John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luis Miron's avatar
Luis Miron
4h

John, you may or may not have intuited that I'm seeking to climb out of the abstract shoe box of the Academy. To do so I've convinced an academic press to allow me to use some of the lyrics of the crazy night in the Catskills '69 to count as aesthetic data in my book project , "Dropping In." I would never, ever imagined this were possible within the stuffiness of the citations-obsessed scholarship now absurd required!

Your refusal to give up songs you long ago loved provoked this jumping jack tune off my brain: "Don't Let Go." Recognize it, know do the singer-composer?

The music mind works in mysterious ways... Thank you for writing this. Your old fashioned sentiment makes we elders feel less old.

(Ps Google AI hit "liked" on my 'jumping jack tune' analogy. The line came through as I was reading yours. It's my improvised own).

Reply
Share
Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
3h

There is nothing - except a smell - that transports us back to days that might otherwise go forgotten. Thanks for this, John. Also, Happy Early Birthday. I'm 73 today.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture