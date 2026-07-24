I don’t understand. There are things in life, one assumes, you grow out of. As a kid, I had an old hockey stick that I used to pretend was Davy Crockett’s famous flintlock rifle “Old Betsy.” But I grew out of it.

I used to have a black Ted Williams’ model bat that was maybe 36 ounces, way too heavy to ever use to hit in a game. But there was a rough patch of dirt and gravel between our house and the neighbor’s house so I used to hit rocks into the frog pond across the street. Eventually, I grew out of it.

I’m sure all of you readers out there can think of things you did or loved back in the day that you’ve left behind. It’s part of growing up, right?

Why, back in the day, I remember a friend of mine was fanatical about disco. Whether it was “Rock Your Baby” by George McCrae, or “Disco Inferno” by the Trammps, “Love Hangover” by Diana Ross, or anything by K.C. and the Sunshine Band, we used to battle over the car radio. As soon as the opening notes of a disco song came on, the buttons were pushed. Literally and figuratively. (I was a damn tolerant friend, I must say.)

I would assume - we haven’t ridden in a car for decades now - he’s grown out of it. Certainly hope so (for his ears’ sake.)

Yet, on this sunny July afternoon, I’m sitting in my den, my “man cave,” listening to an album I bought nearly 50 years ago and here I am, still enjoying it.

I am marveling at just how absolutely repulsive - on purpose - the legendary Johnny Rotten (John Lydon) made himself on the Sex Pistols’ kick-ass debut “Never Mind The Bollocks.” It was simply extraordinary.

Sorry, America, they still sound good to me. Well, maybe “good” isn’t the word to use to describe the Sex Pistols. Lydon would find that term highly offensive, I imagine. Objectionable, he’d probably say. Along with a few curse words and some expectorating.

The well-named Johnny Rotten, the Sex Pistols' debut and their "greatest" hits

And of course, it is rude and objectionable. That’s the point. You never hear them on the radio any more, never read anybody talking about them or discussing the rather remarkable set of songs they somehow put together and recorded in Wessex Sound Studios in London sometime around 1976-1977.

Now, I had absolutely no connection with the punk movement in England, the safety pins in the cheek, the ripped clothes, the spitting onstage but I did find it funny and genuinely sincere kick in the fanny to some of the high falutin’ rock bands of the time. GET REAL, they were saying. You’re not royalty just because you’ve sold a few records. F-off. Or something like that.

While I preferred The Clash, who were smarter, more literate (not saying a lot, I suppose) and they would go on to have a longer and more important career, it’d be difficult to say that the Clash wrote songs that matched the utterly explosive snarl that Lydon brought to “Anarchy In The U.K.” or “God Save The Queen” or “Holidays In The Sun” or “Bodies.” He wasn’t faking, that’s for sure.

My personal favorite might be the extraordinary “Pretty Vacant” where Lydon (assuming it was him - the songs are credited to the group) was writing critically about his own generation, (pretty accurately, too.) Is there a better, funnier, more angry song than that? “We’re so pretty, oh so pretty vacant.” Love it.

They were trying to offend, that was Johnny Rotten’s particular talent and he did it superbly. He seemed to love every single insulting second in the spotlight, on stage or off. Remember how he closed the Sex Pistols’ final concert in San Francisco’s Winterland in 1978 with the line “Did you ever get the feeling you’d been cheated?”

How could you not laugh at a character like that? Shakespeare’s Richard III would have been envious. He had such gusto, such disdain for everybody and everything and threw it into that first set of recordings so ferociously, you knew it wouldn’t last. It couldn’t.

Opening their debut (and really only) album by singing about the Berlin Wall and “I wanna go to the new Belsen” on the cheery “Holidays In The Sun,” you had to laugh at their defiance, their outrageousness, their middle-finger-extended attitude towards everything and everyone. Who opens a record with the sound of storm troopers marching, then sings about Belsen?

And then to go into song two: “Bodies” where we learn Johnny Rotten is a PRO-LIFER? OMG. “She was a nowhere who killed her baby…I’m not an animal,” he sings. Where is this guy going? Where did these guys come from? What hole did they dig this guy out of?

I mean, it’s nearly 50 years since they recorded this and it still roars off the vinyl. What is the point of rock and roll if it isn’t to disrupt things? Right? Isn’t that what Elvis did, even if he wasn’t necessarily trying to? Johnny Rotten WAS trying to and for a little while, he did. Which I’m sure both amazed and sickened him. And us.

I’ll be turning 73 in a month. Yes, Father, I should have grown out of this. But I haven’t. I admit it. The Sex Pistols make me laugh and marvel that this oddball bunch of ne’er-do-wells from London could concoct something with such sting and rage and that it holds up, to me at least, all these years later. Remarkable.

Back in my classroom days, if my students did particularly poorly on some test, I might put “Pretty Vacant” on when the class opened, hoping one of them might ask me why that song. Nobody ever did. So, yeah, I was right.

So, no, I haven’t grown out of it. Not yet.

The author around the time he first heard The Sex Pistols and The Clash. Got to see The Clash at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on the “London Calling” tour. The single loudest concert I ever attended (put tissue paper in my ears.) It was amazing. I’ve written a lot about popular music on my Substack, now on Year Three, Post No. 702 so if you like The Clash or popular music in general (No Disco) check it out. I’ve written a few books, two on music - “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” due out next year, two books on baseball - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” and a book about my teaching experience with Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” at a minority Florida high school. I’ve been a contributor to the Hartford Courant for the past two years and am at work on a book about Bruce Springsteen. My Substack is now and will stay free. I don’t think that would impress Mr. Lydon, though.