklin’? Not sure I’d want to be snuggling up to someone who was cracklin’.

The film, as they tell you up front, “is based on a true story” which is the story of a Milwaukee couple named Mike and Claire Sardina whose duet act “Lightning And Thunder” won them regional acclaim a few years back. In other words, they were big in Wisconsin. The two of them had been divorced, life had slapped them across the face a few times. So when the two of them finally connect on screen, it seems like life has finally turned merciful.

The movie stars Australian Hugh Jackman as Mike, doing his absolute best to shed his Aussie accent. He actually plays guitar and sings in the film. His co-star, Goldie Hawn’s daughter, Kate Hudson does her own singing, too and the pair of them, as odd a match as you can think of, surprisingly blend together well. They enjoy whipping through the Diamond catalog and you will, too.

Personally, I’m not sure I’d stay in a Wisconsin bar if they were the main attraction but for a movie, it was fine. The songs, their enthusiasm and chemistry was pretty good and watchable and for a holiday film, OK.

But then things changed. THE SPOILERS START HERE (so if you’re planning to see this movie, stop reading here.)

First, we get all sorts of hints that Mike (Hugh Jackman) has a bum ticker. So that’s sort of hanging over us throughout the movie. But we can handle that.

Next, we see Claire walk out to plant some flowers on her front lawn in front of their picture window and here comes this wild-ass, out-of-control car that smashes right into her. We think she’s dead but nope, the news is more uplifting. She’s only LOST A LEG.

Next, we see scenes of the family eating KFC, Claire not wanting to go to therapy (for the leg, not for eating KFC.) And then Mike wallops his head, opens an enormous cut before this command performance sort of thing on a night when Neil Diamond himself was actually performing in Milwaukee AND WAS GOING TO MEET THE TWO OF THEM AFTER HIS SHOW.

Except Mike dies in the car. Really.

Now, there might be cool stuff that happens after that but we walked out.

So, if you intend on seeing this disaster of a film and love Neil Diamond songs, my advice is stop watching the minute you see Claire go outside to plant some flowers and remember it was nearly her who got planted. Then sing “Sweet Caroline” all the way home.

