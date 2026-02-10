We met for breakfast Monday morning at the Canopy Road Cafe, just down the street from my Florida home of 33 years.

When we first met in Aisle Three of the 20th Century Market on Main Street of Nashua, New Hampshire some 55 years ago in the early summer of 1971 and suggested an event like this would some day take place in the long-distant future in Tallahassee, Florida, we both would have chuckled and perhaps suggested we might also see Santa Claus, Banquo’s Ghost and Paul Bunyan at the same time.

Sure, here I am, it’s 1971 and I’m just a few days into my post-graduation life, a smart-ass former baseball player from Nashua High and I find myself in Aisle Three of the 20th Century Market — it’s stock day — shaking hands with this guy around my age who’s wearing a tie (A TIE!) who went to Bishop Guertin (a Catholic high school and Nashua’s arch-rival).

He was now stocking shelves with such a fervor it was as if management was peeking over his shoulder. (We would have to discuss this. And also, his wearing a TIE? Surely, they didn’t expect ME to!)

And if, at that instant, we would have predicted that all these years later, he would find himself standing behind this gray-haired smartass squatting at the front of a magnificent Barnes & Noble Bookstore just down the street from where he went to college, signing copies of his latest book, “Diamond Duels,” a year ago, well, that sort of thing would be hard to predict.

You never know what sort of hand life will deal you or where your game will ultimately wind up, right? But who saw this coming? Or this friendship taking hold?

Friends for a lifetime...how quickly the years fly by,,,,

Yes, the guy in the middle of this photo, Gerry “Francois” or “The Dube” Dube and I met at that grocery store, which was just down the street from Rivier College, where I was starting out just a few days after graduating from Nashua High. Standing next to Gerry is my lifelong friend Mark Fountain, with whom I think I got into a fight on one of the first days of First Grade in Brookline. We have been like brothers ever since. (I think I won.) And yes, that’s Gerry’s smiling wife, Mary Janet in the movie star shades. He might be pinching her but I doubt it.

At this breakfast, barely into 2026, we talked a little about the New England Patriots’ sad showing the night before, about his upcoming cruise with Mary Janet (I wonder if he’ll wear a tie?) and life in general. After we parted, Mary Janet insisted we hug (we did), he got into his Subaru with New Hampshire plates, I in my black Equinox and we headed, as we have in life, in different directions.

Then, it hit me. Do we choose our friends or are they, somehow, chosen for us? It sounds a bit mystical when you say it that way, doesn’t it? But when you’ve been friends for half a century, even a little more, that is mystical, isn’t it?

In some ways, we were very different; he was shy, soft-spoken, a furiously hard worker. I, on the other hand, managed to get in immediate disfavor with the store’s new manager who, when I first met him, was up to his ankles repairing a frozen-food cooler, something I assumed was beneath management. Later, after I’d been flim-flammed at the cash register over a $20, this manager tried to light one of my dollar bills on fire.

Fortunately, Gerry’s calm, soothing demeanor kept me from murdering the little weasel or strangling him with his apron. Gerry and I worked together for a couple years, even the night shift once when I had to explain to him that if we sat on the far register, management couldn’t see us on the surveillance cameras and we could relax and have a bag of chips and a few soft drinks on the house. I also had to explain to him that it was perfectly fine to ignore that end-of-the-list work order to “pull forward” — which means for you to go down every single grocery aisle and go through every single shelf and pull the cans and jars forward to make it look full. Right. Sure, we’ll do that.

The Lone Ranger had Tonto, Butch Cassidy had the Sundance Kid and to hear Gerry tell it, he’d say he lucked into me. Once, after a childhood friend of his snookered us in a game of pool and shamed us, Gerry bought himself a pool table, we secretly trained for a rematch in his basement, let his friend bring it up on his return trip and this time, we smoked him. Dube and I hit Fenway quite a bit in those days, got to see Bruce Springsteen on our way to the Baseball Hall of Fame, had the worst pizza ever put on this Earth in Cooperstown and once, found we couldn’t get served at Milford’s White Horse Inn because we didn’t leave enough of a tip the trip before. (We just didn’t know!)

Looking back, who would have predicted where we’d wind up all these years later? There was a bond, even if he, you know, was wearing a tie some of the time, counted the threes as his friend (something he said in a card game and we never let him forget it) and would just never get mad, no matter how much you teased him. Lord, yes, I did my best.

Sometimes in life, it seems, you need a co-pilot. Or one turns up. And fifty plus years later, maybe you can meet for breakfast.